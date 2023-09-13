Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, September 15.

New this week is After Everything, A Haunting in Venice and Stranger than Paradise. Still showing is The Equalizer 3, Barbie and Oppenheimer.

After Everything (2023)

Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford and Mimi Keene

Director Castille Landon

Plot After breaking up with his true love, best-selling author Hardin Scott travels to Portugal in an attempt to make amends for his past behavior.

Rated R. 1h 33m.

Showtimes at Ocimax are: daily at 3.30pm, 5.30pm, 7.30pm; 12.10pm (Sat & Sun)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan

Director Kenneth Branagh

Plot In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.

Rated PG-13. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Rivoli are:daily at 3.30pm, 5.35pm, 7.40pm, 9.45pm

are:daily at 3.30pm, 5.35pm, 7.40pm, 9.45pm Showtimes at Festival Park are: daily at 4pm, 6.40pm, 9.20pm; 12.15pm (Sat & Sun)

are: daily at 4pm, 6.40pm, 9.20pm; 12.15pm (Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine in Porto Pi are: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun)

in Porto Pi are: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan are: 5.15pm (Tue)

Stranger than paradise (1984)

Starring John Lurie, Eszter Balint and Richard Edson

Director Jim Jarmusch

Plot A New Yorker’s life is thrown into a tailspin when his younger cousin surprise-visits him, starting a strange, unpredictable adventure.

Rated R. 1h 29m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat are: 7pm (Fri & Mon)

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

Starring Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Gaia Scodellaro

Director Antoine Fuqua

Plot Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to come to terms with the horrible things he has done in the past and finds a strange comfort in doing justice on behalf of the downtrodden. While at home in southern Italy, he discovers that his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events begin to unravel, McCall understands what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mob.

Rated R. 1h 48m.

Showing at Ocine in Porto Pi: daily at 10.45pm

Barbie (2023)

Starring Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling

Director Greta Gerwig

Plot Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Rated PG-13. 1h 54m

Showing at Augusta in Palma: from Wednesday to Sunday at 6.50pm

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon

Director Christopher Nolan

Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb

Rated R. 3h.

Showing at Rivoli in Palma: daily at 3.15pm