Jazz Voyeur Festival is synonymous with a stage for high quality jazz music and has been for more than two decades. This statement demonstrates the lasting commitment to the promotion and admiration of this musical genre on our island. The festival has undoubtedly contributed to the local music scene and has brought jazz fans from all over the world to discover Mallorca.

The programme of this year's edition, the sixteenth, as every year, offers a variety of jazz genres, from traditional to contemporary; as well as performances by world-renowned musicians and emerging artists from the four islands that make up the Balearic archipelago. In addition to the live performances, there will be lectures, master classes and a film series dedicated to cinema and jazz.

"We firmly believe in the fact that collaboration between international and local artists can lead to interesting creative and artistic fusions contributes significantly to the promotion of musicians from our region." Roberto Menéndez, Director Jazz Voyeur Festival

Balearic artists can learn a lot from the experience and talent of international artists, while the latter can discover new perspectives and musical styles through collaboration with them. It is for this reason that every year we are committed to offering in every concert the performance of great international artists together with artists from our islands.

This year's 2023 line-up features Matt Bianco, Stacey Kent, Zenet and the celebration of the music of Tete Montoliu, all of them prominent names on the international jazz scene. In addition, we have programmed the Chicago Mass Choir performing the 'Spirituals of B.B. King', an exciting and unique experience.

Matt Bianco

Characterised by his smooth and sophisticated style, he is known for his contributions to jazz and pop.

His music fuses elements of bossa nova, samba and jazz, creating a unique sound that has won fans around the world.

Saturday, November 4 at 9pm at Trui Teatre

Stacey Kent

Stacey Kent is a jazz singer with a captivating voice and an elegant musical style. Her repertoire includes interpretations of classic jazz standards as well as contemporary compositions, and has won accolades for her refined approach.

Tuesday, November 7 at 9pm at Trui Teatre

Zenet

Zenet is a Spanish singer and composer known for his unique blend of flamenco, jazz and pop.

His music has been praised for its originality and his ability to fuse different musical influences.

Saturday, November 11 at 9pm at Trui Teatre

Celebrating Tete Montoliu

Celebrating the music of Tete Montoliu is a wonderful way of honouring one of Spain's most influential jazz pianists. Montoliu left a significant mark on the jazz scene and his legacy lives on through his music.

Friday, December 15 at 8pm at Palma's Teatre Principal

Chicago Mass Choir performing B.B. King Spirituals

This is an interesting collaboration that combines gospel and the Spirituals with the music of B.B. King, an iconic blues musician. It promises to be a performance that fuses two distinctive genres into a unique musical experience.

Thursday, December 14 at 9pm at Trui Teatre

JVF is committed to local talent in its artistic programming

These great international artistic proposals are accompanied by the performances of important names in the music sector in the Balearic Islands.

Swingin Tonic & The Blue Kids

The Ibiza quartet Swingin Tonic & The Blue Kids is made up of vocals, guitar, trumpet and double bass,

trumpet and double bass is presented as a fresh and entertaining proposal, a repertoire of great classics of swing, blues and jazz, revisited and with their own arrangements, which give them a more modern sound, without affecting their essence.

Imaràntia

From Formentera we are visited by Imaràntia, the duo formed by Miquel Brunet and Maria Josep Cardona. The name itself sings with evocative resonances. They present "RetrUc", a particular look that allows us to relive the music of Ibiza and Formentera.

Pedro Rosa Quartet

Pedro Rosa Cuarteto (Mallorca) propose with their music to live a magical encounter with rhythm and shared emotions. This colourful format is a tribute to Brazilian culture while at the same time identifying many elements of "Jazz" and and "Afro" music.

Palma Gospel Singers

Palma Gospel Singers is a musical choir, located in Mallorca, which contributes to the growing universalisation of Gospel music and extols solidarity and the best values of the human being in people of all ages. This diverse line-up of international and local artists is sure to provide an unforgettable musical experience for the audience of the Jazz Voyeur Festival in Mallorca. The combination of styles and genres will enrich the musical diversity and will thrill jazz and music lovers in general.

Tickets are now on sale at https://jazzvoyeurfestival.es/

Film & Jazz Series

The sixteenth edition of the JVF has programmed the screening of three films linked to the world of jazz. Free admission.

BB King: The Life of Riley

Tuesday, November 7 at 8pm at Teatre Mar i Terra

París Blues

Tuesday, November 14 at 8pm at Teatre Mar i Terra

Mo' Better Blues

Tuesday, November 21 at 8pm at Teatre Mar i Terra

Master classes

The sixteenth edition of the JVF has programmed four masterclasses given by the main artists who make up this year's line-up. Admission is free and free of charge.