The fourth installment of The Expendables film series, following The Expendables 3 (2014) comes to Mallorca this Friday, September 29. It will be showing in Festival Park in Marratxi daily at 9.30pm. It will also be shown at Ocine in Porto Pi daily at 6pm.

This time a new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia.

It is directed by Scott Waugh from a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams, based on a story by Spenser Cohen, Wimmer, and Daggerhart.

Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give "new blood" a whole new meaning.

The film received largely negative reviews from critics, with much of the criticism focusing on the lackluster cast, plot, violence and the poor CGI effects, and has grossed $30 million worldwide against a budget of $100 million.

Also to premiere this Friday is the science fiction film The Creator starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney. Its plot, set in a future impacted by war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, follows an ex-special forces agent who is recruited to hunt down and kill the "Creator", who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war by destroying mankind itself.

The film will be screened at Ocimax in Palma at 12.10 on Saturday and Sunday and daily at 4.30pm, 7.05pm and 9.40pm; Festival Park in Marratxi daily at 6.30pm and at 12.15 (Saturday and Sunday); Ocine in Porto Pi daily at 3.50pm and at Artesiete in Fan on Tuesday October 6 at 5.40pm.

Finally the horror film Saw X will show in at Ocine in Porto Pi at 12.30 on Saturday and Sunday only. It is the tenth film in the Saw franchise. John Kramer is back. The most chilling installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

Watch this space for further film times and locations.