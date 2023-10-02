Discover the vibrant pulse of Mallorca this week with our events guide. From cultural festivals to classical music, we've got your schedule covered. Explore and enjoy!

Tuesday, October 3 Palma - 8pm: Victoria Lerma (singer-songwriter). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Wednesday, October 4 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Tobias Isern (tuba), Beatriz Fernández (conductor); Dvorak, Kodaly, Szentpali. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com. Thursday, October 5 Inca - 9pm: Janksky (electronica). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Magalluf - 7pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; Opening event. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. literaturaexpandida.com. Palma - 9.30pm: Manolo García (top Spanish pop singer). Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 60-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.