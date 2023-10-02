Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival

October 2, 2023
Discover the vibrant pulse of Mallorca this week with our events guide. From cultural festivals to classical music, we've got your schedule covered. Explore and enjoy!

Tuesday, October 3

Palma - 8pm: Victoria Lerma (singer-songwriter). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Wednesday, October 4

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Tobias Isern (tuba), Beatriz Fernández (conductor); Dvorak, Kodaly, Szentpali. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com.

Thursday, October 5

Inca - 9pm: Janksky (electronica). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Magalluf - 7pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; Opening event. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. literaturaexpandida.com.

Palma - 9.30pm: Manolo García (top Spanish pop singer). Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 60-75 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.