Moors and Christians battle it out in Valldemossa on Saturday. | Miquel A. Cañellas

Andrew EdePalma05/10/2023 06:00
Experience a weekend of culture and entertainment in Mallorca from October 7th to 8th. Enjoy literature, jazz, art, gastronomy, and more at various locations across the island.

Friday, October 6

  • Magalluf - From 7pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; talks, interview, music. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. literaturaexpandida.com.
  • Montuiri - 8pm: Geometrical Sardine (contemporary jazz). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.
  • Paguera and elsewhere - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 1; Participating restaurants for this gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Also Calvia village, Es Capdellà, El Toro, Son Ferrer. Special menus. (Until October 8.) visitcalvia.org.
  • Palma - 8pm: Jorge Blass (illusionist). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32-38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.
Real Mallorca play against Valencia at Son Moix.

Saturday, October 7

  • Alaro - From 3pm: Concerts for the tenth Monkey Roll Fest. S'Escorxador, C. Can Manyolas.
  • Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; Pedro Mateo (guitar). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros.
  • Alcudia - 7.30pm: Y Sin Embargo, Tenth anniversary of tribute to singer Joaquín Sabina. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net.
  • Caimari - 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Cristiano Holtz (harpsichord), works by Bach. Esglèsia Vella. Pay as you wish.
  • Lloseta - 8pm: The Little Kicks (Scottish power pop), Bad Shades, David Goodman. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 20 euros. teatrelloseta.com.
  • Lluc, Fira Serra de Tramuntana - 10am-6pm: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.
  • Llucmajor - 10am-8.30pm: Health fair. Passeig Jaume III. 6.30pm: Concert - pipers and whistlers Llucmajor and Sa Pobla. Sant Bonaventura Cloister.
  • Magalluf - 11am-11pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; talks, interview, music. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. literaturaexpandida.com.
  • Mancor de la Vall - From 10am: Mancor de l'Art 2023; paintings, artisan craft, design, music, dance and more.
  • Marratxi - 12 noon-9pm: Pop up market; fashion, gastronomy, art, music. Finca Son Veri, Sa Cabaneta. 15 euros, age 16 and over.
  • Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 6.30pm: LaLiga EA Sports; Real Mallorca v. Valencia. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.
  • Palma - 8pm: Jorge Blass (illusionist). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32-38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.
  • Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Susanne Herzog (violin), Dietmar Schwalke (cello), Alexander Malter (piano); Bach, Franck, Rachmaninoff. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.
  • Sa Pobla - 9am-8pm: Opportunities Fair; bargains. Plaça Major.
  • Santa Maria - From 5pm: 21st Sa Rocketa Festival; five stages - Saïm, La Gran Orquestra Republicana, Sweet Poo Smell and many others. Factoria de So, Cases de Son Llaüt. Free.
  • Valldemossa, Moors and Christians - 6pm: Moors gather by the municipal warehouse. 6.30pm: Villagers gather by the church. 7.30pm: Battle in Plaça Cartoixa.
Third fair in Llucmajor.

Sunday, October 8

  • Lluc, Fira Serra de Tramuntana - 10am-6pm: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.
  • Llucmajor, Third Fair - 10am-8.30pm: Artisan products and retailers' bargains. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants and pipers procession. From Passeig Jaume III. 6.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Santa Catalina Thomàs.
  • Magalluf - 10am-3pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; talks, interview, music. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. literaturaexpandida.com.
  • Marratxi - 12 noon-9pm: Pop up market; fashion, gastronomy, art, music. Finca Son Veri, Sa Cabaneta. 15 euros, age 16 and over.
  • Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 6pm: Jorge Blass (illusionist). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32-38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 8.30pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Tomeu Segui Campins (organ). Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Benefit concert for Fundació Carreras.
  • Palmanyola - 1pm-8pm: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.
  • Soller - 10am-6pm: Artisan and bargains market; live music, children's workshops. Plaça Constitució.