Experience a weekend of culture and entertainment in Mallorca from October 7th to 8th. Enjoy literature, jazz, art, gastronomy, and more at various locations across the island.
Friday, October 6
Magalluf - From 7pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; talks, interview, music. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. literaturaexpandida.com.
Montuiri - 8pm: Geometrical Sardine (contemporary jazz). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.
Paguera and elsewhere - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 1; Participating restaurants for this gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Also Calvia village, Es Capdellà, El Toro, Son Ferrer. Special menus. (Until October 8.) visitcalvia.org.
Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.
Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Susanne Herzog (violin), Dietmar Schwalke (cello), Alexander Malter (piano); Bach, Franck, Rachmaninoff. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.
Sa Pobla - 9am-8pm: Opportunities Fair; bargains. Plaça Major.
Santa Maria - From 5pm: 21st Sa Rocketa Festival; five stages - Saïm, La Gran Orquestra Republicana, Sweet Poo Smell and many others. Factoria de So, Cases de Son Llaüt. Free.
Valldemossa, Moors and Christians - 6pm: Moors gather by the municipal warehouse. 6.30pm: Villagers gather by the church. 7.30pm: Battle in Plaça Cartoixa.
Llucmajor, Third Fair - 10am-8.30pm: Artisan products and retailers' bargains. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants and pipers procession. From Passeig Jaume III. 6.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Santa Catalina Thomàs.
