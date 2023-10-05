Experience a weekend of culture and entertainment in Mallorca from October 7th to 8th. Enjoy literature, jazz, art, gastronomy, and more at various locations across the island.

Friday, October 6 Magalluf - From 7pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; talks, interview, music. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. literaturaexpandida.com.

Paguera and elsewhere - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 1; Participating restaurants for this gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Also Calvia village, Es Capdellà, El Toro, Son Ferrer. Special menus. (Until October 8.) visitcalvia.org.

Alaro - From 3pm: Concerts for the tenth Monkey Roll Fest. S'Escorxador, C. Can Manyolas.

- 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; Pedro Mateo (guitar). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros. Alcudia - 7.30pm: Y Sin Embargo, Tenth anniversary of tribute to singer Joaquín Sabina. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 7.30pm: Y Sin Embargo, Tenth anniversary of tribute to singer Joaquín Sabina. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net. Caimari - 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Cristiano Holtz (harpsichord), works by Bach. Esglèsia Vella. Pay as you wish.

- 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Cristiano Holtz (harpsichord), works by Bach. Esglèsia Vella. Pay as you wish. Lloseta - 8pm: The Little Kicks (Scottish power pop), Bad Shades, David Goodman. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 20 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Lluc, Fira Serra de Tramuntana - 10am-6pm: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.

, Fira Serra de Tramuntana - 10am-6pm: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary. Llucmajor - 10am-8.30pm: Health fair. Passeig Jaume III. 6.30pm: Concert - pipers and whistlers Llucmajor and Sa Pobla. Sant Bonaventura Cloister.

- 10am-8.30pm: Health fair. Passeig Jaume III. 6.30pm: Concert - pipers and whistlers Llucmajor and Sa Pobla. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. Magalluf - 11am-11pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; talks, interview, music. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. literaturaexpandida.com.

- 11am-11pm: Magalluf Expanded Literature Festival; talks, interview, music. INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel. literaturaexpandida.com. Mancor de la Vall - From 10am: Mancor de l'Art 2023; paintings, artisan craft, design, music, dance and more.

- From 10am: Mancor de l'Art 2023; paintings, artisan craft, design, music, dance and more. Marratxi - 12 noon-9pm: Pop up market; fashion, gastronomy, art, music. Finca Son Veri, Sa Cabaneta. 15 euros, age 16 and over.

- 12 noon-9pm: Pop up market; fashion, gastronomy, art, music. Finca Son Veri, Sa Cabaneta. 15 euros, age 16 and over. Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 6.30pm: LaLiga EA Sports; Real Mallorca v. Valencia. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com. Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Susanne Herzog (violin), Dietmar Schwalke (cello), Alexander Malter (piano); Bach, Franck, Rachmaninoff. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Susanne Herzog (violin), Dietmar Schwalke (cello), Alexander Malter (piano); Bach, Franck, Rachmaninoff. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com. Sa Pobla - 9am-8pm: Opportunities Fair; bargains. Plaça Major.

- 9am-8pm: Opportunities Fair; bargains. Plaça Major. Santa Maria - From 5pm: 21st Sa Rocketa Festival; five stages - Saïm, La Gran Orquestra Republicana, Sweet Poo Smell and many others. Factoria de So, Cases de Son Llaüt. Free.

Valldemossa, Moors and Christians - 6pm: Moors gather by the municipal warehouse. 6.30pm: Villagers gather by the church. 7.30pm: Battle in Plaça Cartoixa.

Llucmajor, Third Fair - 10am-8.30pm: Artisan products and retailers' bargains. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants and pipers procession. From Passeig Jaume III. 6.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Santa Catalina Thomàs.

- 12 noon-9pm: Pop up market; fashion, gastronomy, art, music. Finca Son Veri, Sa Cabaneta. 15 euros, age 16 and over. Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palmanyola - 1pm-8pm: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.

