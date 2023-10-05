Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, October 6. Be advised that the film are only through Tuesday, October 10 so new times and locations will be announced on Wednesday, October 11.

New this week is The Exorcist: Beliver showing at Ocimax, Festival Park and Ocine in Porto Pi. Also Dumb Money showing at Ocine in Porto Pi and Artesiete Fan Mallorca. Still being screened at Rivoli is A Haunting in Venice and The Creator at Festival Park and Ocine in Porto Pi. CineCiutat is hosting several films in English for different events. See below.

The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

Starring Ellen Burstyn, Jennifer Nettles and Leslie Odom Jr. Director David Gordon Green. Plot When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who’s been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago. Rated R. 2h 1m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma are: daily at 4.30pm; 6.45pm; 9pm; 12.10pm (Sat & Sun)

in Palma are: daily at 4.30pm; 6.45pm; 9pm; 12.10pm (Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 6.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun); daily at 9.35pm

in Marratxi are: 6.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun); daily at 9.35pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi are: daily at 9.40pm

Dumb Money (2023)

Starring Paul Dano, Pete Davidson and Vincent D’Onofrio. Director Craig Gillespie. Plot Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (the video game store) into the world’s hottest company. Rated R. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun)

Porto Pi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Mallorca are: 9.45pm (Tue)

The Creator (2023)

Starring John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Gemma Chan. Director Gareth Edwards. Plot Against the backdrop of a war between humans and robots with artificial intelligence, a former soldier finds the secret weapon, a robot in the form of a young child. Rated PG-13. 2h 13m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 3.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun)

in Marratxi are: 3.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi in Palma are: daily at 4.15pm

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan. Director Kenneth Branagh. Plot In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Rated PG-13. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are: daily at 6.30pm

Films at CineCiutat in Palma

Cineciutat is having special events this week with several films being screened in several languages including English. Below is the listing of the films. For further information on the films click here.

Knit’s Island (Documentary) at 5.15pm (Fri) *In English and French

(Documentary) at 5.15pm (Fri) *In English and French Light Falls Vertical (Documentary) at 5.15pm (Fri); 7.30pm (Sat) *In English, Catalan and Spanish

(Documentary) at 5.15pm (Fri); 7.30pm (Sat) *In English, Catalan and Spanish Weightless (Documentary) at 7.30pm (Sat) * In Ukranian and English

Coming soon

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Starring Taylor Swift, Amanda Balen and Taylor Banksr. Director Sam Wrench. Plot Experience the breathtaking Eras Tour concert, performed by the one and only Taylor Swift. Rated NR. 2h 40m.

Tickets now on sale. Showing from Friday, October 13 at Ocimax in Palma and in Manacor at 6pm & 9.15pm. In Ibizas at 9.15pm & Mahon 6pm.

See you at the movies!