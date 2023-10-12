Cala Ratjada gathers for their fish fair

Cala Ratjada gathers for their fish fair.

Andrew EdePalma12/10/2023 06:00
This weekend in Mallorca promises to be a lively and eventful one, offering a diverse range of activities to suit various tastes and interests. From athletic endeavors to cultural celebrations, the island has something for everyone. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, a music lover, or a foodie looking for a culinary adventure, Mallorca's vibrant scene has you covered.

POLLENÃA. CICLISMO. XXV SEMANA INTERNACIONAL DE CICLISMO MASTERS - INTERNATIONAL MASTERS CYCLING WEEK. Chrzanowski y Hastings v
International Masters Cycling Week in Puerto Pollensa.

Friday, October 13

  • Algaida, Algaida Fair - 10pm: Party for the fair. Les Escoles; limited capacity, registration in advance.
  • Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend - 9pm: Tapas night and competition. 10pm: Music from Els Fun Kiss and Chevy's Band.
  • Inca - 8pm: Hyper_O; Carles Viarnès (keyboards), Alba Corral (visual artist). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
  • Llucmajor - 4pm-8pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III.
  • Palma - 7pm: La Movida, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest. Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.
  • Peguera, Challenge Peguera-Mallorca - 10am-8pm: Runners' fair; 5.30pm: Junior Challenge; 6.30pm: Challenge Women. Plaça Torà.
  • Playa de Muro - 8pm-10.30pm: Vi&Art; Ten Mallorcan bodegas and eight exhibitors. By the municipal building, Ctra. Arta.
  • Portals Nous, Costa d'en Blanes, Son Caliu - Mostra de Cuines, Zone 2; Participating restaurants for this gastronomy promotion in Calvia. Special menus. (Until October 15.) visitcalvia.org.
  • Puerto Pollensa - 9am / 11.15am: International Masters Cycling Week. From Avda. Londres. vueltamallorca.com.
  • Sa Pobla - From 5pm: Art i Copes; exhibitions, performances, music. Various locations. sapobla.cat.
triatlon peguera
Challenge Peguera-Mallorca. Be advised of road closures and restrictions.

Saturday, October 14

  • Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; José Manuel Montero (tenor), Magí Garcías (piano); Schumann, Dichterliebe. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros.
  • Alcudia - 8.30pm: Teenage Fan Club. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. SOLD OUT.
  • Algaida, Algaida Fair - From 10am: Local and artisan products, gastronomy, classic cars, children's activities. 12 noon-1pm: Horse show. 12 noon-2pm: Swing and bossa nova band. 7pm: Harp and guitar concert. Casal Pere Capellà Auditorium.
  • Caimari - 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Orfeó Futuro choir. Esglèsia Vella. Pay as you wish.
  • Cala Millor - 6pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Three euros. samaniga.es.
  • Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend - 8pm: Paella, seven euros; 10.30pm: DJ. 1am: Valnou.
  • Inca - 8pm: A Beginning; musical composition blended with dramatic narrative. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
  • Lloret de Vistalegre - 8pm: Raquel Lua, Amulet, Catalan and Mallorca rock (acoustic), plus craft beers. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. Eight euros.
  • Lloseta - 7pm: Tributes to La Oreja de Van Gogh and Hombres G. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com.
  • Llucmajor - 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 6pm: Horse show. By the Rei en Jaume III School. 6pm: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó (in Badia Gran). 8.30pm: Concert - School of Music and Performing Arts. Sant Bonaventura Cloister.
  • Manacor - 7pm: Reïna (Mallorcan rock band). Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.
  • Palma - 8.30pm: La Movida, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palmanyola - 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest (Closing party). Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com.
  • Peguera, Challenge Peguera-Mallorca - 9am: Triathlon. Playa Torà. 10am: Fair and exhibition; 7pm: Prizes; 8pm: Closing ceremony. Plaça Torà.
  • Petra - 8pm: Abba Again, tribute. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros.
  • Porreres - From 7pm: TastArt 2023; wines, paintings, sculpture, photography, urban art, video art. Auditorium, museum, town hall and other locations.
  • Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Vienna Philharmonic string quartet; Beethoven, Schubert. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.
  • Sa Pobla - From 11am: Art i Copes; exhibitions, performances, music. Various locations. sapobla.cat.
  • Santanyi - From 6pm: Canal'Art, Santanyi Night of Art 2023; numerous participating establishments, live music. Various locations.
MENORCA. Atletismo ZAFIRO PALMA MARATHON 2022. Ãlex Vidal, de bronce. El atleta menorquÃ­n logra un brillante tercer lugar en e
Palma Marathon to take place on Sunday so be aware of road closures and restrictions.

Sunday, October 15

  • Alcudia - 9am: International Masters Cycling Week, European Masters Cup. From Avda. Princeps d'Espanya. vueltamallorca.com.
  • Algaida - 6pm: Concert - Orfeo Castellitx choir. At the church.
  • Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend - 12 noon to 4pm / 6pm to 10pm: Mostra de la Llampuga (Dolphinfish Gastronomic Fair). 10pm: Fireworks.
  • Campos - 7pm: Un beso y una flor; tribute to Spanish singer Nino Bravo. Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 15 euros.
  • Llucmajor, The Final Fair - From 9am: Dogs, sheep, birds, rabbits, falcons. Plaça Rufino Carpena. 10am-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants and pipers. Plaça Espanya and then procession.
  • Palma - 8am: Palma Marathon. Starts by Parc de la Mar; expo till 2pm.
  • Palma - 7pm: La Movida, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Sa Pobla - From 11am: Art i Copes; exhibitions, performances, music. Various locations. sapobla.cat.