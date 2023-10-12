This weekend in Mallorca promises to be a lively and eventful one, offering a diverse range of activities to suit various tastes and interests. From athletic endeavors to cultural celebrations, the island has something for everyone. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, a music lover, or a foodie looking for a culinary adventure, Mallorca's vibrant scene has you covered.

Sa Pobla - From 5pm: Art i Copes; exhibitions, performances, music. Various locations. sapobla.cat. Challenge Peguera-Mallorca. Be advised of road closures and restrictions. Saturday, October 14

- 8pm: Alaro Classical Music Festival; José Manuel Montero (tenor), Magí Garcías (piano); Schumann, Dichterliebe. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros. Alcudia - 8.30pm: Teenage Fan Club. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. SOLD OUT.

Algaida , Algaida Fair - From 10am: Local and artisan products, gastronomy, classic cars, children's activities. 12 noon-1pm: Horse show. 12 noon-2pm: Swing and bossa nova band. 7pm: Harp and guitar concert. Casal Pere Capellà Auditorium.

- 7pm: Caimari International Festival of Early Music; Orfeó Futuro choir. Esglèsia Vella. Pay as you wish. Cala Millor - 6pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Three euros. samaniga.es.

Cala Ratjada , Fresh Fish Weekend - 8pm: Paella, seven euros; 10.30pm: DJ. 1am: Valnou.

- 8pm: A Beginning; musical composition blended with dramatic narrative. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Lloret de Vistalegre - 8pm: Raquel Lua, Amulet, Catalan and Mallorca rock (acoustic), plus craft beers. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. Eight euros.

- 8pm: Raquel Lua, Amulet, Catalan and Mallorca rock (acoustic), plus craft beers. Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. Eight euros. Lloseta - 7pm: Tributes to La Oreja de Van Gogh and Hombres G. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com.

- 7pm: Tributes to La Oreja de Van Gogh and Hombres G. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 15 euros. teatrelloseta.com. Llucmajor - 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 6pm: Horse show. By the Rei en Jaume III School. 6pm: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó (in Badia Gran). 8.30pm: Concert - School of Music and Performing Arts. Sant Bonaventura Cloister.

- 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 6pm: Horse show. By the Rei en Jaume III School. 6pm: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Almirall Joan de Borbó (in Badia Gran). 8.30pm: Concert - School of Music and Performing Arts. Sant Bonaventura Cloister. Manacor - 7pm: Reïna (Mallorcan rock band). Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

- 7pm: Reïna (Mallorcan rock band). Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat. Palma - 8.30pm: La Movida, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 6pm-midnight: Oktoberfest (Closing party). Son Amar, Ctra. Soller km 10.8. Five euros. sonamar.com. Peguera , Challenge Peguera-Mallorca - 9am: Triathlon. Playa Torà. 10am: Fair and exhibition; 7pm: Prizes; 8pm: Closing ceremony. Plaça Torà.

, Challenge Peguera-Mallorca - 9am: Triathlon. Playa Torà. 10am: Fair and exhibition; 7pm: Prizes; 8pm: Closing ceremony. Plaça Torà. Petra - 8pm: Abba Again, tribute. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros.

- 8pm: Abba Again, tribute. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros. Porreres - From 7pm: TastArt 2023; wines, paintings, sculpture, photography, urban art, video art. Auditorium, museum, town hall and other locations.

- From 7pm: TastArt 2023; wines, paintings, sculpture, photography, urban art, video art. Auditorium, museum, town hall and other locations. Puerto Soller - 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Vienna Philharmonic string quartet; Beethoven, Schubert. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com.

- 7.30pm: Puerto Soller Classical Music Festival, Vienna Philharmonic string quartet; Beethoven, Schubert. Sant Ramon Church. 25 euros. festivalportdesoller.com / ticketib.com. Sa Pobla - From 11am: Art i Copes; exhibitions, performances, music. Various locations. sapobla.cat.

Santanyi - From 6pm: Canal'Art, Santanyi Night of Art 2023; numerous participating establishments, live music. Various locations. Palma Marathon to take place on Sunday so be aware of road closures and restrictions. Sunday, October 15

- 9am: International Masters Cycling Week, European Masters Cup. From Avda. Princeps d'Espanya. vueltamallorca.com. Algaida - 6pm: Concert - Orfeo Castellitx choir. At the church.

- 6pm: Concert - Orfeo Castellitx choir. At the church. Cala Ratjada , Fresh Fish Weekend - 12 noon to 4pm / 6pm to 10pm: Mostra de la Llampuga (Dolphinfish Gastronomic Fair). 10pm: Fireworks.

, Fresh Fish Weekend - 12 noon to 4pm / 6pm to 10pm: Mostra de la Llampuga (Dolphinfish Gastronomic Fair). 10pm: Fireworks. Campos - 7pm: Un beso y una flor; tribute to Spanish singer Nino Bravo. Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 15 euros.

Llucmajor , The Final Fair - From 9am: Dogs, sheep, birds, rabbits, falcons. Plaça Rufino Carpena. 10am-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants and pipers. Plaça Espanya and then procession.

, The Final Fair - From 9am: Dogs, sheep, birds, rabbits, falcons. Plaça Rufino Carpena. 10am-9pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. 10.45am: Giants and pipers. Plaça Espanya and then procession. Palma - 8am: Palma Marathon. Starts by Parc de la Mar; expo till 2pm.

- 8am: Palma Marathon. Starts by Parc de la Mar; expo till 2pm. Palma - 7pm: La Movida, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 7pm: La Movida, El Musical. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Sa Pobla - From 11am: Art i Copes; exhibitions, performances, music. Various locations. sapobla.cat.