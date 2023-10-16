Discover a week of exciting events in Mallorca, from the Llucmajor Show to the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival and tribute shows.

Monday, October 16 Llucmajor - 10am-1pm: Llucmajor Show. Passeig Jaume III. Wednesday, October 18 Palma - 7.30pm: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival; Opening of the festival, screening of 'Un amor'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. evolutionfilmfestival.com / teatreprincipal.com. (Runs until October 24, various locations.) Thursday, October 19 Campos , Campos October Fair - 11.30am-2pm: Lunchtime vermouth event, plus cheeses and gastronomy. C. Convent. 5pm: Children's activities, including giants. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 8.30pm: Animaaals o ets tu?; Event based on The Masked Singer. Plaça Sa Creu. 11pm: Fireworks. Ses Forques football ground.

, Campos October Fair - 11.30am-2pm: Lunchtime vermouth event, plus cheeses and gastronomy. C. Convent. 5pm: Children's activities, including giants. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. 8.30pm: Animaaals o ets tu?; Event based on The Masked Singer. Plaça Sa Creu. 11pm: Fireworks. Ses Forques football ground. Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Falla and Ravel. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com.

- 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Falla and Ravel. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es / simfonicadebalears.com. Palma - 8.30pm: Cruz de Navajas, the 'ultimate' tribute show for legendary Spanish pop group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-49 euros.