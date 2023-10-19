Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, October 20.

New this week is Killers of the Flower Moon at Augusta Aficine in Palma, Ocine Premium in Porto Pi, Aretesite in Fan, Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi and CineCiutat in Palma. Also for the little ones Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie showing at Cinesa Festival Park. Still screening this week is A Haunting in Venice in Rivoli, Sound of Freedom at Augusta Aficine and Cinesa Festival Park. Tyler Swift: The Eras Tour is showing at Ocimax in Palma, Manacor, Ibiza and Mahon. CineCiutat is hosting the Evolution Mallorca International Film Fest with plenty of films in their original language.

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Director Martin Scorsese. Plot Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. Rated R. 3h 26m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma are: 4pm & 5pm (Only from Wed to Sun)

in Palma are: 4pm & 5pm (Only from Wed to Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi are: daily at 4.30pm

in Porto Pi are: daily at 4.30pm Showtimes at Artesiete Fan are: 7.20pm (Tue)

are: 7.20pm (Tue) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 3.50 (Daily except Fri); 4.20pm (Fri); 8.15 (daily except Fri) 8.30pm (Fri)

in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 3.50 (Daily except Fri); 4.20pm (Fri); 8.15 (daily except Fri) 8.30pm (Fri) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 4.30pm (daily except Sun); 5.30pm (Sun); 7pm (Mon, Wed & Thu); 8.15 (daily except Sun); 9.15pm (Sun)

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023)

Starring Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson and Marsai Martin. Director Cal Brunker. Plot A magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City and gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups. Rated PG. 1h 28m.

Showtimesa at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 4.45pm (Sat & Sun); 5pm (Fri & Wed)

Sound of Freedom (2023)

Starring Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp. Director Alejandro Monteverde. Plot The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from traffickers. Rated PG-13. 2h 11min.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma are: 8.40pm (Wednesday to Sunday)

in Palma are: 8.40pm (Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 12.20pm (Sat & Sun)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan. Director Kenneth Branagh. Plot In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Rated PG-13. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Rivoli in Palma are: daily at 4pm

Films at CineCiutat in Palma

Cineciutat is hosting the Evolution Mallorca International Film Fest from October 19 to 23. For further information on the films click here.

Starring Taylor Swift, Amanda Balen and Taylor Banksr. Director Sam Wrench. Plot Experience the breathtaking Eras Tour concert, performed by the one and only Taylor Swift. Rated NR. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma at 12.15pm and 6pm and in Manacor at 6pm. In Ibiza at 6.15pm and in Mahon 6pm.



See you at the movies!