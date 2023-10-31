Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Wednesday, November 1 to Thursday, November 9. Films have been updated early due to the public holiday on Wednesday, November 1.

New this week is Past Lives showing at CineCiutat. Films still showing this week are: The Killer at CineCiutat in Palma, Killers of the Flower Moon at Augusta in Palma and Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi and Five Nights at Freddy's at Ocimax Aficine in Palma and Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi. Tyler Swift: The Eras Tour is on at Cinesa Festival Park.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)

Starring Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio and Elizabeth Lail. Director Emma Tammi. Plot A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. During his first night on the job, he realizes that the night shift won’t be so easy to get through. Pretty soon he will unveil what actually happened at Freddy’s. Rated PG-13. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma are: daily at 4.30pm, 6.45pm, 9pm; 12.15pm (Wed 1st, Sat & Sun)

in Palma are: daily at 4.30pm, 6.45pm, 9pm; 12.15pm (Wed 1st, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi at: 12.15pm (Wed 1st); 4.10pm, 6.50pm, 9.30pm (Wed to Sun) * times pending for the rest of the week

in Marratxi at: 12.15pm (Wed 1st); 4.10pm, 6.50pm, 9.30pm (Wed to Sun) * times pending for the rest of the week Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan are: 6pm (Tue)

The Killer (2023)

Starring Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton and Charles Parnell. Director David Fincher. Plot After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal. Rated R. 1h 58m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 4.30pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Mon); 5pm (Tue); 8.15pm (Sun); 10pm (Tue); 10.30pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Mon).

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Director Martin Scorsese. Plot Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. Rated R. 3h 26m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma are: 4.30pm & 7.45pm (Only from Wed to Sun)

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour

Starring Taylor Swift, Amanda Balen and Taylor Banksr. Director Sam Wrench. Plot Experience the breathtaking Eras Tour concert, performed by the one and only Taylor Swift. Rated NR. 2h 40m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6pm (Thu 2, Sat & Sun)

Past Lives (2023)

Starring Teo Yoo and John Magaro. Director Celine Song. Plot Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m. Showing in English and Korean.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma:5.10pm & 7.20pm (Sun); 7.10pm & 9.30pm (daily except Sun)

Be advised showtimes for Ocine in Porto Pi have not been released as of yet.