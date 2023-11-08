Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Thursday, November 9 to Thursday, November 16. Films have been updated this Thursday due to the premiere of the film The Marvels at Rivoli and Cinesa Festival Park.

Films still showing this week at Ocimax is Five Nights at Freddy's, at Augusta Killers of the Flower Moon, at CineCiutat The Killer and Past Lives. On Saturday special screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring at CineCiutat. Also tickets on sale for the premiere of Napoleon to be screened at Augusta on Friday, November 24. Showtimes for Ocine in Porto Pi and Artesiete in Fan have not been released as of yet.

The Marvels (2023)

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton. Director Nia DaCosta. Plot Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma are: daily at 3.30pm, 5.40pm, 7.50pm and 10pm

in Palma are: daily at 3.30pm, 5.40pm, 7.50pm and 10pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sat & Sun); 4.15pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed); 4.50pm (Thu Nov. 16); 6.50pm (Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed); 9.25pm (Thu Nov 9); 9.40pm (Mon & Thu Nov. 16); 10pm (Tue)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)

Starring Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio and Elizabeth Lail. Director Emma Tammi. Plot A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. During his first night on the job, he realizes that the night shift won’t be so easy to get through. Pretty soon he will unveil what actually happened at Freddy’s. Rated PG-13. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma are: 7pm & 10.10pm (both on Thursday, Nov 9 only); daily from Nov. 10 at 5.45pm

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Director Martin Scorsese. Plot Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. Rated R. 3h 26m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma are: 4.30pm & 7.45pm (Only from Wed to Sun)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Re-release of the restored and extended version of Peter Jackson's trilogy, to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the third part, The Return of the King. This Saturday, the first part; The Two Towers, Saturday 18/11; and The Return of the King, Saturday 25/11.

Starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom. Director Peter Jackson. Plot A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. Rated PG-13. 2h 58m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 8pm (Sat)

The Killer (2023)

Starring Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton and Charles Parnell. Director David Fincher. Plot After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal. Rated R. 1h 58m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 4.30pm (Thu Nov. 9); 5.15pm (Tue); 8.35pm (Sun); 9.35pm (Sat); 10.15pm (Mon & Wed)

Past Lives (2023)

Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. Director Celine Song. Plot Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m. Showing in English and Korean.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5pm (Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu);5.10pm (Tue); 6pm (Fri); 8.15pm (Thu Nov. 9); 8.30pm (Sun); 9.30pm (Thu Nov. 9, Sat, Mon & Wed); 9.45pm (Tue)





To premiere on Friday, November 25

Napoleon (2023)

Starring Vanessa Kirby, Joaquin Phoenix and Ludivine Sagnier. Director Ridley Scott. Plot An epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine. Rated R. 2h 38m.