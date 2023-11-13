This week the main event will be held in Inca both on Wednesday and the big day on Thursday. Also mention that Christmas season kicks off with Es Refugi Christmas market on Thursday and Grease the Musical will be on stage at Palma's Auditorium.

Tuesday, November 14 Inca, Dijous Bo - 8.30pm: Dijous Bo Prize; concert by Cris Juanico (Menorcan singer). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Wednesday, November 15 Inca, Dijous Bo - (Dimecres Bo) 10am-8pm: Agricultural machinery. Gran Via de Colom; Exhibition of old tools. Plaça Mercat Cobert, C. Pau. 10am-10pm: Traditional farmers' market. Plaça Bestiar and elsewhere. From 12 noon: Livestock exhibition. Plaça Bestiar. 1pm: Mallorcan black pig competition. Plaça Bestiar. 4pm: Concert by Pep Suasi. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 4pm-8pm: Philately exhibition. Santa Maria la Major Church Centre. 5pm-8pm: Children's zone. Avda. Reis Catòlics. 5pm-10pm: Exhibition for vehicle, trucks and heavy machinery dealers. Industrial estate. 5.30pm: Dijous Bo inauguration, followed by procession by pipers and folk dancers. Plaça Bestiar. 6pm: Opening of the trade show (retailers, restaurants). Plaça Mallorca. 6pm-8pm: Horse skills. Plaça Font Vella. Es Refugi Christmas Market takes place from Thursday to Saturday. Thursday, November 16 Inca , Dijous Bo - 9.30am-5.30pm: Livestock exhibition; black pigs, birds of prey, local animals, birds. Plaça Bestiar. 10am-8pm: Traditional farmers' market. Plaça Bestiar and elsewhere; Trade show (retailers, restaurants) and communications media. Plaça Mallorca; Exhibition for vehicle, trucks and heavy machinery dealers. Industrial estate. 10am-1pm / 4pm-8pm: Philately exhibition. Santa Maria la Major Church Centre. 10am-1.30pm: Horse skills. Plaça Font Vella. 10am-2pm: Children's zone. Avda. Reis Catòlics. 11am: Pipers and dancers from Avda. Reis Catòlics to Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 12 noon: Prizes for the black pig competition. Plaça Bestiar.

Palma - 8.30pm: Grease El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.