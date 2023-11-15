Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, November 17 to Thursday, November 23.

New films showing this week are The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma, Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi, Ocine Premium in Porto Pi and Black Friday at Ocine Premium Porto Pi. Also The Old Oak at CineCiutat. Films still showing this week are: at Rivoli The Marvels, at Augusta Killers of the Flower Moon, at CineCiutat Past Lives. On Saturday special screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers at CineCiutat. Also tickets on sale for the premiere of Napoleon to be screened at Augusta on Friday, November 24.

Also mention that CineCiutat will be having a Scorseseason series: New York New York screening films in English with Spanish subtitles. Starts on Thursday, November 23 at 7.05pm. The retrospective cycle of the New York director "Scorseseason" kicks off, in which we will revisit six of his films, every Thursday from 23/11 to 28/12. More information click here.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Starring Rachel Zegler,Tom Blyth and Viola Davis. Director Francis Lawrence. Plot Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games. Rated PG-13. 2h 37m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma are: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4.25pm (Fri); daily at 5.15pm & 8.15pm

in Palma are: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 4.25pm (Fri); daily at 5.15pm & 8.15pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 5.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed); daily at 9.15pm

in Marratxi are: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun); 5.45pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed); daily at 9.15pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi are: daily at 8.45pm

in Porto Pi are: daily at 8.45pm Showtimes at Artesiete Fan in Palma are: 5pm (Tues)

Black Friday (2021)

Starring Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero anbd Ryan Lee. Director Casey Tebo. Plot A group of toy store employees must protect each other from a horde of parasite infected shoppers. Rated NR. 1h 24m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi are: 12.30pm (Sat & Sun; daily at 4.30pm

The Old Oak (2023)

Starring Dave Turner, Ebla Mari and Claire Rodgerson. Director Ken Loach. Plot The future for the last remaining pub, The Old Oak, in a village of Northeast England, where people are leaving the land as the mines are closed. Houses are cheap and available, thus making it an ideal location for Syrian refugees. Rated NR. 1h 53m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 5pm (daily except Fri & Sun); 5.10pm (Sun); 7.10pm (Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed)

The Marvels (2023)

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton. Director Nia DaCosta. Plot Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma are: daily at 5.20pm & 7.25pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Mon, Tue & Wed)

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Director Martin Scorsese. Plot Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. Rated R. 3h 26m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma are: 7.45pm (Only from Wed to Sun)





The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Re-release of the restored and extended version of Peter Jackson's trilogy, to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the third part, The Return of the King. This Saturday, the second part and The Return of the King, Saturday 25/11.

Starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortesen. Director Peter Jackson. Plot A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. Rated PG-13. 2h 58m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 8pm (Sat)

Past Lives (2023)

Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. Director Celine Song. Plot Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m. Showing in English and Korean.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.05pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed); 7.35pm (Sun & Thu); 9.35pm (Fri)

To premiere on Friday, November 25

Napoleon (2023)

Starring Vanessa Kirby, Joaquin Phoenix and Ludivine Sagnier. Director Ridley Scott. Plot An epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine. Rated R. 2h 38m.