Olive fair in Caimari.

On Friday, November 17, Mallorca offers diverse events: from gospel performances and music concerts to an olive fair and Christmas markets. On Saturday, enjoy jazz in Alcudia, olive-related festivities in Caimari, and family shows in Palma. Sunday features music, fairs, and cultural events across Algaida, Bunyola, Caimari, Calvia, Felanitx, Llubi, Porreres, and Sa Pobla.

Friday, November 17

  • Caimari, Olives Fair - 7.30pm: Gospel Tramuntana and Palma Gospel Singers. At the church. 9pm: Olive and olive oil sampling. C. Franquesa.
  • Felanitx - 8pm: Irina Cotseli (keyboards and vocals), Christian Hoel Skjonhaug (double bass, keyboards and vocals). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free.
  • Montuiri - 8pm: La Sonqo (reggae, funk, cumbia, zouk). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.
  • Palma - 8am: Ladies European Tour, Mallorca Ladies Golf Open. Golf Son Muntaner, C. Miquel Lladó. Ten euros. mallorcagolfopen.com. (Also Saturday, 15 euros.)
  • Palma - 11am-8pm: Es Refugi Christmas Market. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Two euros; children free. (Also Saturday.)
  • Palma - 5.30pm / 9pm: Grease El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday, 5.30pm / 9pm, and Sunday, 5.30pm.)
  • Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Chapi, Ferran and others. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat.
  • Palma - 8pm: Daniel Kirch (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Schubert, 'Die Winterreise'. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. palmacultura.cat / euroclassics.es.
  • Palma - 8pm: Duo Arol (accordions); works by Albéniz, Stravinsky and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Ten euros.
  • Palma - 8.30pm: Acrobatic Circus of China. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24 euros. truiteatre.es. (Also Saturday, 12.30pm / 5.30pm; Sunday, 12.30pm.)
Luthiers Fair in Sa Pobla.

Saturday, November 18

  • Alcudia - 8.30pm: Fona Fall Fest; Andrea Motis Singular Quintet (jazz). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 28 euros. auditorialcudia.net / fonart.com.
  • Caimari, Olives Fair - From 10am: Olives, olive oils and related products; artisan craft; pony rides. Plaça Major. Classic motorbikes. C. Sa Vileta. 5.30pm: Carboners de Caimari bigheads accompanied by pipers. From Es Castellet. 6.30pm: Dance of the bigheads; 7pm: Selva Band of Music; 8pm: Folk dance with Aires de Muntanya de Selva, Sampling of sobrassada with honey. Plaça Major.
  • Cala Millor - 7.30pm: Celeste Alias (vocals), Santi Careta (guitar), Oriol Roca (drums). Tribute to Chavela Vargas (Mexican-Costa Rican singer). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 12 euros. samaniga.es.
  • Inca - 6pm: La Bella Dorment (Sleeping Beauty). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
  • Lloseta - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Felipe Arroyo (tuba), Diego Riudavets (trombone). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.
  • Palma - From 10am: SEIMAD Motor Island; car and motorbike show, stunts, children's zone, demons. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 22 euros. sonfusteret.com / seimad.com. (Also Sunday.)
  • Palma - 5pm: Rapunzel El Musical (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday, 5pm.)
  • Palma - 7pm: International Encounter of Composers; Victor de la Rosa (bass clarinet), Silvia Castillo (organ), tribute to Harry Sparnaay (Dutch bass clarinetist and composer). Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Free. fundacioaca.com.
  • Palma - 7.45pm: Santa Cecilia concert. Palma Cathedral. Eleven pieces to be interpreted uner the direction of Biel Company. Free.
  • Petra - 8pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer) and the Petra Band of Music. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros. ticketib.com.
  • Sa Pobla, Luthiers Fair / Meeting of Pipers - 4pm: Gathering of giants. Escola Graduada. 4.30pm: Procession of giants through the streets. 7pm: Dances of giants. Plaça Major. 10pm: Concert - Christian di Fiore (zampogna Italian bagpipes). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 13 euros. sapobla.cat / ticketib.com.
  • Valldemossa - 7pm: Dmitry Ablogin (1851 Pleyel piano); various works by Chopin. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es.
Honey fair in Llubi.

Sunday, November 19

  • Algaida - 6pm: Algaida Band of Music. At the church. Free.
  • Bunyola - 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Ars Musicae, orchestra and choir. At the church. Ten euros.
  • Caimari, Olives Fair - From 10am: Olives, olive oils and related products; artisan craft, pony rides. Plaça Major. Classic motorbikes. C. Sa Vileta. Sheepdog trials. Finca Can Rotxet. 11.30am: Dance of the bigheads. Son Alberti Cloister. 12 noon: Bigheads and pipers; 5.30pm: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Major. 7pm: Pipers procession. 8pm: Hamburgers and music. Plaça Major car park.
  • Calvia - 6pm: Calvia Band of Music. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free.
  • Felanitx - 8pm: Coral Units choir. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent. Free.
  • Llubi, Honey Fair - From 10am. Plaça de la Carretera.
  • Porreres - 7pm: Orquestra Lauseta. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros.
  • Puerto Pollensa - 12 noon: Circart, 'Plaça Sargantana'. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Free.
  • Sa Pobla, Luthiers Fair / Meeting of Pipers - From 9am: Fair, pipers and also embroidery. Plaça Major. 12 noon: Procession of pipers with giants, bigheads, gryphon, dragon and eel. C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Folk music and dance with Marjal en Festa and Sarau Alcudienc. Plaça Major.