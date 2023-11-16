On Friday, November 17, Mallorca offers diverse events: from gospel performances and music concerts to an olive fair and Christmas markets. On Saturday, enjoy jazz in Alcudia, olive-related festivities in Caimari, and family shows in Palma. Sunday features music, fairs, and cultural events across Algaida, Bunyola, Caimari, Calvia, Felanitx, Llubi, Porreres, and Sa Pobla.

Friday, November 17 Caimari , Olives Fair - 7.30pm: Gospel Tramuntana and Palma Gospel Singers. At the church. 9pm: Olive and olive oil sampling. C. Franquesa.

- 8pm: Irina Cotseli (keyboards and vocals), Christian Hoel Skjonhaug (double bass, keyboards and vocals). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free. Montuiri - 8pm: La Sonqo (reggae, funk, cumbia, zouk). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

- 8pm: La Sonqo (reggae, funk, cumbia, zouk). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Palma - 8am: Ladies European Tour, Mallorca Ladies Golf Open. Golf Son Muntaner, C. Miquel Lladó. Ten euros. mallorcagolfopen.com. (Also Saturday, 15 euros.)

- 8am: Ladies European Tour, Mallorca Ladies Golf Open. Golf Son Muntaner, C. Miquel Lladó. Ten euros. mallorcagolfopen.com. (Also Saturday, 15 euros.) Palma - 11am-8pm: Es Refugi Christmas Market. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Two euros; children free. (Also Saturday.)

- 11am-8pm: Es Refugi Christmas Market. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Two euros; children free. (Also Saturday.) Palma - 5.30pm / 9pm: Grease El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday, 5.30pm / 9pm, and Sunday, 5.30pm.)

- 5.30pm / 9pm: Grease El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday, 5.30pm / 9pm, and Sunday, 5.30pm.) Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Chapi, Ferran and others. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Chapi, Ferran and others. Palma Conservatory. C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 8pm: Daniel Kirch (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Schubert, 'Die Winterreise'. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. palmacultura.cat / euroclassics.es.

- 8pm: Daniel Kirch (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Schubert, 'Die Winterreise'. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. palmacultura.cat / euroclassics.es. Palma - 8pm: Duo Arol (accordions); works by Albéniz, Stravinsky and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Duo Arol (accordions); works by Albéniz, Stravinsky and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Ten euros. Palma - 8.30pm: Acrobatic Circus of China. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24 euros. truiteatre.es. (Also Saturday, 12.30pm / 5.30pm; Sunday, 12.30pm.) Luthiers Fair in Sa Pobla. Saturday, November 18 Alcudia - 8.30pm: Fona Fall Fest; Andrea Motis Singular Quintet (jazz). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 28 euros. auditorialcudia.net / fonart.com.

- 8.30pm: Fona Fall Fest; Andrea Motis Singular Quintet (jazz). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 28 euros. auditorialcudia.net / fonart.com. Caimari , Olives Fair - From 10am: Olives, olive oils and related products; artisan craft; pony rides. Plaça Major. Classic motorbikes. C. Sa Vileta. 5.30pm: Carboners de Caimari bigheads accompanied by pipers. From Es Castellet. 6.30pm: Dance of the bigheads; 7pm: Selva Band of Music; 8pm: Folk dance with Aires de Muntanya de Selva, Sampling of sobrassada with honey. Plaça Major.

- 7.30pm: Celeste Alias (vocals), Santi Careta (guitar), Oriol Roca (drums). Tribute to Chavela Vargas (Mexican-Costa Rican singer). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. 12 euros. samaniga.es. Inca - 6pm: La Bella Dorment (Sleeping Beauty). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 6pm: La Bella Dorment (Sleeping Beauty). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 10-15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Lloseta - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Felipe Arroyo (tuba), Diego Riudavets (trombone). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Felipe Arroyo (tuba), Diego Riudavets (trombone). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros. Palma - From 10am: SEIMAD Motor Island; car and motorbike show, stunts, children's zone, demons. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 22 euros. sonfusteret.com / seimad.com. (Also Sunday.)

- From 10am: SEIMAD Motor Island; car and motorbike show, stunts, children's zone, demons. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 22 euros. sonfusteret.com / seimad.com. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 5pm: Rapunzel El Musical (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday, 5pm.)

- 5pm: Rapunzel El Musical (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday, 5pm.) Palma - 7pm: International Encounter of Composers; Victor de la Rosa (bass clarinet), Silvia Castillo (organ), tribute to Harry Sparnaay (Dutch bass clarinetist and composer). Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Free. fundacioaca.com.

- 7pm: International Encounter of Composers; Victor de la Rosa (bass clarinet), Silvia Castillo (organ), tribute to Harry Sparnaay (Dutch bass clarinetist and composer). Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Free. fundacioaca.com. Palma - 7.45pm: Santa Cecilia concert. Palma Cathedral. Eleven pieces to be interpreted uner the direction of Biel Company. Free.

- 7.45pm: Santa Cecilia concert. Palma Cathedral. Eleven pieces to be interpreted uner the direction of Biel Company. Free. Petra - 8pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer) and the Petra Band of Music. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer) and the Petra Band of Music. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Sa Pobla , Luthiers Fair / Meeting of Pipers - 4pm: Gathering of giants. Escola Graduada. 4.30pm: Procession of giants through the streets. 7pm: Dances of giants. Plaça Major. 10pm: Concert - Christian di Fiore (zampogna Italian bagpipes). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 13 euros. sapobla.cat / ticketib.com.

, Luthiers Fair / Meeting of Pipers - 4pm: Gathering of giants. Escola Graduada. 4.30pm: Procession of giants through the streets. 7pm: Dances of giants. Plaça Major. 10pm: Concert - Christian di Fiore (zampogna Italian bagpipes). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 13 euros. sapobla.cat / ticketib.com. Valldemossa - 7pm: Dmitry Ablogin (1851 Pleyel piano); various works by Chopin. Chopin and Sand Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es. Honey fair in Llubi. Sunday, November 19 Algaida - 6pm: Algaida Band of Music. At the church. Free.

- 6pm: Algaida Band of Music. At the church. Free. Bunyola - 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Ars Musicae, orchestra and choir. At the church. Ten euros.

- 6.30pm: Bunyola Festival of Music; Ars Musicae, orchestra and choir. At the church. Ten euros. Caimari , Olives Fair - From 10am: Olives, olive oils and related products; artisan craft, pony rides. Plaça Major. Classic motorbikes. C. Sa Vileta. Sheepdog trials. Finca Can Rotxet. 11.30am: Dance of the bigheads. Son Alberti Cloister. 12 noon: Bigheads and pipers; 5.30pm: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Major. 7pm: Pipers procession. 8pm: Hamburgers and music. Plaça Major car park.

- 6pm: Calvia Band of Music. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free. Felanitx - 8pm: Coral Units choir. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent. Free.

- 8pm: Coral Units choir. Sant Agustí Convent, C. Convent. Free. Llubi , Honey Fair - From 10am. Plaça de la Carretera.

, Honey Fair - From 10am. Plaça de la Carretera. Porreres - 7pm: Orquestra Lauseta. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros.

- 7pm: Orquestra Lauseta. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. Puerto Pollensa - 12 noon: Circart, 'Plaça Sargantana'. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Free.

- 12 noon: Circart, 'Plaça Sargantana'. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Free. Sa Pobla, Luthiers Fair / Meeting of Pipers - From 9am: Fair, pipers and also embroidery. Plaça Major. 12 noon: Procession of pipers with giants, bigheads, gryphon, dragon and eel. C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Folk music and dance with Marjal en Festa and Sarau Alcudienc. Plaça Major.