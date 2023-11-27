Immerse yourself in a week of cultural richness on Mallorca from November 28 to 30. Delight in Nils Frahm's ethereal compositions, embrace local talent at the Traditional Fair in Llubi, and experience captivating performances by artists like Laia Vallés and Pedro Aznar plus Real Mallorca play at home on Wednesday. Don't miss a beat!
Mallorca events: What's On from Monday to Thursday
Events from Monday, 27 to Thursday, 30 November
Also in Holiday
- One million Brits would benefit from 90-day rule being scrapped in Spain
- Driver injured after car ends up in the sea in Alcudia
- Palma police officer faces fine of two million euros
- Arrested in Santa Ponsa - Building workers were being paid no more than 250 euros a month
- Understaffed and in a poor state - the Balearics emergencies centre
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.