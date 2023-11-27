Immerse yourself in a week of cultural richness on Mallorca from November 28 to 30. Delight in Nils Frahm's ethereal compositions, embrace local talent at the Traditional Fair in Llubi, and experience captivating performances by artists like Laia Vallés and Pedro Aznar plus Real Mallorca play at home on Wednesday. Don't miss a beat!

Nils Frahm in Inca. Photo: Teatre Principal de Inca Tuesday, November 28 Inca - 9pm: Fona Fall Fest; Nils Frahm, German composer and keyboardist (ambient, electronica fusion). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 30-40 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com / fonart.com.

, Traditional Fair - Livestock, artisan, industrial. (Details not available.) Palma - 8pm: Académia 1830; Copland, 'Appalachian Spring', Piazzola, Laia Vallés (contemporary Mallorcan composer). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: Daniel Ligorio (piano), Chopin, 'The Poet's Letters'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Santanyi - 7pm: Escolania de Blauets de Lluc choir. Sant Andreu Church. Free. ticketib.com.