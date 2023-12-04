Embark on a cultural journey from December 4-7, featuring the Alternatilla Jazz Festival, gospel choirs, circus fun, and orchestral elegance across Palma and beyond.

Monday, December 4 Esporles - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Nathalie Loriers Trio - Nathalie Loriers (piano), Fabrice Alleman (sax, clarinet), Sam Gertsmans (double bass). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 15 euros. alternatilla.com.

Vilafranca, Santa Barbara Fiestas - 6.45pm: Procession by the Barbara giant from Plaça Major to the church. 7pm: Mass, followed by dance of the cavallets in Plaça Major plus bunyol doughnuts and mistela. Tuesday, December 5 Inca - 6.30pm: Christmas lights switch on by the demons. Plaça Espanya.

Llucmajor - 4pm-10pm: Christmas market; Christmas lights at 6.30pm. Plaça Espanya.

Palma - 7.30pm: Ànima Gospel, 40-voice choir, invited soloist Sheela Gathright. Benefit for various charities. Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicia Fuster 2. Ten euros. palmacongresscenter.com / ticketib.com.

Palma - 7pm: Circo Alegría, 'Los Payasos de la Tele'. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 13 euros. circoalegria.es / sonfusteret.com. (Also Wednesday and Thursday; times vary.)

Palma - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Brussels Jazz Orchestra, Tuto Puoane (vocals soloist). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com / alternatilla.com.

Palma - 9pm: The Len Price 3 (British power pop) plus Rudy Sessions DJs. La Movida Café Concierto, C. Albó s/n. 20 euros. ticketib.com.

Vilafranca, Santa Barbara Fiestas - 8pm: Hot chocolate and ensaïmadas, music from Duo Vic. Plaça Major. Wednesday, December 6 Llucmajor - 10am-9pm: Christmas market; Papa Noel from 5pm to 8pm. Plaça Espanya.

Manacor - 6pm: Christmas concert - Posidonia, Sant Vicenç de Paul Choir. Església de Fartaritx.

Paguera - 6pm: Natalia Salom (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Alicia Moreno (piano); zarzuela selections. Paguera Auditorium, C. Pins 17. Eight euros.

Palma - 5pm: La Bella y la Bestia (Beauty and the Beast). Palma - Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. auditoriumpalma.com. 20 euros.

Pollensa - 8pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Aka Moon Trio - Fabrizio Cassol (sax), Michel Hatzigeorgiou (bass), Stephane Galland (drums). Sant Domingo Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros. alternatilla.com.

Soller - 10am-5pm: Christmas market. Plaça Constitució. (Also Thursday.) Thursday, December 7 Manacor - 7pm: Giants procession. From Plaça Convent.

Muro - 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Tuto Puoane (vocals), Diego Hervalejo (piano), Pere Bujosa (bass), Joan Carles Marí (drums). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. 15 euros. alternatilla.com.

- 9pm: Alternatilla Jazz Festival 2023; Tuto Puoane (vocals), Diego Hervalejo (piano), Pere Bujosa (bass), Joan Carles Marí (drums). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. 15 euros. alternatilla.com. Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Pablo González (conductor); Mozart and Berlioz. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / truiteatre.es.