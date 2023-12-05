Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Wednesday, December 6 to Thursday, December 14. Films have been updated earlier due to the public holiday this week.

This week we have the premiere of Wonka at Ocimax and Festival Park. Maestro at Augusta and CinceCiutat and Anatomy of a Fall in CineCiutat. Still showing is Napoleon at Augusta in Palma and CineCiutat; Wish at at Rivoli in Palma, Scrapper at CineCiutat in Palma.

Also mention that CineCiutat will be having a Scorseseason series every Thursday from 23/11 to 28/12. Next film is After Hours on 7/12 and The Last Temptation of Christ on 14/12 both at 7pm. The films will be screened in their original version in English with Spanish subtitles and the ticket price will be the usual for our events: €4 for members and €7 for general admission. More information click here.

Wonka (2023)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. Director Paul King. Plot Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Rated PG. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (From Wed 6 to Sun 10); daily at 4.30pm; and 6.45pm

in Palma: 12.10pm (From Wed 6 to Sun 10); daily at 4.30pm; and 6.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi for this Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 only: 12.30pm, 4.05pm, 6.45pm and 9.30pm. Times for the rest of the week to be announced at a later date.

in Marratxi for this Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 only: 12.30pm, 4.05pm, 6.45pm and 9.30pm. Times for the rest of the week to be announced at a later date. Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 5pm (Tue)

in Fan: 5pm (Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 7.40pm

Maestro (2023)

Starring Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer. Director Bradley Cooper. Plot This love story chronicles the lifelong relationship of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Rated R. 2h 9m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: From Wednesday to Sunday at 7.40pm

in Palma: From Wednesday to Sunday at 7.40pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.35pm (daily except Sun); 5.05pm (Sun); 7.15pm (daily except Sun)

Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Starring Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado Graner. Director Justine Triet. Plot A woman is suspected of her husband’s murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the main witness. Rated R. 2h 31m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma are: 4.30pm (daily except Sun); daily at 7pm

Napoleon (2023)

Starring Vanessa Kirby, Joaquin Phoenix and Ludivine Sagnier. Director Ridley Scott. Plot An epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine. Rated R. 2h 38m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: Wednesday to Sunday at 4.45pm and 7.50pm

in Palma: Wednesday to Sunday at 4.45pm and 7.50pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.15pm(Sun); 7.15pm (Thu); 9.10pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed); 9.30pm (Thu)

in Palma: 5.15pm(Sun); 7.15pm (Thu); 9.10pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed); 9.30pm (Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 9.15pm

Wish (2023)

Starring Ariana DeBose,Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Plot Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 4.40pm

Scrapper (2023)

Starring Lola Campbell, Alin Uzun and Cary Crankson. Director Charlotte Regan. Plot Georgie, a dreamy 12-year-old girl, lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father turns up and forces her to confront reality. Rated NR. 1h 24m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.05pm (Sun & Thu); 9.05pm (daily except Sun)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Starring Rachel Zegler,Tom Blyth and Viola Davis. Director Francis Lawrence. Plot Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games. Rated PG-13. 2h 37m.