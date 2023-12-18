Mark your calendars for these unmissable dates and venues, and dive into a year full of diverse and thrilling experiences.

1. ABBA Tribute in Palma

In 1974, the Eurovision triumph of a Swedish quartet marked the genesis of ABBA, an iconic pop culture phenomenon. With hits like "Mamma Mia" and "The Winner Takes It All," ABBA's success was unstoppable. This dazzling tribute show impeccably captures the group's essence, boasting extravagant costumes, a lavish stage, and distinctive voices. Dust off your flared trousers and platform shoes, embrace your inner Dancing Queen, and relish this spectacular homage to ABBA, whose timeless tunes remain as chic today as they were four decades ago.

▶ Saturday, January 6 at 9pm // Tickets from 35€ at auditoriumpalma.com // Av. de Gabriel Roca 18, Palma

2. Palma Auditorium hosts Irish dancing

"Rhythm of the Dance," by the National Dance Company of Ireland, will embark on a global tour in 2024 to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. This incredible live show marks a new era in Irish entertainment, featuring world champion dancers, top traditional musicians, and acclaimed singers.

Combining traditional dance and music with cutting-edge stage technology, this two-hour performance takes the audience on an exhilarating journey through time. Internationally acclaimed as one of the world's most popular and attended Irish step dance shows, it has garnered critical and audience success worldwide. Truly otherworldly, witnessed by 7 million people in 50 countries.

▶ Sunday, February 11 at 6.30pm // Tickets from 39€ at auditoriumpalma.com // Av. de Gabriel Roca 18, Palma

3. Freestyle world tour rides in to Palma

In this heart-pounding spectacle, the audience will be treated to the thunderous symphony of engines as profesional riders mastermind gravity-defying acrobatics, where the delicate dance of balance and skill takes center stage. These daredevils, hailed as the globe's most audacious pilots, will showcase a mesmerising array of tricks.

As true connoisseurs of the grandest motor spectacle, they will execute backflips, supermans, and wild jumps that defy the boundaries of possibility. Prepare to be immersed in a sensory extravaganza featuring awe-inspiring special effects, a powerful sonic experience, dazzling light displays, and explosive pyrotechnics – all orchestrated to deliver the most exhilarating show on Earth.

▶ Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm // Tickets from 21.95€ at freestyleworldtour.com // Velòdrom Illes Balears - Carrer de l'Uruguai s/n, Palma

4. Magalluf Half Marathon

Scheduled for April, the Half Marathon Magalluf will mark its enduring legacy as one of Spain's oldest races with over 38 editions.

Featuring a 21 km main race and a 10 km counterpart, the event also hosts a preceding children's race. The scenic routes through Magalluf and Palmanova, curated by local athletes, showcase coastal vistas and urban paths, providing a visually striking experience. Renowned for its swift, urban course, the event culminates on the Magalluf athletics track, ensuring an exhilarating finale.

▶ Saturday, April 20 at 6pm // Insriptions here from 16€ // Calvia Athletics Track - Carrer Miño, Magalluf

5. Ironman Alcudia

The IRONMAN 70.3 Alcúdia-Mallorca is a half-distance triathlon race that takes place in the town of Alcúdia on the island of Mallorca, Spain. The "70.3" in the event's name refers to the total distance covered in miles, combining a 1.2-mile (1.9 km) swim, a 56-mile (90.1 km) bike ride, and a 13.1-mile (21.1 km) run – making up a total of 70.3 miles. The race attracts professional and amateur triathletes from around the world and is part of the larger IRONMAN series of triathlon events.

▶ Saturday, May 11 // Insriptions here // Puerto Alcudia

6. Origen Fest dancing back to Palma

The Origen Fest, one of the biggest festivals where musical styles blend from techno to house, will be returning to Palma's Son Fusteret showground this summer, bigger and better than ever with its "An evolution tale 2024" theme: 2 stages, over 40 acts with more hours of music and more drinks and food stands.

DJ's and acts are yet to be anounced. Dates are June 9, July 7, August 4 & August 31.

▶ Starting Sunday, June 9 // 4 day pass from 135€ at origen.sharemusic.es // Trui Son Fusteret - Camí Vell de Bunyola s/n, Palma