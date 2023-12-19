Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21 due to the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Films to be updated on Friday with further showings.

Also mention that CineCiutat will be having a Scorseseason series every Thursday from 23/11 to 28/12. Next film is Hugo on 21/12 and Goodfellas on 28/12 both at 7pm. The films will be screened in their original version in English with Spanish subtitles and the ticket price will be the usual for our events: €4 for members and €7 for general admission. More information click here.

*Note that films for CineCiutat and Artesiete have not been released yet. Watch this space for updates.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Starring Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and Patrick Wilson. Director James Wan. Plot Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding. Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor. Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison. Rated PG-13. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 4.15pm, 6.45pm, 9.15pm

in Palma: 4.15pm, 6.45pm, 9.15pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10.15pm

in Porto Pi: 10.15pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.50pm, 6.40pm, 9.35pm (Wed)

To premiere on Thursday, December 21

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (2023)

Starring Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter and Diana Ross. Directors Beyoncé and Ed Burke. Plot Beyoncé in performance at her record-breaking RENAISSANCE World Tour and the creative mastermind behind it. Not rated. 2h 49m.

Showing at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 7pm (21, 22, 23, 28, 29 & 30)

in Palma: 7pm (21, 22, 23, 28, 29 & 30) Showing at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 7pm

Golda (2023)

Starring Helen Mirren, Zed Josef and Henry Goodman. Director Guy Nattiv. Plot Focuses on the intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel,‘ faced during the Yom Kippur War. Rated PG-13. 1h 40m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5.45pm (Wed & Thu)

Wonka (2023)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. Director Paul King. Plot Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Rated PG. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm, 4.30pm, 6.45pm





Wish (2023)

Starring Ariana DeBose,Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Plot Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Rated PG. 1h 35m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: 3.30pm





See you at the movies!