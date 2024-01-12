Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, January 12 to Thursday, January 18.

This week the new releases are The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham at Cinesa in Festival Park and Ocine in Porto Pi. Also Mean Girls at Cinesa in Festival Park and at Artesiete in Fan.

Still showing this week are Wonka (Ocimax), Aquaman (Manacor) and The Holdovers (Festival Park, Porto Pi and CineCiutat).

The Beekeeper (2024)

Starring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampmanand Bobby Naderi. Director David Ayer. Plot In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers”. Rated R. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 9.20pm (Daily except Thu), 9.50pm (Thu)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 9.20pm (Daily except Thu), 9.50pm (Thu) Showimtes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

Mean Girls (2024)

Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Jon Hamm. Directors Samantha Jayneand Arturo Perez Jr. Plot Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Rated 16. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.40pm daily except Thu

in Marratxi: 6.40pm daily except Thu Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 5pm (Tuesday)

The Holdovers (2023)

Starring Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. Director Alexander Payne. Plot Nobody likes teacher Paul Hunham -not his students, not his fellow faculty, not the headmaster, who all find his pomposity and rigidity exasperating. With no family and nowhere to go over Christmas holiday in 1970, Paul remains at school to supervise students unable to journey home. Rated PG-12. 2h 13m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.50pm (daily except Thu), 4.05pm (Thu)

in Marratxi: 3.50pm (daily except Thu), 4.05pm (Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 10.45pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 10.45pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.50pm (daily except Fri), 7pm (daily), 9pm (Daily except Sun & Thu)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Starring Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and Patrick Wilson. Director James Wan. Plot Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding. Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor. Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison. Rated PG-13. 2h 4m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Manacor: 4pm (Sat only)

Wonka (2023)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. Director Paul King. Plot Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Rated PG. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 5pm

Coming soon

Also coming is Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Gretest Hits Live at Ocine Premium at 8pm (January 31) and 4pm (February 4). Tickets on sale now.

See you at the movies!