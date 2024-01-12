Brusca Brewpub
Brusca is a space located in a restored old flour windmill. In the same venue, they craft various artisan beers that you can taste alongside tapas made with high-quality local products. You will also find wines served by the glass.
↪ Carrer Ponent 18, Manacor
↪ 871 25 25 50
↪ Open Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm to 11pm / Friday and Saturday 6pm to 12am
↪ www.brusca.es
Sullerica
Team Sullerica, passionate craft beer enthusiasts, began brewing premium beers in 2013. With a focus on quality ingredients and natural processes, they’ve expanded to offer over 25 diverse beer styles. Visit their factory and delve into beer history, understand daily operations, sample ingredients, and, naturally, savour the beers.
↪ Cami des Camp Llarg 20, Soller
↪ 971 634 137
↪ Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3pm
↪ info@sullerica.com (Book in advance)
↪ www.sullerica.com
Toutatis Bar Craft Beer
Toutatis, born from a Belgian architect’s love for Mallorca, combines the island’s charm with his Belgian roots. Starting with a renovated stone house in Sencelles, he cultivated an agricultural plot and, influenced by Belgian brewing traditions, crafted artisanal beer. Toutatis reflects a fusion of passion, dedication, and a unique cross-cultural brewing journey.
↪ Plaça de Santa Magdalena 4a, Palma
↪ 649 41 23 38
↪ Open Monday to Sunday from 5pm to 12am
↪ www.toutatis.es
Lowther Brewery & Taproom
For those seeking a distinctive beer experience in Palma, Lowther offers premium artisanal brews paying homage to the Patagonian style. Each sip becomes a journey to distant Patagonia, embracing its breathtaking landscapes and rich brewing tradition. Lowther’s beers reflect the passion, skill, and dedication embedded in every batch, promising a unique taste. Lowther offers brewery tours for an inside look at craft beer.
↪ Carrer de Joan Crespí 53, Palma
↪ 687 12 84 31
↪ Open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 6pm to 11pm
↪ www.lowtherbeer.com
Adalt Brewing
At Adalt everything is brewed in their microbrewery in the heart of Palma, and the beers change with the seasons. The pay special attention to both the inside and the outside, with local artists designing their labels. At the brewery, there is a tasting room and patio – taproom – for people to enjoy the freshly brewed beers straight from the fermenter.
↪ Carrer Arxiduc Lluis Salvador 40, Palma
↪ 651 398 097
↪ Open Wednesday to Sunday 5.30pm to 11pm
↪ www.adaltbrewing.com
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.