Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, January 19 to Thursday, January 25.

This week the new releases are Anyone But You and the animated film They Shot the Piano Player. Still showing is The Beekeeper, Wonka and The Holdovers.

The world premiere of "Queen Rock Montreal", which will show the performance of the legendary band Queen in the Canadian city of Montreal in 1981, comes to IMAX for a limited time only.

Anyone but you (2023)

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell and Alexandra Shipp. Director Will Gluck. Plot After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold--until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Rated 12. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park : 12pm (Sun), daily at 6.35pm

: 12pm (Sun), daily at 6.35pm Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 5.15pm (Tue)

They Shot the Piano Player (2023)

Starring Jeff Goldblum, Tony Ramos and Abel Ayala. Directors Javier Mariscal and Fernando Trueba. Plot New York, 2010. Jeff Harris, a music journalist, sets out to uncover the truth about Francisco Tenório Júnior, a young Brazilian samba-jazz pianist who disappeared in Buenos Aires on March 18, 1976. Rated PG-13. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7pm (Tue)

*Series “Road to the Goyas”. Series of films nominated for the Goya 2024, with a screening of each of them. From Friday 19 January to Friday 9 February. Nominees for Best Film on Fridays, Best Animated Film on Tuesdays and Best Documentary on Thursdays. Price. General 6 €, members 5 €.

Queen Rock Montreal

Starring John Deacon, Brian May and Freddie Mercury. Director Saul Swimmer. Plot The movie contains two concerts of the British rock band Queen. The first concert is their show at Montreal in November 1981. The second concert is their live performance at Live Aid in 1985. Rated Not rated. 1h 40m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park: 12pm (Sun), Fri, Sat and Sun at 4.45pm, 7.15pm and 10pm

The Beekeeper (2024)

Starring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampmanand Bobby Naderi. Director David Ayer. Plot In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers”. Rated R. 1h 45m.

Showimtes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

The Holdovers (2023)

Starring Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. Director Alexander Payne. Plot Nobody likes teacher Paul Hunham -not his students, not his fellow faculty, not the headmaster, who all find his pomposity and rigidity exasperating. With no family and nowhere to go over Christmas holiday in 1970, Paul remains at school to supervise students unable to journey home. Rated PG-12. 2h 13m. Winner of 2 Golden Globes: Best Performance by a Male Actor and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 3.45pm

in Marratxi: daily at 3.45pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.10am (Sat), 4.40pm (daily except Fri), 6.45 (daily), 9.10pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 9.15pm (Fri)

Wonka (2023)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. Director Paul King. Plot Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Rated PG. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 5pm

See you at the movies!