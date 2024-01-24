The week of January 24th in Mallorca brings exciting events, starting with the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Calvia cycling race on Wednesday. Thursday offers cultural delights, including a choir performance and a symphony orchestra concert. Ses Salines hosts another cycling challenge on Wednesday.
Wednesday, January 24
Palmanova - 12 noon: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Calvia. From Avda. Cas Saboners. Calvia-Puigpunyent-Valldemossa-Soller-Deya-Banyalbufar-Estellencs-Andratx-Es Capdellà-Calvia-Palmanova. (Expected finish at 3.55pm).
Thursday, January 25
Palma - 7.30pm: Capella Mallorquina choir. Sant Nicolau Church, C. Sant Nicolau. Free.
Ses Salines - 11.45am: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx. From Plaça Major. Colonia Sant Jordi-Sa Rapita-S'Estanyol-Campos-Felanitx-Portocolom-Santanyi-Ses Salines (and repeats). (Expected finish at 4pm).
