The week of January 24th in Mallorca brings exciting events, starting with the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Calvia cycling race on Wednesday. Thursday offers cultural delights, including a choir performance and a symphony orchestra concert. Ses Salines hosts another cycling challenge on Wednesday.

Route for Calvia Trophy Palmanova. Wednesday, January 24 Palmanova - 12 noon: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Calvia. From Avda. Cas Saboners. Calvia-Puigpunyent-Valldemossa-Soller-Deya-Banyalbufar-Estellencs-Andratx-Es Capdellà-Calvia-Palmanova. (Expected finish at 3.55pm). Route for Ses Salines - Felanitx Trophy. Thursday, January 25 Palma - 7.30pm: Capella Mallorquina choir. Sant Nicolau Church, C. Sant Nicolau. Free.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, conductor Pablo Mielgo; Mahler's Fifth Symphony. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / auditoriumpalma.com.

Ses Salines - 11.45am: Challenge Ciclista Mallorca, Trofeo Ses Salines-Felanitx. From Plaça Major. Colonia Sant Jordi-Sa Rapita-S'Estanyol-Campos-Felanitx-Portocolom-Santanyi-Ses Salines (and repeats). (Expected finish at 4pm).