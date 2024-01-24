Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, January 26 to Thursday, February 1.

This week the new release is Poor Things which has been nominated for 11 Oscars and BAFTA's. Also showing again is Oppenheimer also nominated for 13 Oscars and BAFTA's. CineCiutat is showing the documentary Little Richard: I am everything. Still showing is The Beekeeper and The Holdovers also nominated for 5 Oscars and 7 BAFTA's.

Poor Things (2023)

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Rated R. 2h 21m. Nominated to 11 Oscars and 11 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: Daily at 3.40pm, 6.20pm and 9pm

in Palma: Daily at 3.40pm, 6.20pm and 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi:12pm (Sun), 4.30pm (Wed), 6.10pm (Fri & Sat), 9pm (Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu), 9.15pm (Fri)

in Marratxi:12pm (Sun), 4.30pm (Wed), 6.10pm (Fri & Sat), 9pm (Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu), 9.15pm (Fri) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma : 11.10am (Sun), 4.20pm (Sat), 4.40m (Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 4.50pm (Thu), 6.55pm (daily), 9.15pm ( Fri, Sat, Mon Tue & Wed)

: 11.10am (Sun), 4.20pm (Sat), 4.40m (Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 4.50pm (Thu), 6.55pm (daily), 9.15pm ( Fri, Sat, Mon Tue & Wed) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 5.15pm (Tue)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R. 3h. Nominated for 13 Oscars and 13 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 5.50pm (Fri, Mon & Wed), 9.15pm (Sat), 9.20pm (Sun), 9.35pm (Tue & Thu)

Little Richard: I am Everything (2023)

Starring Little Richard, Ralph Harper and Newt Collier. Director Lisa Cortes. Plot The life and career of Little Richard, the one-of-a-kind rock ‘n’ roll icon who shaped the world of music. Rated TV-MA. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.25pm (Sat), 7.05pm (Daily except Sat)

The Beekeeper (2024)

Starring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampmanand Bobby Naderi. Director David Ayer. Plot In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers”. Rated R. 1h 45m.

Showimtes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: daily at 10.30pm

The Holdovers (2023)

Starring Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. Director Alexander Payne. Plot Nobody likes teacher Paul Hunham -not his students, not his fellow faculty, not the headmaster, who all find his pomposity and rigidity exasperating. With no family and nowhere to go over Christmas holiday in 1970, Paul remains at school to supervise students unable to journey home. Rated PG-12. 2h 13m. Winner of 2 Golden Globes: Best Performance by a Male Actor and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Nominated for 5 Oscars and 7 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.15am (Sun), 4.35pm (Tue), 6.50pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed), 7.15pm (Thu), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

