This Friday, February 2 premiere's Argylle directed by British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn at Ocimax Aficine in Palma. Showtimes and other locations to be released soon. Watch this space!

He has produced films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000), and directed Layer Cake (2004), Stardust (2007), Kick-Ass (2010), X-Men: First Class (2011), Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), and produced, co-wrote, and directed its prequel The King's Man (2021).

Vaughn began working on spy film Argylle in 2021, an original story written by Jason Fuchs and starring an ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Argylle premiered at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on January 24, 2024, and is scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024, by Universal Pictures and Apple Original Films, and on Apple TV+ at an undetermined date.

The film is about Elly Conway, an introverted spy novelist who seldom leaves her home, is drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books, featuring a fictional secret agent named Argylle, get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. When Aidan, an undercover spy, shows up to save her from being kidnapped or killed, Elly and her beloved cat Alfie are plunged into a covert world where nothing and no one are what they seem, including to the discovery that Agent Argylle, in fact, exists for real. It's rated PG-13 and lasts 2 hours and 19 minutes.

On 25 May 2002, Vaughn married German model Claudia Schiffer, who used to own a in Camp de Mar and little has been seen of her on the island since. The couple have a son and two daughters.

See you at the movies!