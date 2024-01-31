Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, February 2 to Thursday, February 8.

This week the new release is Argylle directed by British filmmaker Matthew Vaugh. Still showing is Poor Things which has been nominated for 11 Oscars and BAFTA's. CineCiutat is showing the documentary Little Richard: I am everything and The Holdovers also nominated for 5 Oscars and 7 BAFTA's. Cinesa Festival Park is showing Anything But You.

Argylle (2024)

Starring Sofia Boutella, Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa. Director Matthew Vaughn. Plot An introverted spy novelist is drawn into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. Rated PG-13. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 6pm and 8.45pm

in Palma: daily at 6pm and 8.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.15pm (Mon, Tue & Thu ), 6.30pm (Fri, Sun & Wed), 9.40pm (Sat)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.15pm (Mon, Tue & Thu ), 6.30pm (Fri, Sun & Wed), 9.40pm (Sat) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 10.45pm

in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 10.45pm Showtimes at Artesiete Fan in Palma: 5.50pm (Tue)

Poor Things (2023)

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Rated R. 2h 21m. Nominated to 11 Oscars and 11 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: Daily at 3.40pm, 6.20pm and 9pm

in Palma: Daily at 3.40pm, 6.20pm and 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.30pm (Sat), 9.20pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 9.35pm (Fri, Sun & Wed)

in Marratxi: 6.30pm (Sat), 9.20pm (Mon, Tue & Thu), 9.35pm (Fri, Sun & Wed) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.30pm (Daily except Fri), 6.50pm (daily), 8.55pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 9.05pm (Fri)







Little Richard: I am Everything (2023)

Starring Little Richard, Ralph Harper and Newt Collier. Director Lisa Cortes. Plot The life and career of Little Richard, the one-of-a-kind rock ‘n’ roll icon who shaped the world of music. Rated TV-MA. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.20pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

Anyone But You (2023)

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell and Alexandra Shipp. Director Will Gluck. Plot After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold--until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Rated 12. 1h 43m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Mon, Tue & Thu ), 4pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

The Holdovers (2023)

Starring Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. Director Alexander Payne. Plot Nobody likes teacher Paul Hunham -not his students, not his fellow faculty, not the headmaster, who all find his pomposity and rigidity exasperating. With no family and nowhere to go over Christmas holiday in 1970, Paul remains at school to supervise students unable to journey home. Rated PG-12. 2h 13m. Winner of 2 Golden Globes: Best Performance by a Male Actor and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Nominated for 5 Oscars and 7 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.15am (Sun), 4.35pm (Tue), 6.50pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed), 7.15pm (Thu), 9.30pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Coming soon

Madame Web (2024)

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Dakota Johnson. Director S.J. Clarkson. Plot Cassandra Webb develops the power to see the future. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present. Rated PG-13. 1h 56m. Tickets on sale at Ocimax.

See you at the movies!