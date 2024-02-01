Palma is getting ready to welcome one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations for the youngest members of the family: the Rueta. This annual event that fills the streets of Palma with joy, costumes and fun will take place on Sunday February, 4th from 11am to 2pm.

Here is a complete guide of what is taking place. PLAZA MAYOR Minidisco

Face-painting workshop

Ecological merry-go-round

Children’s corner LA RAMBLA Storytelling and puppets: Puppet show El moix amb botes, at 11am and 11.45am. Storytelling Contes de Rialles (Tales of Rialles), at 12.30pm and 1.15pm

Face-painting workshop

Clown area: Milú, Brilla Estrella, at 11.15am and 12 noon; El pallasso Sabatot, at 12.45pm and 1.30pm

Mask workshop

Face-painting and balloon workshop

Magic area: Mag Alexander, at 11.15am, 12 noon, 12.45pm and 1.30pm C. DE LA RIERA “Painting on the ground” workshop C. DE LA UNIÓ & PL. DEL MERCAT Mask workshop

Giant games

Gegants and Capgrossos de la Sala and Drac de na Coca

Community games PL. DEL REI JOAN CARLES I Face painting workshop

Bus Xivi of the EMT

Musical entertainment with:Mel i sucre, Bon dia (show for children), at 11am and 12.30pm

Uapibudi, Celebra la festa, at 11.45am and at 1.15pm PASSEIG DEL BORN Face in Hole

Face painting and balloon twisting workshop

Initiation to the circus with Bambú Circ

Circ Bover Marathon - Aerial shows: Maripaz (aerial ladder), at 11.15am and at 1.15pm; Ileana (hoop), at 11.45am and at 1.40 pm; Maripaz (trapeze), at 12.15pm; Ileana (fabrics), at 12.45pm

Circ Bover Marathon - Presentations: Alba Flor Cia. Noar (acrobatics), at 11.05am; Pasodoble Circus Cie. (juggling), at 11.25am; Cia. Noar (unicycle), at 11.45am; Clownomads (clown, juggling and bubbles), at 12.45pm; Pasodoble Circus (acrobatics), 12.25pm; Clownómadas (clown, juggling and diabolo), at 12.45pm; Pasodoble Circus Company (magic), at 1.05pm; Banton Circus Show (entertainment), at 1.25pm

Polis Pallasses Parade, at 11am, 12 noon and 1pm Please note: All activities in this programme are subject to change. In the event of any incident (loss of children, accidents, incidents, etc.), please contact the meeting point (Casal Solleric). Be advised of traffic restrictions or closures during the event.