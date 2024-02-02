The Palma Concert Series was presented this Friday morning at the Hotel Nivia Born Boutique to announce the first two names on its powerful musical line-up: James Blunt and Tom Jones. Both artists will visit the Trui Son Fusteret venue on July 23rd and 30th respectively with an "intimate, quality" proposal. They form part of a Best of British line-up with the Pet Shop Boys and Blondie appearing at the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf in June.

Palma City Council's Councillor for Culture, Javier Bonet, along with the manager of Grup Trui and head of this cycle, Miki Jaume, and the director of Insel Radio, Daniel Vulic, are the ones who gave the details of this new musical event that is coming to add to the summer agenda.

Jaume described the Palma Concert Series as "a great project for the city, for the islands and for lovers of good music and culture". For these reasons, both Jaume and Bonet highlighted the choice of the day, the Festival of Light for the "Vuit de la Seu", a moment in which "Mallorca is the centre of the world" due to the unique moment that takes place at Palma's Cathedral.

Taking advantage of the event, James Blunt and Tom Jones have been presented as the first two names of this new musical cycle, although it has also been advanced that "there will be surprises" that will be revealed in the coming weeks and that will form after knowing a total line-up of four artists, all of them with a profile of "music legend".

James Blunt will perform on July 23.

In the case of Blunt, author of hit songs such as You're beautiful and Goodbye my lover, among others, this will be his first performance on the island, and he will be playing at Trui Son Fusteret on July 23rd in a close, intimate format, with a maximum audience of 4,000 and a guaranteed seat for the entire audience.

The same will be true of the concert by Tom Jones, who arrives with the epithet of music legend. The author of It's not unusual, Sex Bomb and Delilah will also be performing at Trui Son Fusteret to delight his audience with his "power" on July 30th.

Tickets will go on sale on February 7th and will be available at the official points of sale palmaconcertseries.com and elcorteingles.com. The price of the tickets will start at 65 euros and there will be the possibility of living this experience in the premium VIP box area for 1,500 euros for groups of 6 people.