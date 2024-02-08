Thousands of people enjoy the Palma Carnival parade

The weekend in Mallorca promises a vibrant array of Carnival celebrations, cultural events, and entertainment for locals and visitors alike. From pulsating parades to enchanting musical performances, here's a comprehensive guide to what's happening in various towns and cities across the island from Friday, February 9th, to Sunday, February 11th.

Friday, February 9

  • Cala Ratjada, Carnival - 8pm: Parade and then DJs in Plaça Pins.
  • Fornalutx, Carnival - 10.30pm: Carnival party with DJ. Plaça Espanya.
  • Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Lozakovich (violin), Joji Hattori (conductor); Mendelssohn, Mozart, Tchaikovsky. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat.
  • Mancor de la Vall, Carnival - 11pm: Ball with VersionaDos and DJ. Plaça Dalt.
  • Palma - 5pm-9pm: Dinosaurs Tour. Grand tent on the Poligono Llevant. Ten euros. dinosaurstour.com. (Every day; 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.)
  • Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Asins-Arbó, Debussy, Nixon. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat.
  • Palma - 8pm: Saturday Night Disco, show based on Studio 54 in New York. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-50 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday, 9pm.)
Arenal will celebrate their carnival parade on Saturday.

Saturday, February 10

CARNIVAL

  • Alaro - 8pm-1am: Carnival ball with music from Marc Carbonell, Batucrack and Cirko. Plaça Vila.
  • Algaida - 4.30pm: Parade from the square, followed by costume ball.
  • Andratx - 5pm: Parade from Passeig Son Mas.
  • Arenal - 3pm: Parade from C. Miquel Costa i Llobera to Plaça de les Meravelles.
  • Arta - 7pm: Parade from Plaça Ajuntament to Plaça Conqueridor, followed by costume party at the covered market.
  • Banyalbufar - 6pm: Parade with Malabars de Foc (fire jugglers).
  • Binissalem - 6.30pm: Gathering for parade in Plaça Constitució.
  • Bunyola - 6pm: Parade, Plaça Andreu Estarellas
  • Cala d'Or - 4pm: Parade from Avda. Calonge.
  • Calvia - 4.30pm: Parade from Ses Quarterades.
  • Campanet - 4.30pm: Parade from Plaça Son Bordoi, followed by DJs in Plaça Major.
  • Campos - 3.30pm: Parades from Plaça Tres Molins and Creu d'en Noreta.
  • Can Picafort - 4pm: Parade from the library car park, Passeig Colon.
  • Capdepera - 7pm: Parade, followed by Islanders and others at the sports centre.
  • Esporles - 5pm: Parade; 6.30pm: Children's entertainment; 10pm-3am: After Suns and DJ. Placeta Jardinet.
  • Estellencs - 5.30pm: Parade. Plaça Triquet.
  • Felanitx - 3.30pm: Parade from Plaça Espanya.
  • Galilea - 10pm (approx.): Parade, followed by DJ party. Plaça Església.
  • Inca - 6pm: Parade from C. Fra Juniper Serra to Plaça Mallorca.
  • Lloret de Vistalegre - 5pm: Parade.
  • Lloseta - 11pm-4am: Ball with DJ Oscar Romero and others. Plaça Espanya.
  • Llubi - 4pm: Parades from C. Sant Feliu and C. Jaume I.
  • Llucmajor - 5pm: Parade from Passeig Jaume III, followed by DJ party.
  • Manacor - 5.30pm: Parade from Passeig Antoni Maura to Plaça Ramon Llull. 10.30pm: Party with DJs. Plaça Ramon Llull.
  • Maria de la Salut - 4pm: Parade from L'Escola to Plaça des Pou.
  • Montuiri - 5pm: Parade. Plaça Major.
  • Petra - 4pm: Parade from Plaça Sa Creu to Plaça Ramon Llull.
  • Pollensa - 5pm: Parade from Via Pollentia gardens; party with DJs from 8pm-3am, Plaça Major.
  • Porreres - 5.30pm: Parade from Plaça de n'Amengual; 7pm: Party in Parc de n'Hereveta.
  • Porto Cristo - 6pm: Parade from Avda. Pins; 6.30pm: Music from the '80s and '90s; 8pm: Party with DJ. Plaça Sol i Lluna.
  • Puerto Soller - 4pm: Parade from the commercial port; 7pm-2am: Party. Plaça Sa Torre.
  • Sa Pobla - 4.30pm: Parade from Poligono Can Tro.
  • Sant Joan - 4.30pm: Parade from Casa Cultura to Plaça Constitució.
  • Sant Llorenç - 5pm: Parade from Plaça Mossen Alcover to the sports centre.
  • Santa Eugenia - 4pm: Parade. Plaça Puget.
  • Santa Maria - 5pm: Parade from Avda. Jaume III, followed by party with food trucks. Plaça Vila.
  • Santanyi - 4pm: Parade from Plaça Major, followed by DJs party in the youth centre car park.
  • Selva - 5pm: Parade, followed by childrens' party. Plaça Major.
  • Sineu - 4pm: Parade from Plaça Fossar to the church.
  • Son Servera - 7.30pm: Parade to Plaça Mercat, followed by grand ball.
  • Vilafranca - 4.30pm: Parade from C. Sequer to Parc Josep Maria Llompart and party.
  • Muro - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra String Group; Holst, Mozart, Vivaldi, Valent, Pastor, Turina. Santa Anna Convent Church, Plaça Convent. simfonicadebalears.com.
  • Palma - 5pm: La Familia Madrigal, El Musical (family show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)
  • Palma - 9.30pm: Sidecars (Spanish pop-rock). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35-43.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Sunday, February 11

CARNIVAL

  • Alaro - 11am: Children's batucada and entertainment. Plaça Vila.
  • Alcudia - 4pm: Parade from Sant Jaume Church car park.
  • Ariany - 3.30pm: Parade from Plaça Major followed by children's entertainment.
  • Colonia Sant Jordi - 4.30pm: Parade from C. Es Turó.
  • Deya - 12 noon: Parade from Can Vallès, followed by party till 7.30pm at the amphitheatre.
  • Lloseta - 4pm: Parade from Ermita del Cocó.
  • Mancor de la Vall - 11am: Children's parade. From Plaça Espanya.
  • Muro - 3.30pm: Parade; 5pm: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.
  • Palma - 5pm: Parade from La Rambla to Plaça Joan Carles I.
  • Puigpunyent - 12 noon: Children's entertainment. Plaça Ajuntament.
  • Santa Margalida - 4pm: Parade from C. Miquel Ordines to the town hall.
  • S'Arracó - 12.30pm: Parade from Henriettas.
  • Ses Salines - 11am: Parade from Les Escoles Velles.
  • Valldemossa - 11am: Parade from Plaça Cartoixa.
  • Inca - 5.30pm: Ensalades, music from the Renaissance; Ensemble d'Itaca, Art Vocal Ensemble. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Eight euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
  • Montuiri - 5pm: Chicamocha Duo (Colombian). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.
  • Palma - 4.15pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Rayo Vallecano. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.
  • Palma - 6.30pm: Rhythm of the Dance, National Dance Company of Ireland. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 39 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 7pm: Vivir asi es Morir de Amor; musical show tribute to legendary Spanish singer Camilo Sesto. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 46.50 euros. truiteatre.es.