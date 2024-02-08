The weekend in Mallorca promises a vibrant array of Carnival celebrations, cultural events, and entertainment for locals and visitors alike. From pulsating parades to enchanting musical performances, here's a comprehensive guide to what's happening in various towns and cities across the island from Friday, February 9th, to Sunday, February 11th.

Friday, February 9 Cala Ratjada , Carnival - 8pm: Parade and then DJs in Plaça Pins.

, Carnival - 8pm: Parade and then DJs in Plaça Pins. Fornalutx , Carnival - 10.30pm: Carnival party with DJ. Plaça Espanya.

, Carnival - 10.30pm: Carnival party with DJ. Plaça Espanya. Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Lozakovich (violin), Joji Hattori (conductor); Mendelssohn, Mozart, Tchaikovsky. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat.

- 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Lozakovich (violin), Joji Hattori (conductor); Mendelssohn, Mozart, Tchaikovsky. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat. Mancor de la Vall , Carnival - 11pm: Ball with VersionaDos and DJ. Plaça Dalt.

, Carnival - 11pm: Ball with VersionaDos and DJ. Plaça Dalt. Palma - 5pm-9pm: Dinosaurs Tour. Grand tent on the Poligono Llevant. Ten euros. dinosaurstour.com. (Every day; 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.)

- 5pm-9pm: Dinosaurs Tour. Grand tent on the Poligono Llevant. Ten euros. dinosaurstour.com. (Every day; 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.) Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Asins-Arbó, Debussy, Nixon. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Asins-Arbó, Debussy, Nixon. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 8pm: Saturday Night Disco, show based on Studio 54 in New York. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-50 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday, 9pm.) Arenal will celebrate their carnival parade on Saturday. Saturday, February 10 CARNIVAL Alaro - 8pm-1am: Carnival ball with music from Marc Carbonell, Batucrack and Cirko. Plaça Vila.

- 8pm-1am: Carnival ball with music from Marc Carbonell, Batucrack and Cirko. Plaça Vila. Algaida - 4.30pm: Parade from the square, followed by costume ball.

- 4.30pm: Parade from the square, followed by costume ball. Andratx - 5pm: Parade from Passeig Son Mas.

- 5pm: Parade from Passeig Son Mas. Arenal - 3pm: Parade from C. Miquel Costa i Llobera to Plaça de les Meravelles.

- 3pm: Parade from C. Miquel Costa i Llobera to Plaça de les Meravelles. Arta - 7pm: Parade from Plaça Ajuntament to Plaça Conqueridor, followed by costume party at the covered market.

- 7pm: Parade from Plaça Ajuntament to Plaça Conqueridor, followed by costume party at the covered market. Banyalbufar - 6pm: Parade with Malabars de Foc (fire jugglers).

- 6pm: Parade with Malabars de Foc (fire jugglers). Binissalem - 6.30pm: Gathering for parade in Plaça Constitució.

- 6.30pm: Gathering for parade in Plaça Constitució. Bunyola - 6pm: Parade, Plaça Andreu Estarellas

- 6pm: Parade, Plaça Andreu Estarellas Cala d'Or - 4pm: Parade from Avda. Calonge.

- 4pm: Parade from Avda. Calonge. Calvia - 4.30pm: Parade from Ses Quarterades.

- 4.30pm: Parade from Ses Quarterades. Campanet - 4.30pm: Parade from Plaça Son Bordoi, followed by DJs in Plaça Major.

- 4.30pm: Parade from Plaça Son Bordoi, followed by DJs in Plaça Major. Campos - 3.30pm: Parades from Plaça Tres Molins and Creu d'en Noreta.

- 3.30pm: Parades from Plaça Tres Molins and Creu d'en Noreta. Can Picafort - 4pm: Parade from the library car park, Passeig Colon.

- 4pm: Parade from the library car park, Passeig Colon. Capdepera - 7pm: Parade, followed by Islanders and others at the sports centre.

- 7pm: Parade, followed by Islanders and others at the sports centre. Esporles - 5pm: Parade; 6.30pm: Children's entertainment; 10pm-3am: After Suns and DJ. Placeta Jardinet.

- 5pm: Parade; 6.30pm: Children's entertainment; 10pm-3am: After Suns and DJ. Placeta Jardinet. Estellencs - 5.30pm: Parade. Plaça Triquet.

- 5.30pm: Parade. Plaça Triquet. Felanitx - 3.30pm: Parade from Plaça Espanya.

- 3.30pm: Parade from Plaça Espanya. Galilea - 10pm (approx.): Parade, followed by DJ party. Plaça Església.

- 10pm (approx.): Parade, followed by DJ party. Plaça Església. Inca - 6pm: Parade from C. Fra Juniper Serra to Plaça Mallorca.

- 6pm: Parade from C. Fra Juniper Serra to Plaça Mallorca. Lloret de Vistalegre - 5pm: Parade.

- 5pm: Parade. Lloseta - 11pm-4am: Ball with DJ Oscar Romero and others. Plaça Espanya.

- 11pm-4am: Ball with DJ Oscar Romero and others. Plaça Espanya. Llubi - 4pm: Parades from C. Sant Feliu and C. Jaume I.

- 4pm: Parades from C. Sant Feliu and C. Jaume I. Llucmajor - 5pm: Parade from Passeig Jaume III, followed by DJ party.

- 5pm: Parade from Passeig Jaume III, followed by DJ party. Manacor - 5.30pm: Parade from Passeig Antoni Maura to Plaça Ramon Llull. 10.30pm: Party with DJs. Plaça Ramon Llull.

- 5.30pm: Parade from Passeig Antoni Maura to Plaça Ramon Llull. 10.30pm: Party with DJs. Plaça Ramon Llull. Maria de la Salut - 4pm: Parade from L'Escola to Plaça des Pou.

- 4pm: Parade from L'Escola to Plaça des Pou. Montuiri - 5pm: Parade. Plaça Major.

- 5pm: Parade. Plaça Major. Petra - 4pm: Parade from Plaça Sa Creu to Plaça Ramon Llull.

- 4pm: Parade from Plaça Sa Creu to Plaça Ramon Llull. Pollensa - 5pm: Parade from Via Pollentia gardens; party with DJs from 8pm-3am, Plaça Major.

- 5pm: Parade from Via Pollentia gardens; party with DJs from 8pm-3am, Plaça Major. Porreres - 5.30pm: Parade from Plaça de n'Amengual; 7pm: Party in Parc de n'Hereveta.

- 5.30pm: Parade from Plaça de n'Amengual; 7pm: Party in Parc de n'Hereveta. Porto Cristo - 6pm: Parade from Avda. Pins; 6.30pm: Music from the '80s and '90s; 8pm: Party with DJ. Plaça Sol i Lluna.

- 6pm: Parade from Avda. Pins; 6.30pm: Music from the '80s and '90s; 8pm: Party with DJ. Plaça Sol i Lluna. Puerto Soller - 4pm: Parade from the commercial port; 7pm-2am: Party. Plaça Sa Torre.

- 4pm: Parade from the commercial port; 7pm-2am: Party. Plaça Sa Torre. Sa Pobla - 4.30pm: Parade from Poligono Can Tro.

- 4.30pm: Parade from Poligono Can Tro. Sant Joan - 4.30pm: Parade from Casa Cultura to Plaça Constitució.

- 4.30pm: Parade from Casa Cultura to Plaça Constitució. Sant Llorenç - 5pm: Parade from Plaça Mossen Alcover to the sports centre.

- 5pm: Parade from Plaça Mossen Alcover to the sports centre. Santa Eugenia - 4pm: Parade. Plaça Puget.

- 4pm: Parade. Plaça Puget. Santa Maria - 5pm: Parade from Avda. Jaume III, followed by party with food trucks. Plaça Vila.

- 5pm: Parade from Avda. Jaume III, followed by party with food trucks. Plaça Vila. Santanyi - 4pm: Parade from Plaça Major, followed by DJs party in the youth centre car park.

- 4pm: Parade from Plaça Major, followed by DJs party in the youth centre car park. Selva - 5pm: Parade, followed by childrens' party. Plaça Major.

- 5pm: Parade, followed by childrens' party. Plaça Major. Sineu - 4pm: Parade from Plaça Fossar to the church.

- 4pm: Parade from Plaça Fossar to the church. Son Servera - 7.30pm: Parade to Plaça Mercat, followed by grand ball.

- 7.30pm: Parade to Plaça Mercat, followed by grand ball. Vilafranca - 4.30pm: Parade from C. Sequer to Parc Josep Maria Llompart and party.

- 4.30pm: Parade from C. Sequer to Parc Josep Maria Llompart and party. Muro - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra String Group; Holst, Mozart, Vivaldi, Valent, Pastor, Turina. Santa Anna Convent Church, Plaça Convent. simfonicadebalears.com.

- 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra String Group; Holst, Mozart, Vivaldi, Valent, Pastor, Turina. Santa Anna Convent Church, Plaça Convent. simfonicadebalears.com. Palma - 5pm: La Familia Madrigal, El Musical (family show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)

- 5pm: La Familia Madrigal, El Musical (family show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 9.30pm: Sidecars (Spanish pop-rock). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35-43.50 euros. truiteatre.es. Sunday, February 11 CARNIVAL Alaro - 11am: Children's batucada and entertainment. Plaça Vila.

- 11am: Children's batucada and entertainment. Plaça Vila. Alcudia - 4pm: Parade from Sant Jaume Church car park.

- 4pm: Parade from Sant Jaume Church car park. Ariany - 3.30pm: Parade from Plaça Major followed by children's entertainment.

- 3.30pm: Parade from Plaça Major followed by children's entertainment. Colonia Sant Jordi - 4.30pm: Parade from C. Es Turó.

- 4.30pm: Parade from C. Es Turó. Deya - 12 noon: Parade from Can Vallès, followed by party till 7.30pm at the amphitheatre.

- 12 noon: Parade from Can Vallès, followed by party till 7.30pm at the amphitheatre. Lloseta - 4pm: Parade from Ermita del Cocó.

- 4pm: Parade from Ermita del Cocó. Mancor de la Vall - 11am: Children's parade. From Plaça Espanya.

- 11am: Children's parade. From Plaça Espanya. Muro - 3.30pm: Parade; 5pm: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

- 3.30pm: Parade; 5pm: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. Palma - 5pm: Parade from La Rambla to Plaça Joan Carles I.

- 5pm: Parade from La Rambla to Plaça Joan Carles I. Puigpunyent - 12 noon: Children's entertainment. Plaça Ajuntament.

- 12 noon: Children's entertainment. Plaça Ajuntament. Santa Margalida - 4pm: Parade from C. Miquel Ordines to the town hall.

- 4pm: Parade from C. Miquel Ordines to the town hall. S'Arracó - 12.30pm: Parade from Henriettas.

- 12.30pm: Parade from Henriettas. Ses Salines - 11am: Parade from Les Escoles Velles.

- 11am: Parade from Les Escoles Velles. Valldemossa - 11am: Parade from Plaça Cartoixa. Inca - 5.30pm: Ensalades, music from the Renaissance; Ensemble d'Itaca, Art Vocal Ensemble. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Eight euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 5.30pm: Ensalades, music from the Renaissance; Ensemble d'Itaca, Art Vocal Ensemble. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Eight euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Montuiri - 5pm: Chicamocha Duo (Colombian). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

- 5pm: Chicamocha Duo (Colombian). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros. Palma - 4.15pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Rayo Vallecano. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 4.15pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Rayo Vallecano. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Palma - 6.30pm: Rhythm of the Dance, National Dance Company of Ireland. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 39 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 6.30pm: Rhythm of the Dance, National Dance Company of Ireland. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 39 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 7pm: Vivir asi es Morir de Amor; musical show tribute to legendary Spanish singer Camilo Sesto. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 46.50 euros. truiteatre.es.