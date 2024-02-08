Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca from Friday, February 9 to Tuesday, February 13. Films will be updated this week on Wednesady, February 14 for Valentine's Day. Watch this space!

This week the new release is Ferrari, Night Swim, The Color Purple and showing again Dune: Part One. Still showing is Argylle and Poor Things. On Wednesday, February 14 is the premiere of Madame Web. Showtimes listed below.

Ferrari (2023)

Starring Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penelope Cruz. Director Michael Mann. Plot Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Rated R. 2h 10m. Nominated for 1 BAFTA.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 8.55pm (Mon)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed), 8.55pm (Mon) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm (daily), 6.30pm (Sat & Sun)

in Porto Pi: 4pm (daily), 6.30pm (Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Artesiete Fan in Palma: 4pm (Tue)

in Palma: 4pm (Tue) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 7.05pm (Weekend & Mon, Tue), 9.20pm (Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue)

Night Swim (2024)

Starring Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon and Amélie Hoeferle. Director Bryce McGuire. Plot A family moves into a new home, unaware that a dark secret from the house’s past will unleash a malevolent force in the backyard pool. Rated PG-13. 1h 38m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.20pm (Sun), 3.35pm (Sat), 3.40pm (Mon & Tue)

The Color Purple (2023)

Starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks. Director Blitz Bazawule. Plot A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. Rated PG-13. 2h 21m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 11.55am (Sun), 8.55pm (Fri, Sun & Tue)

Dune: Part One (2021)

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot A noble family becomes embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy’s most valuable asset while its heir becomes troubled by visions of a dark future. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm (Sun) 5.15pm (Mon), 8pm (Fri & Sun), 8.15pm (Sat), 9pm (Tue)

Argylle (2024)

Starring Sofia Boutella, Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa. Director Matthew Vaughn. Plot An introverted spy novelist is drawn into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. Rated PG-13. 2h 19m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), 10.15pm (Daily)

Poor Things (2023)

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Director Yorgos Lanthimos. Plot The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Rated R. 2h 21m. Nominated to 11 Oscars and 11 BAFTA’s.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: Daily at 3.40pm, 6.20pm and 9pm





Coming on Valentine's Day

Madame Web (2024)

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Dakota Johnson. Director S.J. Clarkson. Plot Cassandra Webb develops the power to see the future. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present. Rated PG-13. 1h 56m.

Showtimes for Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 4pm & 6.20pm

in Palma: 4pm & 6.20pm Showtimes for Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 7pm & 9.45pm

See you at the movies!