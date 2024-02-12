Mallorca's cultural calendar for the week offers a rich array of events. Monday features a performance of Niccolo Jommelli's Missa pro Defunctis by the Studium Aureum at Palma Conservatory. Tuesday sees the traditional Burial of the Sardine ceremonies in various towns. Wednesday brings SimfoVents Palma quintets, while Thursday presents the Balearic Symphony Orchestra with Leia Zhu on violin at Palma Auditorium.

Monday, February 12 Palma - 8.30pm: Studium Aureum choir, orchestra and soloists; Niccolo Jommelli, Missa pro Defunctis. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 25 euros. fundaciostudiumaureum.com / ticketib.com. Inca's procession for the burial of the sardine. Tuesday, February 13 BURIAL OF THE SARDINE Cala Ratjada - 7pm: From the port to Club Sol Maixent.

Inca - 8pm: Procession from Plaça Llibertat to Plaça Bestiar.

Lloseta - 8pm: Procession from Plaça Espanya to Plaça Joan Alcover.

Manacor - 8pm: Procession from the Convent Church to Plaça Sa Torre.

Mancor de la Vall - TBC.

Muro - 7pm: Procession. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Porto Cristo - 7.30pm: Procession from the Cultural Centre to the beach.

Pòrtol (Marratxi) - 6.30pm: Procession from C. Ca Ses Monges to Plaça Can Flor.

- 6.30pm: Procession from C. Ca Ses Monges to Plaça Can Flor. Sant Llorenç - 8pm: Procession to Plaça Mossen Alcover. Wednesday, February 14 Palma - 7pm: SimfoVents Palma quintets. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat. Thursday, February 15 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Leia Zhu (violin); Dvorak and Schubert. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / auditoriumpalma.com.