After a weekend of carnival, Palma and surrounding areas will host diverse cultural events. Highlights include concerts by Ismael Arroyo, El Ultimo Tributo, and Sergio Dalma, along with orchestra performances, pop-rock shows, and sports matches. Prices vary, with some events free. Check venues for details and enjoy a week of entertainment in Mallorca.

Dinosaurs Tour is on until February 25. Friday, February 16 Palma - 5pm-9pm: Dinosaurs Tour. Grand tent on the Poligono Llevant. Ten euros. dinosaurstour.com. (Every day; 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.)

- 5pm-9pm: Dinosaurs Tour. Grand tent on the Poligono Llevant. Ten euros. dinosaurstour.com. (Every day; 10am-2pm / 4pm-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.) Palma - 8pm: Ismael Arroyo (sax), Eduardo Moreno (piano). Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Ismael Arroyo (sax), Eduardo Moreno (piano). Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Ten euros. Palma - 9pm: El Ultimo Tributo, tribute to El Ultimo de la Fila, a leading Spanish rock group. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 9pm: El Ultimo Tributo, tribute to El Ultimo de la Fila, a leading Spanish rock group. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. truiteatre.es. Palma - 9pm: Sergio Dalma (major Spanish singer). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-70 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Saturday at 9pm.) Saturday, February 17 Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra with singers and dancers, 'West Side Story'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra with singers and dancers, 'West Side Story'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Lloseta - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Unió Musical Inquera (Inca band of music); interpretations from the 'Rocky' films. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros. teatrelloseta.com.

- 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Unió Musical Inquera (Inca band of music); interpretations from the 'Rocky' films. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros. teatrelloseta.com. Manacor - 7pm: O-ERRA (Mallorca pop-rock). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 15 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

- 7pm: O-ERRA (Mallorca pop-rock). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 15 euros. teatredemanacor.cat. Palma - 8.30pm: Pieter Van Dijk (organ). Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Free.

- 8.30pm: Pieter Van Dijk (organ). Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Free. Santa Ponsa - From 5pm: El Gran Carnaval, music event with two stages; Las Ketchup, Guacamayo Tropical and others. El Molino Showground, Ctra. Santa Ponsa-Calvia. 15 euros. Real Mallorca face Real Sociedad at Son Moix. Sunday, February 18 Manacor - 7pm: Pere Fiol (guitar), Xisco Aguiló (double bass); works by Piazzolla. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fàbrica 2. Free.

- 7pm: Pere Fiol (guitar), Xisco Aguiló (double bass); works by Piazzolla. Manacor Conservatory, C. Sa Fàbrica 2. Free. Palma - 6.30pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Real Sociedad. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Monday, February 19 Palma - 7pm: Onda Cero Mallorca 2024 Awards; music from Anegats (Mallorcan rock band) and comedy with Agustin El Casta. By invitation; free. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. auditoriumpalma.com. Tuesday, February 20 Palma - 7pm: Voces Encontradas - Marina Lledó (vocals), Ruiz de Gordejuela (piano), Román Filiu (wind instruments), Reinier Elizarde (double bass); Cuban, Brazilian, jazz. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org. Wednesday, February 21 Palma - 8pm: DaBraccio Quartet (violins, viola and cello); Bach, Beethoven and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Ten euros.