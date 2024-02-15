Sergio Dalma - Sonríe porque estás en la foto ((Official video)) | Youtube: SergioDalmaVEVO
Palma15/02/2024 00:01
After a weekend of carnival, Palma and surrounding areas will host diverse cultural events. Highlights include concerts by Ismael Arroyo, El Ultimo Tributo, and Sergio Dalma, along with orchestra performances, pop-rock shows, and sports matches. Prices vary, with some events free. Check venues for details and enjoy a week of entertainment in Mallorca.
