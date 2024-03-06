This weekend in Mallorca offers a rich array of cultural events. On Friday, highlights include a tribute to composer Matilde Escalas in Felanitx and a performance by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra in Manacor. The Fira del Ram in Palma promises festive fun, while Saturday brings folk dance, artisan fairs, and concerts across the island. Sunday features more markets, concerts, and cultural celebrations, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Mallorca.

Route for Friday, March 8. Route for Friday, March 8. Friday, March 8 Felanitx - 9pm: Tribute to Mallorcan composer Matilde Escalas; Paloma Navarro (actress), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Seven euros. euroclassics.es.

- 9pm: Tribute to Mallorcan composer Matilde Escalas; Paloma Navarro (actress), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Seven euros. euroclassics.es. Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Francisco Fullana (violin); Beethoven and Mozart. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat.

- 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Francisco Fullana (violin); Beethoven and Mozart. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat. Marratxi , Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - From 10am: Sant Marçal Showground.

, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - From 10am: Sant Marçal Showground. Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; times vary.)

- 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; times vary.) Palma - 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Berlioz, Dvorak and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 7.30pm: SimfoVents Palma; Berlioz, Dvorak and others. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 9pm: Festival Paco de Lucía Mallorca; Miguel Poveda (flamenco singer). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-45 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 9pm: Festival Paco de Lucía Mallorca; Miguel Poveda (flamenco singer). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-45 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Palma - 8pm: A/Mar (music, dance, audiovisual performance). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 15 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 8pm: A/Mar (music, dance, audiovisual performance). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 15 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 9pm: Ismael Serrano (Spanish singer-songwriter). Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 39-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9pm: Ismael Serrano (Spanish singer-songwriter). Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 39-42 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 9pm: Jarabe de Palo (tribute to Pau Donés, former member of the rock band who died in 2020). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 9pm: Jarabe de Palo (tribute to Pau Donés, former member of the rock band who died in 2020). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es. Petra - 9pm: Adriàtica (Mallorcan duo). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Ten euros.

- 9pm: Adriàtica (Mallorcan duo). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Ten euros. Puerto Portals - 8am: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals. rallyislamallorca.com. (Also Saturday.) Route for Saturday, March 9. Route for Saturday, March 9. Saturday, March 9 Alcudia - 11am-7pm: Rata Market; art, design, artisan, music. Bullring. 6.30pm: Folk dance with Sarau Alcudienc and Es Jai de sa Barraqueta. Plaça Carles V.

- 11am-7pm: Rata Market; art, design, artisan, music. Bullring. 6.30pm: Folk dance with Sarau Alcudienc and Es Jai de sa Barraqueta. Plaça Carles V. Lloseta - 8pm: Tiu (Mallorcan folk-pop). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free. wegow.com / teatrelloseta.com.

- 8pm: Tiu (Mallorcan folk-pop). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free. wegow.com / teatrelloseta.com. Marratxi , Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am: Procession with Kalemba (batucada). 12 noon: Mallorcan varieties (food), Museu del Fang. 5pm: Folk dance with Aires des Pla de Marratxi and Aires Sollerics. Sant Marçal Showground.

, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10am: Procession with Kalemba (batucada). 12 noon: Mallorcan varieties (food), Museu del Fang. 5pm: Folk dance with Aires des Pla de Marratxi and Aires Sollerics. Sant Marçal Showground. Palma - 5pm: Hakuna Matata (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)

- 5pm: Hakuna Matata (family show). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.) Palma - 7pm: Tribute to Mallorcan composer Matilde Escalas; Paloma Navarro (actress), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano). Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Seven euros. euroclassics.es.

- 7pm: Tribute to Mallorcan composer Matilde Escalas; Paloma Navarro (actress), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano). Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Seven euros. euroclassics.es. Palma - 8pm: Festival Paco de Lucía Mallorca; Antón Cortés (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. SOLD OUT.

- 8pm: Festival Paco de Lucía Mallorca; Antón Cortés (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. SOLD OUT. Palma - 9pm: El Kanka (Spanish pop singer). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 32 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 9pm: El Kanka (Spanish pop singer). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 32 euros. truiteatre.es. Palmanyola , Fira Bona - 4pm-9pm: Artisan fair. 7pm: Horse jump and skills. 8pm: Gathering of batucada drummers. 9pm: Demons correfoc. Avda. Dàlies and square.

, Fira Bona - 4pm-9pm: Artisan fair. 7pm: Horse jump and skills. 8pm: Gathering of batucada drummers. 9pm: Demons correfoc. Avda. Dàlies and square. Porreres - From 5pm: FemBauxa Veus Feministes, event for International Women’s Day; bands, DJs, food trucks, children’s entertainment, art exhibitions. Parc de n’Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. Eight euros; under-14s free (accompanied by adults).

- From 5pm: FemBauxa Veus Feministes, event for International Women’s Day; bands, DJs, food trucks, children’s entertainment, art exhibitions. Parc de n’Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. Eight euros; under-14s free (accompanied by adults). Puerto Andratx - Exhibition by Columbian artist Jorge Alonso Zapata “Chronicle of the New World” at the HMH Gallery in Port d’Andratx. Carrer de sa Fábrica, 11, Puerto Andratx. Runs until March 21.

- Exhibition by Columbian artist Jorge Alonso Zapata “Chronicle of the New World” at the HMH Gallery in Port d’Andratx. Carrer de sa Fábrica, 11, Puerto Andratx. Runs until March 21. S’Arracó - From 10am: Wake Up Dance; music, yoga and more. Son Castell, Cami de Son Castell 20. 15 euros. Fira Bona in Palmanyola. Sunday, March 10 Alcudia - 11am-4pm: Rata Market; art, design, artisan, music. Bullring.

- 11am-4pm: Rata Market; art, design, artisan, music. Bullring. Bunyola - 7pm: Ànima Gospel, benefit concert for parish church works. Sant Mateu Church, C. Església. Ten euros.

- 7pm: Ànima Gospel, benefit concert for parish church works. Sant Mateu Church, C. Església. Ten euros. Es Capdellà - 8.30am: Galatzó Trail. From Plaça Sa Vinya. galatzotrail.com.

- 8.30am: Galatzó Trail. From Plaça Sa Vinya. galatzotrail.com. Inca - 6pm: Festival of Baroque Music; Accademia Hermans (harpsichord and baroque cello). Sa Quartera, Plaça Sa Quartera. Free.

- 6pm: Festival of Baroque Music; Accademia Hermans (harpsichord and baroque cello). Sa Quartera, Plaça Sa Quartera. Free. Marratxi , Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10.30am: Folk dance with Aires des Pla de Marratxi and Virgen de la Fuensanta (Murcia). 12 noon: Concert - Marratxi Band of Music and Formentera Band of Music. 7pm: Demons procession with Kalemba batucada. Sant Marçal Showground.

, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair) - 10.30am: Folk dance with Aires des Pla de Marratxi and Virgen de la Fuensanta (Murcia). 12 noon: Concert - Marratxi Band of Music and Formentera Band of Music. 7pm: Demons procession with Kalemba batucada. Sant Marçal Showground. Palma - 11am: Mothering Sunday Service. St. Philip & St James Anglican Church, Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6. Son Armadans. All Welcome.

- 11am: Mothering Sunday Service. St. Philip & St James Anglican Church, Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6. Son Armadans. All Welcome. Palmanyola , Fira Bona - From 10am: Artisan fair and horses’ exhibition. 11.30am: Equestrian skills. Avda. Dàlies and square.

, Fira Bona - From 10am: Artisan fair and horses’ exhibition. 11.30am: Equestrian skills. Avda. Dàlies and square. Petra - 7pm: Grup Puig de Bonany (ball de bot folk dance). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Three euros.

- 7pm: Grup Puig de Bonany (ball de bot folk dance). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Three euros. Pollensa - 7pm: Palma Gospel Singers, benefit concert for children’s missions in Rwanda and Uganda. Nostra Senyora dels Àngels Church, Plaça Major. Ten euros (in advance from Club Pollença).

- 7pm: Palma Gospel Singers, benefit concert for children’s missions in Rwanda and Uganda. Nostra Senyora dels Àngels Church, Plaça Major. Ten euros (in advance from Club Pollença). Porreres - 7pm: Tribute to Mallorcan composer Matilde Escalas; Paloma Navarro (actress), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano). Porreres Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. euroclassics.es.

- 7pm: Tribute to Mallorcan composer Matilde Escalas; Paloma Navarro (actress), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano). Porreres Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Seven euros. euroclassics.es. Santanyi - 6pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic). Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Three euros.