Explore the vibrant cultural scene in Palma with a diverse array of events. From romantic melodies at Palma Conservatory to captivating talks and exhilarating performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this bustling city.

Monday, March 11 Palma - 8.30pm: Studium Aureum, ‘Balades romàntiques’; Bruckner, Hensel, Schumann, Wolf, works for soloists, choir and piano. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 20 euros. fundacióstudiumaureum.cat.

- 8.30pm: Studium Aureum, ‘Balades romàntiques’; Bruckner, Hensel, Schumann, Wolf, works for soloists, choir and piano. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 20 euros. fundacióstudiumaureum.cat. Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; times vary: Monday to Thursday from 4.30pm to 11.30pm; Fridays and eve of bank holidays from 1.30pm to 1am; Saturdays from 11am to 1am; Sundays and bank holidays from 11am to 11.30pm= Art Society talk about Cleopatra. Tuesday, March 12 Palma - 7.30pm: Art Society talk with speaker Lucy Hughes Hallett “Cleopatra - images of a dream woman” . The Artmadams Hotel Palma, Carrer del Marquès de la Sènia, 34. 20 euros non-members. Register mallorca@theartssociety.org. Wednesday, March 13 Felanitx - 9pm: Julian Prégardien (tenor), Neus Estarellas (piano), ‘Weltreise-Winterreise’; Schubert plus works by composers from Ukraine, Turkey, Syria, Venezuela, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Nigeria, India, Japan and South Korea. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free. Bookings; euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

9pm: Julian Prégardien (tenor), Neus Estarellas (piano), ‘Weltreise-Winterreise’; Schubert plus works by composers from Ukraine, Turkey, Syria, Venezuela, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Nigeria, India, Japan and South Korea. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free. Bookings; euroclassics.es / ticketib.com. Palma - 7pm: SimfoVents Palma (saxophone quartet). Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

- 7pm: SimfoVents Palma (saxophone quartet). Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat. Palma - 8pm: Festival Paco de Lucía Mallorca; Jesús Carmona (flamenco dancer), ‘Baile de Bestias’ (Dance of the Beasts). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Thursday, March 14 Manacor - 8pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic). Sala La Fornal, C. Coves dels Hams 4. Ten euros.

- 8pm: El Gran Cassanyes (magic). Sala La Fornal, C. Coves dels Hams 4. Ten euros. Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Emmanuel Pahud (flute), Pablo Mielgo (conductor); Poulenc, Ravel, Reinecke. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.