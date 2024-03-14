Upcoming events in Mallorca feature diverse entertainment options. On March 15, enjoy pirate adventures, legendary singer-songwriter performances, jazz quartets, and classical music festivals. March 16 offers comedy, wine tasting, orchestral performances, folk music, and women's fairs. March 17 includes Saint Patrick's Day, Baroque music, classical piano, and Real Mallorca play at home. On March 19, experience a blend of classical, jazz, and rock music, while March 21 features orchestral performances with piano and conductor excellence.

Friday, March 15 Alcudia - 7pm: Hooked into Neverland, pirates adventure show in English. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net. (Also Saturday at 3pm and 7pm.)

Cala Millor - 8pm: Tomeu Penya (legendary Mallorcan singer-songwriter). Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Six euros. samaniga.es.

Montuiri - 8pm: Denis Gridchin Quartet (jazz). Cas Retratista, C. Pujol 10. Ten euros.

Muro - 8pm: Miquel Tortell Festival, Una Vetllada amb Wagner; Jesús López (piano), Begoña Gómez (mezzosoprano), Ana Rodrigo (violin), Enrique Sánchez (flute). Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent. Five euros.

Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Monday to Thursday from 4.30pm to 11.30pm; Fridays and eve of bank holidays from 1.30pm to 1am; Saturdays from 11am to 1am; Sundays and bank holidays from 11am to 11.30pm). Runs until April 7.

Palma - 7.30pm: Orfeó Universitari choir. Santa Clara Convent, C. Santa Clara. Free.



Real Mallorca play Granada at Son Moix.

Saturday, March 16

Alcudia - 7pm: NOMADS - Robin Hood, comedy show in English. Casa de Cultura, C. Hostal. Five euros; proceeds to charities. WhatsApp 627 29 32 73. (Also Sunday.)

Binissalem - From 1.30pm to 6.30pm: Vins i Calçots (Wine and Onions). Bodega José L. Ferrer, Carrer del Conquistador, 103, Binissalem. There will be pork, Catalan sausage, spring onions and almond slushie. Selection of wines from Bodegas José L. Ferrer. Music by Monkey Do and Italian DJ Lucas Chito. 40 euros (includes 3 glasses of wine). 30 euros for adults without alcohol. Under 14 years old are 15 euros. ticketib.com

Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Marga Cloquell (soprano), Bernat Quetglas (conductor); Beethoven Symphony No. 6 (Pastoral) plus Mendelssohn and Mariño. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Lloseta - 8pm: Jordi Herrera, Jordi Maranges (experimental folk). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Ten euros. teatrelloseta.com.

Manacor, Fira de les Dones (Women's Fair) - 10am-6pm: Artisan craft and more, Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. 7.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Magranes; 9.30pm: Concerts by Sweet Poo Smell and others, Plaça Pares Creus i Font Roig.

Mostra Cuina de Mallorca, Ruta Serra i Nord (second route) - special gastronomy promotion with 50 restaurants from Santa Ponsa and Andratx in the south to Pollensa and Santa Margalida in the north. mostradecuinademallorca.com. (Until March 19.)

Palma - 2pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Granada. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

Palma - 5pm / 8.45pm: Film Symphony Orchestra, 'Henko'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-70 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7pm: Musical de San José (life of Jesus through the eyes of Joseph). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 15 euros. truiteatre.es.

Palma - 8.30pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830, Capella Davidica Ciutadella choir, Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Lluis Sintes (baritone); Dvorak, Puccini. Santa Tereseta Church, C. Pilar Juncosa 13. 20 euros.

Petra - 8pm: Tribute to Amaral (Spanish rock group). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 15 euros.

Fair in Soller where meat is the main attraction.

Sunday, March 17

Inca - 6pm: Festival of Baroque Music; Tomeu Seguí Campins (harpsichord). Sa Quartera, Plaça Sa Quartera. Free.

Manacor, Fira de les Dones (Women's Fair) - 12.30pm: Vermouth and classical music composed by women. Antoni Maria Alcover Public Institute courtyard.

Manacor - 6pm: Marco Mezquida (piano), Manacor Band of Music; Copland, Gershwin and others. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Seven euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 7pm: Festival Paco de Lucía Mallorca; Chambao (flamenco chill). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 43.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Porto Cristo - 12 noon: Inauguration of a mural, music from Laura Pellicer and vermouth. Plaça Sol i Lluna.

Santa Ponsa, St. Patrick's Day - 10am-8pm: Music, dance, children's activities, market, food and drink. Gran Via Puig de Galatzó.

Soller, Fira de Carn i Embotits (Meat and cured ground meat products) - 9am-4pm: Exhibition and sale of meat products. Area for eating and barbecues. 9.30am: Soller pipers. 10am: Guided tour of Soller embotit makers; from Plaça Amèrica. 12 noon: Folk dance with Aires Sollerics. 1.30pm: Music from ÀnimaAcústica Trio. Municipal market and Plaça Mercat.

Tuesday, March 19

Palma - 7pm: Matthias Bartolomey (cello) & Klemens Bittmann (violin, mandolin); classical mixed with jazz and rock. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros. caixaforum.org.

Palma - 8pm: Cris Juanico (Minorcan singer); Mediterranean folk. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Pianist Lise de la Salle.

Thursday, March 21

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lise de la Salle (piano), Christoph Koncz (conductor); Bruckner and Grieg. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-35 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / auditoriumpalma.com.