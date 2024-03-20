Palma is decked out for Holy Week, an event that brings together thousands of the faithful and more and more tourists every year. The itineraries go from the historic Convent of Sant Antoniet to the emblematic Church of the Annunciation, passing through the most representative streets of Palma. Each procession, with its symbolic and aesthetic charge, invites reflection and community encounter around key moments in the Passion of Christ. Like every year, the participating brotherhoods promise to keep alive this tradition that has become a cultural and spiritual pillar of the city. Below you can find out the timetables and itineraries.

Friday, March 22

Banner procession

Departure at 6 pm from the Convent of Sant Antoniet.

Itinerary: C. Sant Miquel, Pl. Major, Pl. del Marqués del Palmer, C/ de Colón, C/ de la Cadena, Plaza de Santa Eulàlia, c/ de Sant Francesc, Plaza de Sant Francesc and entrance to the Basilica of Sant Francesc.

Palm Sunday, March 24

Entrance Jesus in Jerusalen procession

Departure at 6pm from Sant Jaume Parish Church.

Itinerary: C. Sant Jaume, Santa Magdalena square, C/ del Jardí Botanic, Costa de la Sang, la Rambla, C/ de la Riera, C/ Unió, Plaça del Mercat, C/alle Unió, Plaça del Rei Joan Carles I, Passeig del Borne, C/ de Sant Feliu, C/ de Sant Gaieta and will enter the church of Sant Cayetano.

Holy Monday, March 25

Procession of Sant Crist del Boters

Departure at 9pm from the Church of Sant Joan de Malta.

Itinerary: Church of Sant Joan de Malta, C. de Sant Joan, La Llotja, Pl. de la Drassana, C/ de Sant Pare, C/ de Sant Llorenc, Costa de Santa Creu, C/ de Sant Feliu, C/ de Montenegro, C/ de Sant Joan and enter the Church of Sant Joan de Malta.

Procession of Nostra Senyora de l'Esperança i la Pau

Departure at 8.30pm from the Basilica of Sant Francesc.

Itinerary: Basilica of Sant Francesc, Pl. de Sant Francesc, C. de Sant Francesc, Pl. de Santa Eulalia, C/ Cadena, Pl. de Cort, C/ de Colom, C/ de la Bosseria, Pl. d'En Coll, C/ de la Galera, C/ de la Corderia, Pl. de la Quartera, C/ de la Espateria, Pl. del Mercadal, Travessia d'en Ballester, C/ del Forn d'en Vila, C/ de la Gerreria, Pl. de Quadrado, C/ de Can Troncoso, Pl. de Sant Francesc and enter the Basilica of Sant Francesc.

Sant Crist de l' Agonia Procession

Departure at 8pm from the Convent of Santa Clara.

Itinerary: Convent of Santa Clara, C/ de Santa Clara, C/ de la Puresa, C/ d'En Morei, C/ de Can Fortuny, C/ del Call, C/ del Sol, C/ de la Pellteria, C/ de Monti-Sion, C/ de Santa Clara and enter the Convent of Santa Clara.

Procession del Buen Perdón

Departure at 8.30pm from Sagrat Cor church.

Itinerary: Sagrat Cor Church, C/ Reina Violant, C/ Nunó Sanç, C/ de Son Ventallol, C/ Rul-lan, Pl. Santa Elisabet, C/ Reina Violant and enter Sagrat Cor Church.

Holy Tuesday, March 26

Procession de la Virgen Dolorosa

Departure at 9pm from the Church of Sant Nicolau.

Itinerary: Sant Nicolau Church, Frederic Chopin sq., Tous i Maroto St., Constitució St., Passeig del Born, Rei Joan Carles I sq., Unió St., Mercat sq., Unió St., Riera St., La Rambla, Costa de la Sang, Costa de l'Hospital, Hospital sq. and enter Church of the Annunciation.

Holy Wednesday, March 27

Procession del Sant Crist de la Santa Creu

Departure at 8.30pm from the Church of Santa Creu.

Itinerary: C. del Forn de l'Olivera, C/ de Ses Barques de Bou, C/ de la Pólvora, Pl. de la Porta de Santa Catalina, C/ de Santa Creu, C/ de la Pau, C/ de Can Granada, C/ Sant Gaieta, C/ de Sant Feliu, C/ de Montenegro, C/ de Sant Joan, C/ de la Llotja, Pl. de la Drassana, C/ de Sant Pere, C/ de Sant Llorenç, Costa de Santa Creu, C/ del Forn de l'Olivera and enter the Church of Santa Creu.

Procession del Camí de Getsemaní

Departure at 9pm from the Sagrat Cor Church

Itinerary: Sagrat Cor Church, C/ Reina Violant, C/Nuño Sanç, C/Bujosa, C/Forteza, C/Reis Catolics, Pl. Miquel Dolç, C/ Reis Catolics, C/Sureda, C/ Sant Rafel, C/Cabrera, Pl. Minims and enter Nostra SEnyora de la Soledat church.

Maundy Thursday, March 28

Procession del Crist de la Sang

Departure at 7pm from the Church of the Annunciation.

Itinerary: Pl. de l' Hospital, Costa de l' Hospital, Costa de la Sang, La Rambla, C/ dels Oms, C/ de Sant Miquel, Pl. Major, Pl. del Marquès del Palmer, C/ de Colom, Pl. de Cort, C/ del Palau Reial and enter Cathedral

Good Friday, March 29

Procession del Sant Enterrament

Departure at 7pm from the Basilica of Sant Francesc.

Itinerary: Basilica of Sant Francesc, Pl. de Sant Francesc, C/ de Sant Francesc, Pl. de Santa Eulàlia, C/ de la Cadena, Pl. de Cort, C/ de Colom, C/ de la Bosseria, Pl. d'En Coll, C/ de la Galera, C/ de la Corderia, Pl. de la Quartera, C/ de la Esparteria, Pl. del Mercadal, C/ de la Ferreria. Llorenç Bisbal Batle sq. and the entrance to the Church of Nostra Senyora dels Socors. Once the procession has finished, the solemn ceremony of the Sant Enterrament will take place in the Church of Nostra Senyora dels Socors.

Be advised there may be traffic disruptions while these events take place.