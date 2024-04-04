The week in Mallorca is a cultural extravaganza. From April 5th, events unfold: Boccherini's 'Stabat Mater', free Chopin sessions, and gastronomy delights in Calvia. Palma hosts the Fira del Ram and 'Hansel and Gretel'. Saturday sees concerts, fairs, and festivities island-wide. Sunday brings artisan markets and religious celebrations in Andratx, Inca, and Muro. Monday features traditional processions in Muro, while Tuesday presents musical performances in Palma. The week concludes with a tribute to 'Tubular Bells' in Palma on Thursday.
Mallorca events: What's On from Friday to Thursday
Events from Friday, 5 to Thursday, 11 April
Also in Holiday
- Important information for British travellers arriving at Palma airport from April
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
- Passengers advised to head to Mallorca airport three hours before flights
- The 400 million euro super yacht heading for Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.