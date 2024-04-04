The week in Mallorca is a cultural extravaganza. From April 5th, events unfold: Boccherini's 'Stabat Mater', free Chopin sessions, and gastronomy delights in Calvia. Palma hosts the Fira del Ram and 'Hansel and Gretel'. Saturday sees concerts, fairs, and festivities island-wide. Sunday brings artisan markets and religious celebrations in Andratx, Inca, and Muro. Monday features traditional processions in Muro, while Tuesday presents musical performances in Palma. The week concludes with a tribute to 'Tubular Bells' in Palma on Thursday.

Regatta in the bay of Palma. Friday, April 5 Banyalbufar - 7.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana, Boccherini’s ‘Stabat Mater’. Santa Maria Church, Plaça Vila. Ten euros.

- 7pm: Chopin Sessions; various pianists. Felanitx Auditorium, Passeig Ramon Llull. Free. La Mostra Calvia - Gastronomy event; Zone 1: Illetes, Portals Nous, Costa d’en Blanes, Son Caliu. Participating restaurants with special menus from 18 to 35 euros. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) visitcalvia.org.

- Gastronomy event; Zone 1: Illetes, Portals Nous, Costa d’en Blanes, Son Caliu. Participating restaurants with special menus from 18 to 35 euros. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) visitcalvia.org. Manacor - 9pm: Maria Hein, The Tyets, Plan-ET, Lluca. C. Picapedrers / C. Oliveristes, Industrial Estate. 18 euros.

Sant Francesc Fair - 8pm: Correbars tapas route; five bars/restaurants, mini-train for getting around. Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Every day; times vary.)

- 6pm: Humperdinck’s ‘Hansel and Gretel’; contemporary interpretation with video creation by Pedro Chamizo. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com. (Also Saturday.) Palma - 53rd Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by Iberostar; regattas. San Antonio (Can Pastilla) Yacht Club. trofeoprincesasofia.org. (Also Saturday.)

Sant Francesc fair in Muro. Saturday, April 6 Alcudia - 8pm: Xanguito (Mallorcan rumba-pop). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 8pm: Xanguito (Mallorcan rumba-pop). Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net. Andratx , Andratx Fair / FolkAndratx Festival - 12 noon: Sheep dogs; 4.30pm: Carriages competition. C. Son Lluis. 6pm: Reception for folk dance and music groups at the town hall, followed by procession to Plaça Espanya. 8pm: Tapas route; 10pm: Transmission of the Copa del Rey final. Plaça Espanya.

- 8.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, string chamber quintet; Britten, Haydn, Mozart. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free, complimentary tickets through the auditorium website. samaniga.es. Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Cor de Cambra de Mallorca choir, various soloists, conductor Bernat Quetglas; Bach ‘St. Matthew Passion’. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Cor de Cambra de Mallorca choir, various soloists, conductor Bernat Quetglas; Bach ‘St. Matthew Passion’. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-25 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Muro , Sant Francesc Fair - 7pm: Mass for Sant Francesc de Paula, Miquel Tortell de Muro Choir. Santa Anna Church. 7.45pm: Opening of artisans’ market. Convent Cloister. 8pm: Folk dance and music with Revetla d’Algebelí; 9.30pm: Transmission of Copa del Rey final; Midnight: The rabbit climb (up a pine to get a toy rabbit) and DJ party. Plaça Convent.

- 7.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana, Boccherini’s ‘Stabat Mater’. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. Palma - 8pm: Aina Campaner (soprano), Marta Serra (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano), Cor Ciutat de Mallorca choir; songs from the cinema and musicals. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 10-12 euros. palmacultura.cat / euroclassics.es.

- 8pm: Aina Campaner (soprano), Marta Serra (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano), Cor Ciutat de Mallorca choir; songs from the cinema and musicals. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 10-12 euros. palmacultura.cat / euroclassics.es. Petra - 7pm: Dos Pájaros tribute to Joan Manuel Serrat and Joaquín Sabina. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 20 euros.

- 7pm: Dos Pájaros tribute to Joan Manuel Serrat and Joaquín Sabina. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. 20 euros. Sa Pobla - 9am-6pm: Opportunities Fair; bargains offered by local businesses. Plaça Major.

- 9am-6pm: Opportunities Fair; bargains offered by local businesses. Plaça Major. S’Arracó - 10am-6pm: Wake Up Dance; DJ, food, yoga, dance, jam session. Son Castell, Cami de Son Castell 20. Ten euros. Angel Sunday at Bellver Castle. Sunday, April 7 Andratx , Andratx Fair / FolkAndratx Festival - From 10am: Artisans’ market, wicker exhibition, animals’ zone, classic bikes, circus zones. Town hall area. 11am: FolkAndratx music and dance - Aires d’Andratx, Coros y Danzas de Granada, Coros y Danzas Doña Urraca (Zamora). Barbaroja terrace, town hall. 11am: Childrens’ zone. C. Son Bosch. 11.30am: Horse show; 12 noon: Chainsaw competition. C. Son Lluis. 2pm: Gastronomy; 5pm: Party with DJ. Passeig Son Mas.

- 12 noon: Pancaritat at Santa Magdalena Hermitage. Inca - 8pm: Pitxorines, nine-piece Mallorcan female group; traditional Mallorcan music combined with jazz and classical. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 8pm: Pitxorines, nine-piece Mallorcan female group; traditional Mallorcan music combined with jazz and classical. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Llucmajor - 11am: Pancaritat at Mare de Déu de Gràcia Sanctuary.

- 11am: Pancaritat at Mare de Déu de Gràcia Sanctuary. Muro , Sant Francesc Fair - From 10am: Animals’ zone including hunting dogs and sheepdogs, horse exhibition. Avda. Santa Catalina. Artisans’ market, traditional products, food trucks, plants and flowers, classic cars and bikes. Plaça Convent and surrounds.10am: Mini motos and bike trial. C. Ruiz Zorilla. Noon: Unió Artística Murera band of music. Plaça Sant Martí and Plaça Abeuradors. 6pm: Saint Fin Barre Cathedral Choir (Cork). Sant Joan Baptista Church.

, Diumenge de l’Àngel (Angel Sunday) - From 11am: Pilgrimage/procession to the castle. Various events, including human towers and a K-pop performance. Bellver Castle. Pollensa - 9.30am: Pollensa Half Marathon. From the sports centre. Be advised of road restrictions during the event. Monday, April 8 Muro, Sant Francesc Fair - 5.30pm: Procession in traditional farming dress. From Plaça Convent. Pa amb oli for all those in traditional dress.



Mallorcan singer Marga Pocovi. Tuesday, April 9 Palma - 8pm: Marga Pocovi (Mallorcan singer), Biel Tous (sax, arranger), Orquestra Oasis. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: Marga Pocovi (Mallorcan singer), Biel Tous (sax, arranger), Orquestra Oasis. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Palma - 6pm: St. Philip & St. James Anglican Church in Palma present “United in Harmony”. A live singing event raising funds for Asociación Amiticia. Special choir performance from the UK by S. Anselm’s Preparatory School Chapel Choir, Bakewell Derbyshire, Sofia DV Music Young Singers, Just Sing! Choir and Baleares International College Sant Agusti Primary School Choir. Carrer Nuñez de Balboa, 6, Son Armadans. 10 euros. sofiadvmusic@gmail.com/ 650 395 819. Thursday, April 11 Palma - 8pm: Opus One, ‘Tubular Bells’ tribute. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 60-100 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.