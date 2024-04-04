Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, April 5 to Thursday, April 11. New films this week are: the prequel to The Omen (1976) The First Omen and a comedy film directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson in his English language debut Northern Comfort. Still showing are: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, One Life, Club Zero, Dune: Part 2 and Oppenheimer.

The First Omen (2024)

Starring Nell Tiger Free,Ralph Ineson and Sonia Braga. Director Arkasha Stevenson. Plot A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Rated R. 2h.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.30pm (Fri, Sun & Wed), 9pm (Sat), 9.15pm (Fri, Sun & Wed), 9.35pm (Mon & Tue)

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4.30pm (Tue)

Northern Comfort (2023)

Starring Lydia Leonard, Timothy Spall and Ella Rumpf. Director Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson. Plot A diverse group of people with a chronic fear of flying are stranded in the wintry north. Rated NR. 1h 37m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 4.45pm (Thu), 5pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 9.05pm (Fri),

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Starring Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Carrie Coon. Director Gil Kenan. Plot When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi are: daily at 8.15pm

in Porto Pi are: daily at 8.15pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi are: 2.45pm (Sat), 3.30pm (Sun), 3.50pm (Wed), 3.55pm (Fri)

One Life (2023)

Starring Anthony Hopkins, Lena Olin and Johnny Flynn. Director James Hawes. Plot Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Rated PG. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Mon, Tue & Thu)





Club Zero (2023)

Starring Mia Wasikowska, Camilla Rutherford and Sidse Babett Knudsen. Director Jessica Hausner. Plot A teacher takes a job at an elite school and forms a strong bond with five students - a relationship that eventually takes a dangerous turn. Rated 12. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm (Sun & Thu), 9.05pm (Sat, Tue & Wed), 9.10pm (Fri), 9.35pm (Mon)

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Starring Timothée Chalamet,Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Director Denis Villeneuve. Plot SPaul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Rated PG-13. 2h 46m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 3.45pm (Fri & Tue), 5.30pm (Sat), 6.15pm (Thu)

Oppenheimer (2023)

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Director Christopher Nolan. Plot The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Rated R. 3h. Awards Winner of 7 Oscars.