This weekend, enjoy lively fairs in Calvia (Sheep & Goat), Puerto Alcudia (Boat Show & Cuttlefish), Soller (Orange), and Pollensa (Feria de Abril). Additionally, witness the showdown between Real Madrid and Real Mallorca at Son Moix.

- 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Marian Lush (soprano), Rodo Gener (narrator); Germania 500 by Antoni Mairata. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. La Mostra Calvia - Gastronomy event; Zone 2: Magalluf, Palmanova. Participating restaurants with special menus from 18 to 35 euros, plus gastro menu to 65 euros at certain restaurants. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) visitcalvia.org.

- Gastronomy event; Zone 2: Magalluf, Palmanova. Participating restaurants with special menus from 18 to 35 euros, plus gastro menu to 65 euros at certain restaurants. (Also Saturday and Sunday.) visitcalvia.org. Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Sunday, the final day; times vary.)

- 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram (Easter funfair). Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. sonfusteret.com. (Sunday, the final day; times vary.) Palma - 8pm: Spring Melodies season; Laura Ballestrino Mateos (piano); Barber, Ravel, Scriabin. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

- 8pm: Spring Melodies season; Laura Ballestrino Mateos (piano); Barber, Ravel, Scriabin. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. Palma - 9.30pm: The Twelve Tenors. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-47 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 9.30pm: The Twelve Tenors. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-47 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Pollensa, Feria de Abril - 7.45pm: Procession by the Soldà Band of Cornets and Drummers. 8pm: Opening of the fair; 8.30pm: Opening address; 9.30pm: Music from Arborea. Plaça Ca les Monnares.

- 7.45pm: Procession by the Soldà Band of Cornets and Drummers. 8pm: Opening of the fair; 8.30pm: Opening address; 9.30pm: Music from Arborea. Plaça Ca les Monnares. Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 7pm: Opening of the gastronomy event and of the artisan and food products market: 8pm: Music until 2am in the restaurants’ marquee. Avda. Gabriel Roca.



Real Mallorca will play against Real Madrid at Son Moix on Saturday afternoon. Saturday, April 13 Alaro - 8pm: Kristin Hersh (American indie singer-songwriter). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. 20 euros. ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Kristin Hersh (American indie singer-songwriter). Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. 20 euros. ticketib.com. Calvia , Fira d’Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 8.30am-12 noon: Sheep and goats entrance. Plaça Església. 10am: Artisan and food products market, C. Major and C. Jaume III. Antique motorbikes, C. Can Vich. 2pm: Fideuà (noodles), tickets in advance from Ses Quarterades School; 4pm: Children’s entertainment with Cucorba. 5pm: Sheepdogs; 6.30pm: Versionados (pop covers); 8pm: Barbecue, tickets in advance from Bip Bip and Coaliment; 10pm: Arreu (folk dance). Plaça de les Collidores d’Oliva.

- 7pm: Si Bastasen un Par de Canciones, tribute to four Spanish singers. Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 15 euros. Felanitx - 8pm: Maria Assumpció Janer (harp). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free, bookings through ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Maria Assumpció Janer (harp). Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free, bookings through ticketib.com. Inca - 7pm: Cor de Dones de Sant Francesc, Cors de Musics’son (choirs). Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

- 7pm: Cor de Dones de Sant Francesc, Cors de Musics’son (choirs). Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free. Inca - 7.30pm: Gala of Soloists, International Ballet Company. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 25-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7.30pm: Gala of Soloists, International Ballet Company. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 25-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Palma - 10am-8pm: Diada de ses Rondalles (celebration of Mallorcan folk tales); various activities. 12 noon: SimfoVents Palma. 8pm: Pitxorines (traditional Mallorcan music combined with jazz and classical). Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. (See also Sunday.)

- 10am-8pm: Diada de ses Rondalles (celebration of Mallorcan folk tales); various activities. 12 noon: SimfoVents Palma. 8pm: Pitxorines (traditional Mallorcan music combined with jazz and classical). Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. (See also Sunday.) Palma - From 12 noon: Marikarmen Free, Sweet Poo Smell and others. Llibreria Pròpia, Plaça Quadrado 10. Free.

- From 12 noon: Marikarmen Free, Sweet Poo Smell and others. Llibreria Pròpia, Plaça Quadrado 10. Free. Palma - 6pm: Art Vocal Ensemble; Antoni Lliteres ‘Los Elementos’. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.

- 6pm: Art Vocal Ensemble; Antoni Lliteres ‘Los Elementos’. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free. Palma - 6.30pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Real Madrid. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.

- 6.30pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Real Madrid. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es. Palma - 7pm: El Fantasma de la Opera (Phantom of the Opera) tribute musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24.50-32 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 7pm: El Fantasma de la Opera (Phantom of the Opera) tribute musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 24.50-32 euros. truiteatre.es. Palma - 7pm: Rissaga i Ramallets, Antònia Found System; folk dance followed by DJ session. S’Escorxador, C. Emperadriu Eugènia 4. Free.

- 7pm: Rissaga i Ramallets, Antònia Found System; folk dance followed by DJ session. S’Escorxador, C. Emperadriu Eugènia 4. Free. Palma - 8pm: Toc de Crida (Mallorcan folk and world music). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Toc de Crida (Mallorcan folk and world music). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros. Petra - 5pm: Party with Horris Kamoi (pop) and DJ. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Eight euros.

- 5pm: Party with Horris Kamoi (pop) and DJ. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Eight euros. Pollensa , Feria de Abril - 6pm: Opening of the fair; 9.30pm: Music from Oxalis. Plaça Ca les Monnares.

, Feria de Abril - 6pm: Opening of the fair; 9.30pm: Music from Oxalis. Plaça Ca les Monnares. Porreres - 10pm: Pink party with DJs. Parc de n’Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. Six euros.

- 10pm: Pink party with DJs. Parc de n’Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. Six euros. Puerto Alcudia , Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show, artisan and food products market, stands and exhibitions. 11am: Opening of the restaurants’ marquee. 4.30pm: Procession by giants and by S’Estol Rei en Jaume and Els Vilatans de Guinyent bigheads (from the church). 8pm-2am: Music in the restaurants’ marquee. Paseo Marítimo/Avda. Gabriel Roca.

, Fira d’Oví i Caprí (Sheep and Goats) - 10am: Sheep and goats, Plaça Església; Artisan and food products market, C. Major and C. Jaume III; Antique motorbikes, C. Can Vich; Tractors and farm machinery, Sa Costeta car park. 11am: Pipers, giants and bigheads, C. Major and C. Jaume III; Sheep shearing, Plaça Església. 11.30am: Cheese and milk tastings, Plaça Vila. 1.30pm: Gastronomy, Plaça de les Collidores d’Oliva. Inca - 7.30pm: Art Vocal Ensemble; Antoni Lliteres ‘Los Elementos’. Sant Francesc Church, C. Vent. 15 euros.

- 7.30pm: Art Vocal Ensemble; Antoni Lliteres ‘Los Elementos’. Sant Francesc Church, C. Vent. 15 euros. Manacor - 11am: Yompo; juggling, balancing circus act. Circ Bover tent, Industrial Estate. Eight euros.

- 11am: Yompo; juggling, balancing circus act. Circ Bover tent, Industrial Estate. Eight euros. Palma - 12.30pm: La Lámpara Maravillosa, musical tribute to Aladdin. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es.

- 12.30pm: La Lámpara Maravillosa, musical tribute to Aladdin. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. truiteatre.es. Palma - 10am-8pm: Diada de ses Rondalles. 5pm: Mallorca School of Music and Dance and later Dimonis de Ses Germanies, Ànimes de So (demons and drums). Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada.

- 10am-8pm: Diada de ses Rondalles. 5pm: Mallorca School of Music and Dance and later Dimonis de Ses Germanies, Ànimes de So (demons and drums). Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Palma - 6pm: Picasso (Rey, Monstruo y Payaso); circus clowns’ production dedicated to Picasso, king, monster and clown. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

- 6pm: Picasso (Rey, Monstruo y Payaso); circus clowns’ production dedicated to Picasso, king, monster and clown. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-12 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Pollensa , Feria de Abril - 11am: Opening of the fair; 12 noon: Rociera mass; 6pm: Andalusia hymn and closure of the fair. Plaça Ca les Monnares.

, Feria de Abril - 11am: Opening of the fair; 12 noon: Rociera mass; 6pm: Andalusia hymn and closure of the fair. Plaça Ca les Monnares. Puerto Alcudia, Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sipia (Boat Show and Cuttlefish Gastronomy Event) - 10am: Opening of the boat show, artisan and food products market, stands and exhibitions. 11am: Opening of the restaurants’ marquee. 11am: Exhibition of fishermen craft. 2.30pm: One Man Rocks and DJs. 5pm: Folk dance exhibition by children’s and youth schools of ball de bot, followed by folk dance for all with Sarau Alcudienc. Paseo Marítimo/Avda. Gabriel Roca. BSO performs a concert inspired by the 'Belle Èpoque'. Thursday, April 18 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Pablo Mielgo (conductor), Nigel Carter (narration); Belle Epoque - Debussy, Offenbach, Ravel, Stravinksy. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatreprincipal.com.