Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, April 26 to Tuesday, April 30. Films will be updated on Wednesday, May 1 which is a public holiday. New films this week are: The Fall Guy and Challengers. Still showing are: Civil War and Love Lies Bleeding. See you at the movies!

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

The Fall Guy (2024)

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Ryan Gosling. Director David Leitch. Plot A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4pm, 6.30pm and 9pm

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4pm, 6.30pm and 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.40pm (Mon), 6.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 10pm (Daily)

in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.40pm (Mon), 6.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 10pm (Daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 6pm (Daily)

in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 6pm (Daily) Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4.30pm (Tue)

Challengers (2024)

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Rated R. 2h 11m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine : 5.25 pm and 8.05pm (Wednesday to Sunday)

: 5.25 pm and 8.05pm (Wednesday to Sunday) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Mon), 3.50pm (Sat, Sun & Tue) 9.45pm (Sat, Sun & Tue)

in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Mon), 3.50pm (Sat, Sun & Tue) 9.45pm (Sat, Sun & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 10.45pm

in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 10.45pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05pm (Sun), 4.50pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), 5.05pm (Sun), 7pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), c9.30pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue





Civil War (2024)

Starring Nick Offerman, Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. Director Alex Garland. Plot A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Rated R. 1h 49m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 7.20pm and 9.35pm

in Palma: daily at 7.20pm and 9.35pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.30pm (Mon)





Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

Starring Anna Baryshnikov, Kristen Stewartand Dave Franco. Director Rose Glass. Plot Gym manager Lou falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder who is passing through town en route to a competition in Las Vegas. Rated R. 1h 44m.