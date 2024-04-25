He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right? | Youtube: Universal Pictures

Christina BuchetPalma25/04/2024 14:36
TW
0

Here are the films showing in English at the movie theatres across Mallorca for Friday, April 26 to Tuesday, April 30. Films will be updated on Wednesday, May 1 which is a public holiday. New films this week are: The Fall Guy and Challengers. Still showing are: Civil War and Love Lies Bleeding. See you at the movies!

For updates or to purchase tickets on line click here: Ocimax Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium, Artesiete and CineCiutat.

The Fall Guy (2024)

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Ryan Gosling. Director David Leitch. Plot A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film. Rated PG-13. 2h 6m.

  • Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4pm, 6.30pm and 9pm
  • Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.40pm (Mon), 6.45pm (Fri, Sat & Sun), 10pm (Daily)
  • Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12pm (Sat & Sun), 6pm (Daily)
  • Showtimes at Artesiete in Fan: 4.30pm (Tue)

Challengers (2024)

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Director Luca Guadagnino. Plot Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Rated R. 2h 11m.

  • Showtimes at Augusta Aficine: 5.25 pm and 8.05pm (Wednesday to Sunday)
  • Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun), 3.45pm (Mon), 3.50pm (Sat, Sun & Tue) 9.45pm (Sat, Sun & Tue)
  • Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 10.45pm
  • Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 11.05pm (Sun), 4.50pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), 5.05pm (Sun), 7pm (Sat, Mon & Tue), c9.30pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue

Civil War (2024)

Starring Nick Offerman, Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. Director Alex Garland. Plot A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Rated R. 1h 49m.

  • Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 7.20pm and 9.35pm
  • Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.30pm (Mon)

Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

Starring Anna Baryshnikov, Kristen Stewartand Dave Franco. Director Rose Glass. Plot Gym manager Lou falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder who is passing through town en route to a competition in Las Vegas. Rated R. 1h 44m.

  • Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.10pm (Sun), 7.15pm (Sat & Mon ), 9.05pm (Fri), 9.40pm (Tue)