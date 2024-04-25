Port Adriano and Sharemusic! are getting ready for the twelfth edition of the Port Adriano Music Festival, boasting a lineup of unparalleled artistic talent. This year's roster showcases four esteemed international acts, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Scheduled to take place on July 28, August 2, 3, and 10, the Port Adriano Music Festival (PAM) is set to captivate audiences with its diverse array of musical performances.

Kicking off the festival on Sunday, July 28, is the legendary Sister Sledge. Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, Sister Sledge has left an indelible mark on the music scene with their timeless hits, including the iconic "We Are Family". Renowned for their infectious rhythms and soulful vocals, Sister Sledge continues to enchant audiences around the globe, spreading joy and unity through their music.

Following Sister Sledge's electrifying performance, Friday, August 2, sees the incomparable Youssou N'Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar take the stage. Widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of our time, Youssou N'Dour has remained true to his Senegalese roots, captivating audiences with his mesmerizing voice and dynamic stage presence. Backed by the energetic rhythms of Le Super Étoile, N'Dour delivers a performance that transcends borders and unites cultures.

On Saturday, August 3, the festival welcomes the esteemed Brazilian composer and guitarist, Toquinho, accompanied by the avant-garde vocalist Camilla Faustino. With a career spanning over five decades, Toquinho is hailed as a luminary of Brazilian music, enchanting audiences with his soulful melodies and virtuosic guitar playing. Joined by the captivating vocals of Camilla Faustino, the duo promises to transport listeners to the vibrant streets of Rio de Janeiro, celebrating the rich musical heritage of Brazil.

Rounding off the festival on Saturday, August 10, is the iconic German band, Alphaville. Synonymous with the synth-pop and new wave movements of the 1980s, Alphaville has left an indelible mark on music history with their chart-topping hits, including "Big in Japan" and "Forever Young". Led by the charismatic Marian Gold, the band continues to captivate audiences with their electrifying performances, proving that their music transcends time and continues to resonate with listeners worldwide.

Tickets for the concerts will be on sale soon at portadrianomusic.es