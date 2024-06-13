This weekend there are some events not to be missed. Here is a summary and below you can find the listing. On June 14, events include Deya's Sant Joan Fiestas, Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf, Muro's Sant Joan Fiestas, concerts in Palma, and Son Servera's Sant Joan Fiestas. June 15 features festivals, concerts, and cultural activities across Campanet, Campos, Inca, Llubi, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall, Palma, Porreres, Portopetro, Puigpunyent, Son Servera, and Valldemossa. June 16 includes Cala d’Or and Deya's Sant Joan Fiestas, Mancor de la Vall events, Muro's children's entertainment, Palma's DJ event, a wine fair, folk dances in Portopetro, and various concerts and festivals.

Sant Joan fiestas in Deya this weekend. Friday, June 14 Deya , Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Opening address and magic show. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - 6pm-6am: Underworld (half past midnight), Michael Kiwanuka (10pm), The K's (1.15am), Jeff Rosenstock (9pm) and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. From 60 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Muro , Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Opening address, Es Reguinyol pipers, Miquel Tortell Youth Orchestra and Choir. Convent Cloister.

Palma - 8pm: Spring Melodies; Maria Josep Cardona (vocals), Neus Guasch (violin), Pau Cardona (cello), Miquel Brunet (piano). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

Palma - 8.45pm: Orfeó Ramon Llull choir, Musicantes de Mallorca, soloists; works by Bibiloni, Handel and others. Secar de la Real Church, Cami de la Real. Ten euros.

Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra and soloists; Mozart, Bellini and others. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Opening address; 100 years of the Hotel Cala Bona. By the town hall. 9pm: Al fresco dinner; 9.30pm: Ye-Ye party. Plaça Sant Joan. Apricot fair in Porreres.

Saturday, June 15 Campanet - 10pm: Enrockats and DJs. Campanet pavilion. Five euros.

Campos - Sensefullness Mallorca. 5pm-10pm. Kid friendly event. Dress in white. Bring yoga mat. Private finca. 35 euros without dinner and 55 euros with dinner. www.thearcanasociety.com.

Deya , Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Summer carnival; Pelillos a la Mar, Islanders, DJ Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Inca - 8pm: Inclassic; Ensemble Tramuntana (octet, works by Mendelssohn). Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Llubi - Learn the art of Twining. 10am-1pm. This activity in Spanish and English; Llubi; 78.65 euros per person at dada-days.com

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - 6pm-6am: Pet Shop Boys (11.30pm), Belle and Sebastian (11pm), Aitana (9pm), The Blaze (1.15am) and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. From 72 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Manacor - 6pm: Nit de l'Art; 40 exhibitors on streets and in squares in the centre of Manacor.

Mancor de la Vall , Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Raising of banners; bells and rockets. 6.30pm: Pipers procession. Plaça Baix to Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Opening address. At the church. 8.15pm: Folk dance with Festa Pagesa; 11pm: Orquestra Galatzó, La Década Prestigiosa, DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.

Manaro , Nit de l'Art Km0. 6pm. Manacor city centere (various locations). Free.

Muro , Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Horse show. At the bullring.

Palma , Yoga Masterclass with Mays Al-Ali. 10am. Dalia Club in El Terreno. 25 euros. Reservation at events@thedaliaclub.com

Porreres , Fira de Albercoc (Apricot Fair) - 5pm-10pm: Apricot products, show cooking, folk dance at 7pm, fried seafood dishes at 8pm (Senior citizens centre; 16 euros per person). Plaça Vila and surrounds.

Portopetro , Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Opening address, concert by the Santanyi Band of Music. Yacht club pier.

Puigpunyent - 6.30pm: José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Nadia Akaárir (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Donizetti, Gounod and others. Bodega Son Vich de Superna, Ctra. Esporles. 40 euros. euroclassics.es / giglon.com.

Son Servera , Sant Joan Fiestas - 10.30pm: Que Movida and DJs. Plaça Mercat.

Valldemossa - 8pm: Cap Pela (vocal group), benefit concert. Costa Nord, Avda. Palma 6. Five euros. Cala d'Or - 8pm: José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano), Paloma Navarro (actress); tribute to composer Matilde Escalas. Es Forti, Avda. Es Forti. Free; bookings, ticketib.com.

Deya , Sant Joan Fiestas - 1pm: Paella contest and music from The Weeds. Can Vallès.

Mancor de la Vall , Sant Joan Fiestas - 5.30pm: Water games. Municipal pool. 8.30pm: Bingo. Plaça Baix.

Muro , Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Cucorba (children's entertainment). Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 9pm: Miquel Tortell Choir; music from the 70s. Convent Cloister.

Palma - 5pm-midnight: The Dream Island; various DJs. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 22/330 euros. sonfusteret.com.

Palma - Poc a Poc Wine Fair. 11am-6pm. Lundgren Wine Cellar, Gremi des Fusters, 45. 15€ on the door or at eventbrite.com.

Portopetro , Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Folk dance with Sonadors Sonats. Yacht club pier.

Santa Maria - 12 noon: José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Nadia Akaárir (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Donizetti, Gounod and others. Bodegues Macia Batle, Cami Coanegra. 20 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

S'Arraco - 11am-10pm: Prana Festival; yoga, music, enlightenment workshops. Son Castell, Cami de Son Castell 20. 75 euros. ticketib.com.

- 11am-10pm: Prana Festival; yoga, music, enlightenment workshops. Son Castell, Cami de Son Castell 20. 75 euros. ticketib.com. Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Concert - Aquellos Maravillosos Años. La Unió Theatre. 15 euros.