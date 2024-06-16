The wait proved to be well worth it. Four years after their appearance at the Mallorca Live Festival was cancelled because of the pandemic, the Pet Shop Boys took over the Estrella Damm Stage, took over Magalluf and presented a set of their unforgettable hits plus new material that had the packed audience in raptures.
Four years on and the Pet Shop Boys finally take Magalluf
The final headlining act for the 2024 festival
