The wait proved to be well worth it. Four years after their appearance at the Mallorca Live Festival was cancelled because of the pandemic, the Pet Shop Boys took over the Estrella Damm Stage, took over Magalluf and presented a set of their unforgettable hits plus new material that had the packed audience in raptures.

Pet Shop Boys on the Estrella Damm main stage. Photo: Francisco Ubilla.

It kicked off with Suburbia. Released in 1986, it was among the early smash hits that had started with West End Girls and which were to eventually make Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe the most successful duo in UK pop history.

It's a Sin, Always on My Mind ... the old favourites kept on coming, and the audience loved them.

Belle and Sebastian. Photo: Francisco Ubilla.

Among others who performed on Saturday night were Belle and Sebastian, the indie pop band with almost thirty years of history behind them. Not as long as the Pet Shop Boys, not as commercially successful as Neil and Chris, but a great name from British popular music nonetheless.

And so the 2024 festival came to an end. Another great success; here's to 2025.