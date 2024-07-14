The fiestas continue this week in Algaida, Cala Bona, Cala Figuera, Es Capella, Manacor, Porto Cristo, Portocolom, Puerto Andratx, Sa Rapita, Santa Maria del Cami, Santa Margalida, Sa Pobla and Valldemossa. Not to miss on Wednesday is Simple Minds at Son Fusteret in Palma. Plenty of other concerts taking place across the island.
Monday, July 15
Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 4pm: Floating water park; age 12 and over until 5.30pm, six to 12 until 7pm. Municipal pool. 6pm: Watermelon-eating contest. Placeta Església.
Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 7pm: Demon for young children. From the town hall.
Petra - 8pm: Vasko Vassilev (violin), José Maria Gallardo del Rey (guitar), Sandra Ferrández (mezzosoprano), Javier Franco (baritone), Miquel Estelrich (piano). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Free, bookings ticketib.com.
Porto Cristo, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6.30pm-10.30pm: Party for ages seven to 14. Plaça Sol i Lluna. 7pm: Zumba and various dance styles. Passeig Sirena.
Portocolom - 9pm: Concert; Quintet de Metall Kambrass. At the church. Donation as you wish.
Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.
Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 10pm: Crestatx Poètic; poetry and music. Crestatx Oratory esplanade.
Sa Rapita, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Havaneres concert. Church esplanade.
Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water and foam party. Plaça Vila.
Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 9pm: Treasure hunt; 11pm: Music from Red Dogs. Plaça Vila.
Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 7pm: Concert - Lorena Bonnin and Trio Ignis. Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4.
Thursday, July 18
Alcudia - 9pm: Via Fora; dramatised scenes from Alcudia's history. From Porta des Moll. Free.
Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Procession by giants, bigheads, band of music. From the town hall.
Andratx - 10pm: Nits a la Fresca; Cap Pela (a cappella vocal group). Son Mas Cloister. Free.
Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's water party. Plaça Església.
Binissalem - 9pm: Nits a la Fresca; Eugenia Amisano (vocals, effects), Giulio Giani (sax, vocals), Mario de Simoni (guitar). Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.
Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 7pm: Procession; batucada, bigheads, giants, pipers. Plaça Espanya. 8pm: Procession from Plaça Espanya to the bullring for a DJ party.
Manacor, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Raising of the standard. C. Menéndez Pelayo to the town hall. 8pm: Call for the fiestas, procession by the Manacor mule. Town hall to Plaça Convent. 9pm: Folk dance and music with Sa Torre, Esclafits i Castanyetes, Jai de sa Barraqueta. Plaça Rector Rubi.
Palma - 8.30pm: Ben Trempats (Havaneres songs). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Ten euros.
Petra, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 7pm: Petrukada, children's batucada; 9pm: Comedy with Jaume Gili; 10.30pm: Orquestra Calypso. Plaça Sant Juniper Serra.
Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Major.
Pollensa - 8.30pm: Sons de Nit; Fundación Francisco Frankenstein, The Ripples, Yoko Factor. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 18 euros. fonart.com.
Porto Cristo, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Evening race followed by party with music on the beach till midnight.
Portocolom - 9pm: Roser Julià (violin), Francesca Rosselló (flute), Ensemble VMA; works by Bach. At the church. Donation as you wish.
Sa Rapita, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: Procession by the Campos Band of Music followed by concert by the church.
Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 6.30pm: Smashing of pots; 9pm: Jewel races; 10.30pm: Resistance races. Plaça Vila.
Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7.30pm: Giants procession. From Avda. Jaume III. 9pm: Trempó salad; 10pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja. One euro. Plaça Nova.
Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 8pm: Start of the 'novena' for Santa Catalina Thomàs. At the church.
