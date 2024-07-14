The fiestas continue this week in Algaida, Cala Bona, Cala Figuera, Es Capella, Manacor, Porto Cristo, Portocolom, Puerto Andratx, Sa Rapita, Santa Maria del Cami, Santa Margalida, Sa Pobla and Valldemossa. Not to miss on Wednesday is Simple Minds at Son Fusteret in Palma. Plenty of other concerts taking place across the island.

Monday, July 15 Algaida , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 4pm: Floating water park; age 12 and over until 5.30pm, six to 12 until 7pm. Municipal pool. 6pm: Watermelon-eating contest. Placeta Església.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 4pm: Floating water park; age 12 and over until 5.30pm, six to 12 until 7pm. Municipal pool. 6pm: Watermelon-eating contest. Placeta Església. Cala Bona , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's musical entertainment. Fishermen's pier.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's musical entertainment. Fishermen's pier. Cala Figuera , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 10pm: Musical theatre, 'El Rey León'. Pier esplanade.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 10pm: Musical theatre, 'El Rey León'. Pier esplanade. Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: 80s party night; Carretera 80 and DJ.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: 80s party night; Carretera 80 and DJ. Es Capdellà , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 4pm: Water party; 9pm: Al fresco dinner and bingo. Plaça Sa Vinya.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 4pm: Water party; 9pm: Al fresco dinner and bingo. Plaça Sa Vinya. Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Seglars.

- 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Seglars. Porto Cristo , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm: Party for children to age six. Ses Comes school. 9.30pm: Children's cinema. Plaça Sol i Lluna. 10pm: Havaneres concert by Arpellots. Passeig Sirena.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm: Party for children to age six. Ses Comes school. 9.30pm: Children's cinema. Plaça Sol i Lluna. 10pm: Havaneres concert by Arpellots. Passeig Sirena. Puerto Andratx , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Children's entertainment followed by cinema. La Llotja.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Children's entertainment followed by cinema. La Llotja. Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. By the tourist information office.

- 8.30pm: Music in the streets. By the tourist information office. Sa Rapita , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: Bingo. Tennis courts.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: Bingo. Tennis courts. Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's party. Plaça Nova. 9.30pm: Night bike ride. Havaneres in Cala Bona. Tuesday, July 16 Cala Bona , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass. Fishermen's pier. Followed by flotilla. 9.30pm: Havaneres concert. Fishermen's pier. 11pm: Fireworks.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass. Fishermen's pier. Followed by flotilla. 9.30pm: Havaneres concert. Fishermen's pier. 11pm: Fireworks. Cala Figuera , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm: Mass followed by procession and flotilla. 10pm: Comedy theatre. Pier esplanade.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm: Mass followed by procession and flotilla. 10pm: Comedy theatre. Pier esplanade. Cala Millor - 8pm: Procession with batucada Kintrofà. Paseo Marítimo.

- 8pm: Procession with batucada Kintrofà. Paseo Marítimo. Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.45pm: Procession of the image from the church to the port. 8pm: Mass, followed by flotilla. 10pm: Fireworks. 11pm: Concert by Mata Escrita.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.45pm: Procession of the image from the church to the port. 8pm: Mass, followed by flotilla. 10pm: Fireworks. 11pm: Concert by Mata Escrita. Es Capdellà , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 12 noon: Mass. 8.30pm: Homage to senior citizens, music from Duo Aquarius; 10.30pm: Music and comedy with Jaume Gili. Plaça Sa Vinya.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 12 noon: Mass. 8.30pm: Homage to senior citizens, music from Duo Aquarius; 10.30pm: Music and comedy with Jaume Gili. Plaça Sa Vinya. Pollensa - 8pm: Magma, Mafia, Es Viatge; rock concerts. Can Escarrinxo, Ctra. Lluc. Free.

- 8pm: Magma, Mafia, Es Viatge; rock concerts. Can Escarrinxo, Ctra. Lluc. Free. Porto Cristo , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Mass followed by flotilla.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Mass followed by flotilla. Portocolom , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm-midnight: Evening/night artisan fair. Plaça Sant Jaume. 7pm: Mass, followed by flotilla. 10pm: Havaneres concert by Arpellots. Mollet Pereió.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm-midnight: Evening/night artisan fair. Plaça Sant Jaume. 7pm: Mass, followed by flotilla. 10pm: Havaneres concert by Arpellots. Mollet Pereió. Puerto Andratx , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Mass. 8.45pm: Singing of 'Salve Marinera' and then flotilla. 10.30pm: Orquestra Simal. La Llotja.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Mass. 8.45pm: Singing of 'Salve Marinera' and then flotilla. 10.30pm: Orquestra Simal. La Llotja. Sa Rapita , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 5pm: Water party. Sports centre. 9.30pm: Cinema. Tennis courts.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 5pm: Water party. Sports centre. 9.30pm: Cinema. Tennis courts. Santa Margalida , Santa Margalida Fiestas - 10pm: David Gómez, One Piano and 200 Candles; cancer charity. Donations; advance tickets from different outlets. Plaça Església.

, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 10pm: David Gómez, One Piano and 200 Candles; cancer charity. Donations; advance tickets from different outlets. Plaça Església. Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water party. Plaça Nova. Violinist Vasko Vassilev. Wednesday, July 17 Binissalem , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Band of music procession and then concert at 9pm at Escola Graduada.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Band of music procession and then concert at 9pm at Escola Graduada. Deya - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Ensemble Intertango. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.

- 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Ensemble Intertango. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com. Palma - 8pm: Simple Minds. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 65-270 euros. sonfusteret.com.

- 8pm: Simple Minds. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 65-270 euros. sonfusteret.com. Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Valentina Nafornita (soprano), Pablo Mielgo (conductor); Dvorak, Puccini and others. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com.

- 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Valentina Nafornita (soprano), Pablo Mielgo (conductor); Dvorak, Puccini and others. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com. Petra , Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 7pm: Demon for young children. From the town hall.

, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 7pm: Demon for young children. From the town hall. Petra - 8pm: Vasko Vassilev (violin), José Maria Gallardo del Rey (guitar), Sandra Ferrández (mezzosoprano), Javier Franco (baritone), Miquel Estelrich (piano). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Free, bookings ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Vasko Vassilev (violin), José Maria Gallardo del Rey (guitar), Sandra Ferrández (mezzosoprano), Javier Franco (baritone), Miquel Estelrich (piano). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Free, bookings ticketib.com. Porto Cristo , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6.30pm-10.30pm: Party for ages seven to 14. Plaça Sol i Lluna. 7pm: Zumba and various dance styles. Passeig Sirena.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6.30pm-10.30pm: Party for ages seven to 14. Plaça Sol i Lluna. 7pm: Zumba and various dance styles. Passeig Sirena. Portocolom - 9pm: Concert; Quintet de Metall Kambrass. At the church. Donation as you wish.

- 9pm: Concert; Quintet de Metall Kambrass. At the church. Donation as you wish. Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

- 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Sa Pobla , Santa Margalida Fiestas - 10pm: Crestatx Poètic; poetry and music. Crestatx Oratory esplanade.

, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 10pm: Crestatx Poètic; poetry and music. Crestatx Oratory esplanade. Sa Rapita , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Havaneres concert. Church esplanade.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Havaneres concert. Church esplanade. Santa Margalida , Santa Margalida Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water and foam party. Plaça Vila.

, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 5pm: Children's water and foam party. Plaça Vila. Santa Maria del Camí , Santa Margalida Fiestas - 9pm: Treasure hunt; 11pm: Music from Red Dogs. Plaça Vila.

, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 9pm: Treasure hunt; 11pm: Music from Red Dogs. Plaça Vila. Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 7pm: Concert - Lorena Bonnin and Trio Ignis. Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. Manacor hold their fiestas of Sant Juame. Thursday, July 18 Alcudia - 9pm: Via Fora; dramatised scenes from Alcudia's history. From Porta des Moll. Free.

- 9pm: Via Fora; dramatised scenes from Alcudia's history. From Porta des Moll. Free. Algaida , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Procession by giants, bigheads, band of music. From the town hall.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Procession by giants, bigheads, band of music. From the town hall. Andratx - 10pm: Nits a la Fresca; Cap Pela (a cappella vocal group). Son Mas Cloister. Free.

- 10pm: Nits a la Fresca; Cap Pela (a cappella vocal group). Son Mas Cloister. Free. Binissalem , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's water party. Plaça Església.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's water party. Plaça Església. Binissalem - 9pm: Nits a la Fresca; Eugenia Amisano (vocals, effects), Giulio Giani (sax, vocals), Mario de Simoni (guitar). Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.

- 9pm: Nits a la Fresca; Eugenia Amisano (vocals, effects), Giulio Giani (sax, vocals), Mario de Simoni (guitar). Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free. Inca , Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 7pm: Procession; batucada, bigheads, giants, pipers. Plaça Espanya. 8pm: Procession from Plaça Espanya to the bullring for a DJ party.

, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 7pm: Procession; batucada, bigheads, giants, pipers. Plaça Espanya. 8pm: Procession from Plaça Espanya to the bullring for a DJ party. Manacor , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Raising of the standard. C. Menéndez Pelayo to the town hall. 8pm: Call for the fiestas, procession by the Manacor mule. Town hall to Plaça Convent. 9pm: Folk dance and music with Sa Torre, Esclafits i Castanyetes, Jai de sa Barraqueta. Plaça Rector Rubi.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Raising of the standard. C. Menéndez Pelayo to the town hall. 8pm: Call for the fiestas, procession by the Manacor mule. Town hall to Plaça Convent. 9pm: Folk dance and music with Sa Torre, Esclafits i Castanyetes, Jai de sa Barraqueta. Plaça Rector Rubi. Palma - 8.30pm: Ben Trempats (Havaneres songs). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Ten euros.

- 8.30pm: Ben Trempats (Havaneres songs). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Ten euros. Petra , Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 7pm: Petrukada, children's batucada; 9pm: Comedy with Jaume Gili; 10.30pm: Orquestra Calypso. Plaça Sant Juniper Serra.

, Santa Praxedis Fiestas - 7pm: Petrukada, children's batucada; 9pm: Comedy with Jaume Gili; 10.30pm: Orquestra Calypso. Plaça Sant Juniper Serra. Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Major.

- 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Major. Pollensa - 8.30pm: Sons de Nit; Fundación Francisco Frankenstein, The Ripples, Yoko Factor. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 18 euros. fonart.com.

- 8.30pm: Sons de Nit; Fundación Francisco Frankenstein, The Ripples, Yoko Factor. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 18 euros. fonart.com. Porto Cristo , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Evening race followed by party with music on the beach till midnight.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Evening race followed by party with music on the beach till midnight. Portocolom - 9pm: Roser Julià (violin), Francesca Rosselló (flute), Ensemble VMA; works by Bach. At the church. Donation as you wish.

- 9pm: Roser Julià (violin), Francesca Rosselló (flute), Ensemble VMA; works by Bach. At the church. Donation as you wish. Sa Rapita , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: Procession by the Campos Band of Music followed by concert by the church.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: Procession by the Campos Band of Music followed by concert by the church. Santa Margalida , Santa Margalida Fiestas - 6.30pm: Smashing of pots; 9pm: Jewel races; 10.30pm: Resistance races. Plaça Vila.

, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 6.30pm: Smashing of pots; 9pm: Jewel races; 10.30pm: Resistance races. Plaça Vila. Santa Maria del Camí , Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7.30pm: Giants procession. From Avda. Jaume III. 9pm: Trempó salad; 10pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja. One euro. Plaça Nova.

, Santa Margalida Fiestas - 7.30pm: Giants procession. From Avda. Jaume III. 9pm: Trempó salad; 10pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja. One euro. Plaça Nova. Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 8pm: Start of the 'novena' for Santa Catalina Thomàs. At the church.