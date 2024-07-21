The fiestas of Sant Juame on in full swing this week across the island with numerious events taking place. Also James Blunt will perform at the Palma Concert Series and Morcheeba will be in Magalluf.

Monday, July 22 Alcudia , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9pm: Al fresco dinner (bookings in advance) and bingo. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9pm: Al fresco dinner (bookings in advance) and bingo. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. Algaida , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Cinema, 'Barbie'. Placeta Sitjar.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Cinema, 'Barbie'. Placeta Sitjar. Calvia , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9pm: Jazz; 10pm: Cinema. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9pm: Jazz; 10pm: Cinema. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva. Manacor , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7.30pm: Manacor Mile. Passeig Antoni Maura.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7.30pm: Manacor Mile. Passeig Antoni Maura. Inca , Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 12 noon: Raising of the banner and ringing of bells. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 8.30pm: Santa Magdalena Fiesta; folk dance and dance of offer. Puig de Santa Magdalena Hermitage.

, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 12 noon: Raising of the banner and ringing of bells. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 8.30pm: Santa Magdalena Fiesta; folk dance and dance of offer. Puig de Santa Magdalena Hermitage. Pollensa - 9pm: Sons de Nit; Rufus Wainwright. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 45 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com.

- 9pm: Sons de Nit; Rufus Wainwright. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 45 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com. Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Seglars.

- 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Seglars. Portocolom - 9pm: Line dance. Plaça Corso.

- 9pm: Line dance. Plaça Corso. Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. By the tourist information office.

- 8.30pm: Music in the streets. By the tourist information office. Sa Coma , Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Children's foam party and disco. Avda. Palmeres roundabout.

, Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Children's foam party and disco. Avda. Palmeres roundabout. Sa Pobla , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Jewel races. By the town hall.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Jewel races. By the town hall. Santa Maria del Camí - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Smerald Spahiu (violin); tribute to John Williams, benefit for Amics de la Infancia. Bodegas Macià Batle, C. Coanegra. 45 euros.

- 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Smerald Spahiu (violin); tribute to John Williams, benefit for Amics de la Infancia. Bodegas Macià Batle, C. Coanegra. 45 euros. Santanyi , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Tribute to Shakira. Plaça Major.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Tribute to Shakira. Plaça Major. Son Serra de Marina , Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Tortilla and salads contest. Social Centre. 10pm: Show, 'Mamma Mia'. Plaça Església.

, Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Tortilla and salads contest. Social Centre. 10pm: Show, 'Mamma Mia'. Plaça Església. Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 7pm: Magic Cassanyes. Parc Pere Fons. 10pm: Cinema, 'Super Mario Bros'. Plaça Major. Puerto Portals sunset market. Tuesday, July 23 Alcudia , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's water and foam party. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 10pm: Theatre night. Plaça de Toros.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's water and foam party. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. 10pm: Theatre night. Plaça de Toros. Algaida , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Algaida Band of Music. Placeta Sitjar.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Algaida Band of Music. Placeta Sitjar. Binissalem , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's foam disco. Plaça Església.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Children's foam disco. Plaça Església. Calvia , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Traditional games. Plaça Vila. 8pm: Calvia School of Ball de Bot; 9pm: Al fresco dinner; 10pm: Folk dance. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Traditional games. Plaça Vila. 8pm: Calvia School of Ball de Bot; 9pm: Al fresco dinner; 10pm: Folk dance. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva. Deya - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Enric Pastor & Co (jazz, folk). Mirador del Cementerio. 20 euros. dimf.com.

- 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Enric Pastor & Co (jazz, folk). Mirador del Cementerio. 20 euros. dimf.com. Manacor , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9.30pm: Concert - Damià Fluxà and band. Plaça Cós.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9.30pm: Concert - Damià Fluxà and band. Plaça Cós. Palma - 8pm: James Blunt. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 70-270 euros. sonfusteret.com.

- 8pm: James Blunt. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 70-270 euros. sonfusteret.com. Pollensa - 8pm: Manteca Latin Project, Mallorca Afrobeat, Mufasa Latin Set. Can Escarrinxo, Ctra. Lluc. Free.

- 8pm: Manteca Latin Project, Mallorca Afrobeat, Mufasa Latin Set. Can Escarrinxo, Ctra. Lluc. Free. Sa Coma , Summer Fiestas - 7pm: Children's judo. Avda. Palmeres roundabout. 8pm: Beach football (ages 6 to 16). 8.30pm: Line dance. Avda. Palmeres roundabout.

, Summer Fiestas - 7pm: Children's judo. Avda. Palmeres roundabout. 8pm: Beach football (ages 6 to 16). 8.30pm: Line dance. Avda. Palmeres roundabout. Sa Pobla , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6.30pm: Prehistoric treasure hunt. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 8pm: Spinning tops. Plaça Princeps d'Astúries.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6.30pm: Prehistoric treasure hunt. Plaça Alexandre Ballester. 8pm: Spinning tops. Plaça Princeps d'Astúries. Sa Pobla - 10pm: Sa Pobla International Jazz Festival; Sa Pobla Jazz Collective. Plaça Major. Free.

- 10pm: Sa Pobla International Jazz Festival; Sa Pobla Jazz Collective. Plaça Major. Free. Son Serra de Marina , Summer Fiestas - 5pm: Water and foam party; 8.30pm: Jewel races. Plaça Església.

, Summer Fiestas - 5pm: Water and foam party; 8.30pm: Jewel races. Plaça Església. Valldemossa , La Beata Fiestas - 9pm: Al fresco dinner in the streets.

, La Beata Fiestas - 9pm: Al fresco dinner in the streets. Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 7pm: La Beateta Prix; physical challenges for ages six to 13. Sports centre. 10pm: Italian music and humour, Marino e Marini. Plaça Tomeu Penya. Cossiers dance in Algaida. Wednesday, July 24 Alcudia , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: DJ colours party (in a Holi festival style). Plaça de Toros. 8pm: Grup Eva, Valnou and DJ. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: DJ colours party (in a Holi festival style). Plaça de Toros. 8pm: Grup Eva, Valnou and DJ. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria. Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7.30pm: Cossiers dance the quadrat. From 11.30pm: Orquestra des Pla, Cirko and DJs; 1am: Fireworks. Les Escoles.

Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7.30pm: Cossiers dance the quadrat. From 11.30pm: Orquestra des Pla, Cirko and DJs; 1am: Fireworks. Les Escoles. Binissalem , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Plaça Església.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10pm: Tomeu Penya i Geminis. Plaça Església. Calvia , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Karaoke (kids); 9pm: Bingo; 11pm: Karaoke (adults). Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Karaoke (kids); 9pm: Bingo; 11pm: Karaoke (adults). Plaça Collidores d'Oliva. Deya - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Gino Castelli (vocals), Camerata Deia, concert with Italian themes. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.

- 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Gino Castelli (vocals), Camerata Deia, concert with Italian themes. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com. Inca , Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 6.30pm: Inca Dance 2024. Plaça Mallorca.

, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 6.30pm: Inca Dance 2024. Plaça Mallorca. Inca - 9pm: Sons de Nit; Suzanne Vega. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10, Inca; 31 euros; fonart.com / teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 9pm: Sons de Nit; Suzanne Vega. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10, Inca; 31 euros; fonart.com / teatreprincipalinca.com. Manacor , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Delivery of the Sant Jaume pennant to the Sant Jaume knights. Avda. Baix des Cós to C. Mn. Andreu Pont. 7pm-midnight: Sant Jaume Fair; From 9.30pm: Orquestra Oasis, Islanders, Sor Estiercol. Plaça Ramon Llull.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Delivery of the Sant Jaume pennant to the Sant Jaume knights. Avda. Baix des Cós to C. Mn. Andreu Pont. 7pm-midnight: Sant Jaume Fair; From 9.30pm: Orquestra Oasis, Islanders, Sor Estiercol. Plaça Ramon Llull. Muro - 9pm: Dayna Kurtz (American singer-songwriter), Robert Maché. Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent. 25 euros.

- 9pm: Dayna Kurtz (American singer-songwriter), Robert Maché. Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent. 25 euros. Puerto Andratx - 9.30pm: Shao Hoffman Quartet (jazz). Studio Weil, C. Valleluz 1. 15 euros.

- 9.30pm: Shao Hoffman Quartet (jazz). Studio Weil, C. Valleluz 1. 15 euros. Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

- 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Puerto Portals - 6pm-midnight: Sunset Market. (Also Thursday.)

- 6pm-midnight: Sunset Market. (Also Thursday.) Sa Coma , Summer Fiestas - 7pm-10.30pm: Market, Sant Llorenç Band of Music. Plaça Mercat. 8pm: Street art; 9pm: Latin night. Avda. Palmeres.

, Summer Fiestas - 7pm-10.30pm: Market, Sant Llorenç Band of Music. Plaça Mercat. 8pm: Street art; 9pm: Latin night. Avda. Palmeres. Sa Pobla , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Tortilla contest; table booking by July 23 via sapobla.cat. Plaça Major.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Tortilla contest; table booking by July 23 via sapobla.cat. Plaça Major. Santanyi , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5.30pm: Demons, bigheads and pipers. From the town hall. 6pm: Jewel races. Plaça Major. 9pm: Horse parade and at 9.30pm, horse tricks. By the Sa Creu bar. 10pm: Los Inhumanos and DJs. Sports field.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5.30pm: Demons, bigheads and pipers. From the town hall. 6pm: Jewel races. Plaça Major. 9pm: Horse parade and at 9.30pm, horse tricks. By the Sa Creu bar. 10pm: Los Inhumanos and DJs. Sports field. Son Serra de Marina , Summer Fiestas - 9.30pm: Bingo. Plaça Església.

, Summer Fiestas - 9.30pm: Bingo. Plaça Església. Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's water party. Football ground. 10.30pm: Tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano. Costa Nord. Morcheeba at Magalluf. Thursday, July 25 Alcudia , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11.30am: Alcudia Band of Music procession. Plaça Porta Mallorca (by the auditorium). 12 noon: Solemn mass. 1.15pm: Refreshments at the town hall. 10pm: Coldday with the Alcudia Band of Music (Coldplay tribute), followed by fireworks at midnight. Plaça Carles V.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11.30am: Alcudia Band of Music procession. Plaça Porta Mallorca (by the auditorium). 12 noon: Solemn mass. 1.15pm: Refreshments at the town hall. 10pm: Coldday with the Alcudia Band of Music (Coldplay tribute), followed by fireworks at midnight. Plaça Carles V. Algaida , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9am: Wake-up pipers procession. 11am: Mass, dances of the cossiers. Placeta Església. 6pm: Children's concert; 7pm: Percussion workshop and concert. Sa Plaça. 10pm: Theatre. Placeta Sitjar.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9am: Wake-up pipers procession. 11am: Mass, dances of the cossiers. Placeta Església. 6pm: Children's concert; 7pm: Percussion workshop and concert. Sa Plaça. 10pm: Theatre. Placeta Sitjar. Binissalem , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11am: Traditional games. Plaça Església. 7pm: Mass. 10pm: Comedy with Xavi Canyelles and Agustin El Casta. Plaça Església.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11am: Traditional games. Plaça Església. 7pm: Mass. 10pm: Comedy with Xavi Canyelles and Agustin El Casta. Plaça Església. Calvia , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Bar run. 9pm: Fiesta prizes and trophies followed by DJ. Plaça Vila.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Bar run. 9pm: Fiesta prizes and trophies followed by DJ. Plaça Vila. Colonia Sant Pere - 8pm: Sol Negre (Cristina Altemir, violin; Antoni Llofriu, dulcian; Ferran Pisà, theorbo; Miquel Costa, narrator). At the church. Free.

- 8pm: Sol Negre (Cristina Altemir, violin; Antoni Llofriu, dulcian; Ferran Pisà, theorbo; Miquel Costa, narrator). At the church. Free. Deya - 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Richard Vinton (jazz piano). Mirador del Cementerio. 20 euros. dimf.com.

- 9pm: Deya International Music Festival; Richard Vinton (jazz piano). Mirador del Cementerio. 20 euros. dimf.com. Inca , Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 6.30pm: Inca Dance 2024. Plaça Mallorca.

, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 6.30pm: Inca Dance 2024. Plaça Mallorca. Magalluf - 10pm: Morcheeba. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera, Magalluf; 28-48 euros; esjardimallorca.com.

- 10pm: Morcheeba. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera, Magalluf; 28-48 euros; esjardimallorca.com. Manacor , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10.45am: Departure of the knight major. C. Mn Andreu Pont. 11.15am: Procession with horses, pipers and others. Plaça Convent to the Nostra Senyora dels Dolors Church. 12 noon: Mass. 6.15pm: Delivery of the pennant to the youth syndicate. C. Mn Andreu Pont to Plaça Sant Jaume. 7pm: The encamisada; horses, band of music. Plaça Rector Rubi to Via Verde. 9pm: The race of the ring; horses. Via Verde.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10.45am: Departure of the knight major. C. Mn Andreu Pont. 11.15am: Procession with horses, pipers and others. Plaça Convent to the Nostra Senyora dels Dolors Church. 12 noon: Mass. 6.15pm: Delivery of the pennant to the youth syndicate. C. Mn Andreu Pont to Plaça Sant Jaume. 7pm: The encamisada; horses, band of music. Plaça Rector Rubi to Via Verde. 9pm: The race of the ring; horses. Via Verde. Palma - From 6pm-7.30pm: Book signing of Anna Nicholas's new book Aunt Maria's Last Aria at Rialto Living. Carrer de Sant Feliu, 3. Attending the event will be Lloyd Milen, MBE, British Consul General. Drinks will be served. anna@burrobooks.co.uk

- From 6pm-7.30pm: Book signing of Anna Nicholas's new book Aunt Maria's Last Aria at Rialto Living. Carrer de Sant Feliu, 3. Attending the event will be Lloyd Milen, MBE, British Consul General. Drinks will be served. anna@burrobooks.co.uk Palma - 8.30pm: La Granja (Spanish pop). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

- 8.30pm: La Granja (Spanish pop). Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Leticia Moreno (violin), Joji Hattori (conductor); J. Strauss II, Ravel, Sarasate, Mendelssohn. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com.

- 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Leticia Moreno (violin), Joji Hattori (conductor); J. Strauss II, Ravel, Sarasate, Mendelssohn. Bellver Castle. 25-30 euros. simfonicadebalears.com. Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Major.

- 8.30pm: Music in the streets. Plaça Major. Porreres - From 7pm: Mobofest 2024; Pitxorines, Som Vinils and others. Parc de n'Hereveta. mobofest.org.

- From 7pm: Mobofest 2024; Pitxorines, Som Vinils and others. Parc de n'Hereveta. mobofest.org. Port Canonge - 8.30pm: Ermanno Panta Sergi Jazz. Free.

- 8.30pm: Ermanno Panta Sergi Jazz. Free. Portocolom , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11am: Eucharist. 5pm: Soapy pole; 6pm: Start of the Portocolom Mile. Commercial pier. 9pm: Cinema. Cala Marçal beach.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11am: Eucharist. 5pm: Soapy pole; 6pm: Start of the Portocolom Mile. Commercial pier. 9pm: Cinema. Cala Marçal beach. Sa Coma , Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Tapas from various countries, giants and pipers; 8.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Va Jota and then dance and music with Nirabé and Esclafits i Castanyetes. Avda. Palmeres.

, Summer Fiestas - 8pm: Tapas from various countries, giants and pipers; 8.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Va Jota and then dance and music with Nirabé and Esclafits i Castanyetes. Avda. Palmeres. Sa Pobla , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's water games. Plaça Major.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's water games. Plaça Major. Sa Pobla - 8.30pm: Sa Pobla International Jazz Festival; RVL Flamenco Jazz Group. Can Verdal, C. Curt 4. Free.

- 8.30pm: Sa Pobla International Jazz Festival; RVL Flamenco Jazz Group. Can Verdal, C. Curt 4. Free. Santanyi , Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10.30am: Band of music and pipers. By the town hall. 11am: Solemn mass and dance of offer. 12 noon: Band of music, pipers, giants, ball de bot. By the town hall. 10pm: Comedy with Mai Som Tots. Placeta Abeurador. 12 midnight: Fireworks.

, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10.30am: Band of music and pipers. By the town hall. 11am: Solemn mass and dance of offer. 12 noon: Band of music, pipers, giants, ball de bot. By the town hall. 10pm: Comedy with Mai Som Tots. Placeta Abeurador. 12 midnight: Fireworks. Son Serra de Marina , Summer Fiestas - 10am: Soapy pole. Yacht club.

, Summer Fiestas - 10am: Soapy pole. Yacht club. Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 10pm: Playback show. Plaça Major.