Fiestas for the birth of the Virgin Mary in various places; demonic fire-running carryings-on in Felanitx and Santa Margalida, where Mallorca's "most typical" (and most wonderful) procession is on Sunday; the massive water fight in Palma on Sunday; the daft melon battle of Vilafranca on Saturday; Jimmy Carr at Palma Auditorium; the Pollensa Festival draws to a close.
Santa Margalida's La Beata procession was first documented in 1829 but would have first been held in 1792, the year of the beatification of Mallorca's first saint, Catalina Thomàs. Back in the 19th century, the Church took exception to the presence of demons and to a procession it felt was ungodly. The civil authorities in Santa Margalida basically ignored the Church.
The Canamunt-Canavall water fight has its origins in two factions in Palma whose feud at the very end of the sixteenth century carried on for some sixty years.
Friday, August 30
Binissalem - 9pm: Sabela Caamaño and Antia Ameixeiras (traditional Galician music). Casa Llorenç Villalonga, C. Bonaire 25. 20 euros. lallunaenvers.cat.
Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 6pm: Xaranga band; 7pm: Opening address; 7.45pm: Al fresco dinner. Plaça Mare de Déu.
Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas - 10pm: Seguridad Social, Amistades Peligrosas, Madona, Mantra; pop-rock. Sa Torre Park. 20 euros.
Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge Fiestas - 7pm-midnight: Nit de l'Art; paintings, photography, ceramics, live music.
Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 6.30pm: Procession; giants, bigheads, pipers. From the town hall. 7.30pm: Opening addresses. Plaça Espanya. 8.30pm: Tapas route.
Magalluf - 10pm: Ana Mena (Spanish pop). Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. 38-55 euros. esjardimallorca.com.
Palma - 7pm: Enzo Lorenzo (magic). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.
Pollensa - 10pm: Pollensa Festival; Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana del Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia, Sergey Khachatryan (violin), James Gaffigan (conductor); Brahms, Beethoven, Sibelius. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya, Pollensa. 24-30 euros. festivalpollenca.com.
Porreres - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Richard Vinton and Co. (piano jazz). Sa Bassa Rotja, Camí de sa Pedrera s/n. 25 euros. dimf.com.
Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 6.45pm: Ringing of bells, raising of the standard. 7pm: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. 9pm: Part two of Beat Live Fest. Passeig Son Mas. 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Hiachat (Santa Margalida), Dimonis de Son Ganxó (Costitx), Dimonis Solera Gabellina (Capdepera). From Plaça Església. 11pm: Music from the 60s and 70s with the group Poker. Plaça Vila.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 9.30pm: Alejandro Valero (piano), Brish (pop); 11.30pm: Neon party. Plaça Pinada.
Vilafranca, Melon Fiestas and Fair - 8pm: La Vila Got Talent. Plaça Major.
Saturday, August 31
Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 9pm: Big Yuyu (blues, rock); 11pm: Pirate-themed party. Plaça Vila.
Canyamel - 8.30pm: Callum McLachlan (piano); C.P.E. Bach, Boulanger, Schumann. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5.5. 25 euros. torredecanyamel.com.
Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 9pm: Candles night. Plaça Pesadora.
Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas - 9pm: Correfoc; Espiadimonis (Felanitx), Dimonis Enfocats (Palma), Dimonis de Fang (Marratxi), Dimonis a Lloure (Felanitx), Guardians del Drac de Sant Jordi. From Passeig Ernest Mestre. 10pm: La La Love You, Michenlo and others. Sa Torre Park. 20 euros. kaisfest.com.
Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 6pm: Entertainment with Baila con Mar; 10pm: Bingo and music. Plaça Espanya.
Magalluf - 7pm: Children of the 80s, closing party. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. 19-45 euros. esjardimallorca.com.
Maria de la Salut - 10pm: Rock 'n' Rostoll; The Parrots, Alademoska, Ánimos Parrec and others. Son Perot. Free.
Palma - 12 noon-midnight: Origen Fest, ElRow XXL; Andrea Oliva, Cloone, George Privatti and others. Trui Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 56 euros. sonfusteret.com.
Palma - 5pm: Aladdin, El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Also Sunday.)
Palma - 8pm: Jovan Milosevsky (guitar, Balkans folk). La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.
Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 7.30pm: The offering of flowers - ball de bot folk dancers, pipers and whistlers, band of music, giants. Plaça Vila. 8.30pm: Mass, followed by giants procession with pipers and dancers. 9.30pm: Al fresco supper. Passeig des Pouàs. 10pm: Big Yesterday, Casablanca, Madison, Enrockats, DJs. Plaça Vila. Followed by the 'scalded cat' (cold water) and dawn procession with the banners of the Gat Escaldat.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Giants procession; 10.30pm: Música Nostra, folk music and dance. Plaça Pinada.
S'Arracó, Summer Fiestas - 7.30pm: Veus de Ponent Choir. At the church. 9pm: Barbecue. 22 euros, tickets from different outlets. 11pm: Ballroom and line dance. Plaça Weyler.
Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 8pm: Horse festival. Plaça Sant Bartomeu.
Soller - 7pm: Evening white party. Plaça Espanya.
Valldemossa, Sant Bartomeu Fiestas - 7.30pm: 60s party with Los Brindis and DJ. Plaça Cartoixa.
Vilafranca, Melon Fiestas and Fair - 4.30pm: Melon battle; 6.45pm: Horse exhibition. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 7pm: Evening fair. Rectoria Vella. 8.30pm: Festival of lanterns. From Plaça Major. Followed by Melofoc, demons' correfoc; Boietons de Foc. Plaça Centenaris. 12 midnight: Tomeu Penya i Géminis, DJ. Plaça Major.
Sunday, September 1
Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 12 noon: Shower of sweets and raising of the banner. Plaça Vila. 7pm: Opening address and guitar concert. At the church.
-
Canyamel - 8.30pm: Dimitri Kalashnikov (piano); Bach, Chopin, Liszt. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5.5. 25 euros. torredecanyamel.com.
Costitx, Mare de Déu de Costitx Fiestas - 12 noon: Raising of the banner. 5pm: Farmers Olympiad. Sa Comuna. 7.30pm: Ball de bot with Es Raiguer and Cofre Antic. Plaça Mare de Déu.
Felanitx, Sant Agustí Fiestas - 9.30pm: Comedy, Agustín El Casta, followed by fireworks. Sa Torre Park.
Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre Fiestas - 2pm: Ringing of bells and raising of the banner. 6.30pm: Tribute to senior citizens; 10pm: Arpellots Havaneres Band. Plaça Espanya.
Palma, Canamunt and Canavall Fiestas - 4pm: Gatherings of Canamunts in Plaça Sant Jeroni and Canavalls in Plaça Drassanes. 5pm: The water fight. Parc de la Mar.
Palma - 7pm: Jimmy Carr. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Santa Margalida, La Beata Fiestas - 10am: Departure of the demons. Plaça Vila to the church. 11am: Solemn mass - Santa Margalida Choir, school of ball de bot, pipers and whistlers - followed by jewel races. 5.30pm: Parade of floats. 7pm: Procession with the band of music and pipers. 9pm: La Beata procession. 11pm: Tomeu Penya i Géminis. Plaça Vila.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Delivery of the standards and presentation of the kings of the fiestas, Calvia Band of Music, giants; 9.30pm: Morgana Jazz. Plaça Pinada.
Vilafranca, Melon Fiestas and Fair - 9am: Opening of the melon fair. Parc Josep Maria Llompart and other locations. 10.30am: Circ Stromboli procession. 11.30am: Melon weighing competition. Plaça Major.
