Demons correfoc in Santa Ponsa on Tuesday, and the Rei en Jaume Fiestas mediaeval market opens on Thursday.

- 8pm: Ben Trempats, Real Club Náutico Choir; Havaneres concert, benefit for the Food Bank. Real Club Náutico. 30 euros. Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume Fiestas - 12 noon-1am: Mediaeval market. Promenade, C. Balneari, Avda. Rei en Jaume 1. 10pm: Cinema, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Plaça Pinada.