Mallorca’s weekly markets are a lively showcase of local culture, offering fresh produce, handmade crafts, and traditional goods. Held in towns across the island, they typically run from 8am to 1pm. Popular markets include Sineu on Wednesdays, Pollensa on Sundays, and Santanyí on Saturdays. Inca hosts the largest market on Thursdays, known for leather goods and local products like olives, cheese, and ensaïmadas. These markets provide a unique cultural experience where visitors can shop, sample Mallorcan specialties, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the island’s towns and villages.

For visitors, these markets are not just a place to shop but also a cultural experience, offering the chance to interact with locals, enjoy street performances, and taste traditional foods, all while exploring the charming towns of Mallorca.

Inca holds their market on Thursdays.

On Monday's

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri. In Palma the Plaza Mayor (except December, January and February).

On Tuesday's

Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Can Pastilla, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Santa Catalina (Carrer Soler, 25) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

On Wednesday's

Andratx, s’Arenal (Plaza dels Nins), Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, El Toro, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: Coll d’en Rabassa and Son Roca.

On Thursday's

S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Can Pastilla, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Magalluf, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, Ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

On Friday's

Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: El Rafal Nou (Carrer de Selva, 11) and La Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

On Saturday's

Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas - April to October on the Avinguda de Gabriel Alomer and carrer Escola Graduada, Santa Catalina (Carrer Soler, 25), Coll d'en Rabassa and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

On Sunday's

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Palmanova-Son Caliu, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

*Please note that markets may be canceled or have schedule changes due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. It is advisable to check locally for updates before planning your visit.

Olivar market in Palma.

Permanent markets in Palma all year round

Olivar market

Monday to Saturday

From 7am to 2.30pm and Saturdays until 3pm

Plaça de l'Olivar, s/n, 07002 Palma

Mercado de Llevante

Monday to Saturday

From 7am to 3pm and Fridays until 8pm

Carrer de Manuel Azaña, 46, 07006 Palma

Pere Garau market

Monday to Saturday

From 6am to 2.30pm

Plaça Pere Garau, s/n, 07007 Palma