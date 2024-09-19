This weekend's events include music festivals, concerts, and local celebrations. Highlights include children's activities, grape-treading contests, and musical performances across Mallorca. Notable events: Vermar Fiestas in Binissalem, Sant Mateu Fiestas in Bunyola, and the Havaneres Festival in Puerto Soller. Various performances feature rock, classical, and folk music, including the Puccini-Dvorak Festival and Wipeout Surf Film Festival.

Havaneres Festival in Puerto Soller. Friday, September 20 Biniamar , Santa Tecla Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's Holi festival. Es Torrentet. 12 midnight: Los Inhumanos, Oscar Romero and other DJ. Plaça Església Nova.

, Santa Tecla Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's Holi festival. Es Torrentet. 12 midnight: Los Inhumanos, Oscar Romero and other DJ. Plaça Església Nova. Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 5.30pm: Welcome to the fiestas. By Can Novell, procession to Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Reception for vermadors and vermadores. Town hall and then to the church. 8.30pm: Opening address and Coral 3x4 choir. At the church. 9.30pm: Duo RiVallval, followed by Binigaus Simfònics, concert with four bands of music. Escola Graduada. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

, Vermar Fiestas - 5.30pm: Welcome to the fiestas. By Can Novell, procession to Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Reception for vermadors and vermadores. Town hall and then to the church. 8.30pm: Opening address and Coral 3x4 choir. At the church. 9.30pm: Duo RiVallval, followed by Binigaus Simfònics, concert with four bands of music. Escola Graduada. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Bunyola , Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Circ Bover, family circus; 10pm: Valnou, La Canción del Verano, Cirko. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 5pm: Circ Bover, family circus; 10pm: Valnou, La Canción del Verano, Cirko. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Inca - 8.30pm: Xarim Aresté (Catalan singer-songwriter). Plaça Blanquer. Free.

- 8.30pm: Xarim Aresté (Catalan singer-songwriter). Plaça Blanquer. Free. Palma - 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Grand marquee on the Llevant poligono. (Every day; Sunday 1pm-4.30pm only.) marisgalicia.es.

- 1pm-4.30pm / 8pm-11pm: Maris Galicia (Galician seafood festival). Grand marquee on the Llevant poligono. (Every day; Sunday 1pm-4.30pm only.) marisgalicia.es. Palma - 7pm: Cristofol Romaguera (baritone), Alejandro Calafat (piano); Mozart, Ravel and others. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

- 7pm: Cristofol Romaguera (baritone), Alejandro Calafat (piano); Mozart, Ravel and others. Fundació Sa Nostra - Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros. Porreres - 8pm: Deya International Music Festival; Christina Coppola (cello), Ludovica de Bernardo (piano); Chopin, Prokofiev, Myaskovsky. Sa Bassa Rotja, Camí de sa Pedrera s/n. 25 euros. dimf.com.

- 8pm: Deya International Music Festival; Christina Coppola (cello), Ludovica de Bernardo (piano); Chopin, Prokofiev, Myaskovsky. Sa Bassa Rotja, Camí de sa Pedrera s/n. 25 euros. dimf.com. Port Adriano - 6pm: Wipeout Surf Film Festival; music from Paco Colombàs, Groovert. 14 euros. wipeoutfilmfest.com.

- 6pm: Wipeout Surf Film Festival; music from Paco Colombàs, Groovert. 14 euros. wipeoutfilmfest.com. Portocolom - 8pm: Neus Estarellas (piano). Civic Centre, Ronda Nadal Batle. 20 euros.

- 8pm: Neus Estarellas (piano). Civic Centre, Ronda Nadal Batle. 20 euros. Puerto Soller - 8pm: Ensemble Tramuntana (string quintet); Beethoven and Dvorak. Museu del Mar, C. Santa Catalina de Alexandria 54. 15 euros.

- 8pm: Ensemble Tramuntana (string quintet); Beethoven and Dvorak. Museu del Mar, C. Santa Catalina de Alexandria 54. 15 euros. Puerto Soller - 8pm: Havaneres Festival; Arpellots, Eva Pons, Mar i Vent. Repic Beach. Free.

- 8pm: Havaneres Festival; Arpellots, Eva Pons, Mar i Vent. Repic Beach. Free. Sineu - 9pm: David Gómez, One Piano and 200 Candles. Finca Cas Pianista, Ctra. Sineu-Ariany. 30 euros. davidgomezpiano.com. Battle of the grape for the Vermar Fiestas. Saturday, September 21 Biniamar , Santa Tecla Fiestas - 11pm: Valnou, Cirko, Simal, DJ. Plaça Església Nova.

, Santa Tecla Fiestas - 11pm: Valnou, Cirko, Simal, DJ. Plaça Església Nova. Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 10am: Procession for the grape-treaders, music groups. 12 noon: Address for the grape battle. From the town hall balcony. Followed by the battle at the sports centre. From 2pm to 12.30am: Grape-treaders party, including noodles lunch. Plaça Església.

, Vermar Fiestas - 10am: Procession for the grape-treaders, music groups. 12 noon: Address for the grape battle. From the town hall balcony. Followed by the battle at the sports centre. From 2pm to 12.30am: Grape-treaders party, including noodles lunch. Plaça Església. Bunyola , Sant Mateu Fiestas - 10am: Procession by the Bunyola Band of Music. 11am: Popular games. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12 noon: Jewel races. By Ca Ses Monges. 12.30pm: Concert - Band of Music. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 7pm: Solemn mass. 9pm: Folk dance with the Bunyola School of Dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12 midnight: Castle of drones light show. C. Santa Catalina Thomàs.

, Sant Mateu Fiestas - 10am: Procession by the Bunyola Band of Music. 11am: Popular games. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12 noon: Jewel races. By Ca Ses Monges. 12.30pm: Concert - Band of Music. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 7pm: Solemn mass. 9pm: Folk dance with the Bunyola School of Dance. Plaça Andreu Estarellas. 12 midnight: Castle of drones light show. C. Santa Catalina Thomàs. Cala Millor , Tourist Fiestas - 8pm-11.30pm: Nit de Vins; wine-tastings. Ten euros, tickets from tourist information offices; 8.30pm: Son Servera and Sant Llorenç Bands of Music. Cala Bona port.

, Tourist Fiestas - 8pm-11.30pm: Nit de Vins; wine-tastings. Ten euros, tickets from tourist information offices; 8.30pm: Son Servera and Sant Llorenç Bands of Music. Cala Bona port. Calonge , Sant Miquel Fiestas - 5pm: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Sant Miquel. 7pm: Mass. 10pm: Orquestra Galatzó, La Decada Prodigiosa, DJ. Plaça Sant Miquel.

, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 5pm: Children's entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça Sant Miquel. 7pm: Mass. 10pm: Orquestra Galatzó, La Decada Prodigiosa, DJ. Plaça Sant Miquel. Felanitx , Sant Miquel Fair - 8pm: Folk dance, 60th anniversary of S'Estol des Gerricó. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.

, Sant Miquel Fair - 8pm: Folk dance, 60th anniversary of S'Estol des Gerricó. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. Inca - 8pm: Coque Malla (rock). General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 30 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 8pm: Coque Malla (rock). General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 30 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com. Lloseta - 8pm: Helevorn (metal) + Marasme. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 18 euros. teatrelloseta.com / ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Helevorn (metal) + Marasme. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 18 euros. teatrelloseta.com / ticketib.com. Llubi - 8pm: Terra i Sal (experimental folk) plus tastings of local products. Sa Farinera Cultural Centre, C. Creu 18. Five euros.

- 8pm: Terra i Sal (experimental folk) plus tastings of local products. Sa Farinera Cultural Centre, C. Creu 18. Five euros. Manacor - 6pm: Emboirats, Andreu Galmés and others. Avda. des Tren. Free. Rata Market in Marratxi. Marratxi - 11am-9pm: Rata Market; art, artisan, design, food, children's activities. Museu del Fang, Sa Cabaneta. ratamarket.com.

- 11am-9pm: Rata Market; art, artisan, design, food, children's activities. Museu del Fang, Sa Cabaneta. ratamarket.com. Palma - Nit de l'Art. 6pm-11pm: Participating galleries, exhibition spaces and hotels. artpalmacontemporani.com.

- Nit de l'Art. 6pm-11pm: Participating galleries, exhibition spaces and hotels. artpalmacontemporani.com. Palma - 8pm: Big Yuyu (blues, rock). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free. caixaforum.org.

- 8pm: Big Yuyu (blues, rock). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. Free. caixaforum.org. Palma - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana (string quintet); Beethoven and Dvorak. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 15 euros. ticketib.com.

- 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana (string quintet); Beethoven and Dvorak. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 15 euros. ticketib.com. Pollensa - 8pm: Puccini-Dvorak Festival. Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Zuzanna Sosnowska; Dvorak New World Symphony and Concerto for Cello and Orchestra. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15-25 euros. festivalpuccinidvorak.com / ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Puccini-Dvorak Festival. Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, Zuzanna Sosnowska; Dvorak New World Symphony and Concerto for Cello and Orchestra. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15-25 euros. festivalpuccinidvorak.com / ticketib.com. Porreres - 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta; Haydn and Mozart. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 6.75 euros. auditoriporreres.cat / ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Orquestra Lauseta; Haydn and Mozart. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. 6.75 euros. auditoriporreres.cat / ticketib.com. Port Adriano - From 11am: Wipeout Surf Film Festival; music from Galea, Weeds, Bilo and DJ. 14 euros. wipeoutfilmfest.com.

- From 11am: Wipeout Surf Film Festival; music from Galea, Weeds, Bilo and DJ. 14 euros. wipeoutfilmfest.com. Puerto Alcudia - 9pm: Alcudia Jazz Festival; Isis 'Apache' Montero. Paseo Marítimo. Free.

- 9pm: Alcudia Jazz Festival; Isis 'Apache' Montero. Paseo Marítimo. Free. Puerto Soller - 8pm: Havaneres Festival; Tomeu Penya, Eva Pons, Haváname, Ben Trempats. Repic Beach. Free.

- 8pm: Havaneres Festival; Tomeu Penya, Eva Pons, Haváname, Ben Trempats. Repic Beach. Free. Santanyi - 9pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Guillermo Pastrana (cello); Dvorak and Marquès. Sant Andreu Church. Free, bookings ticketib.com.

- 9pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Guillermo Pastrana (cello); Dvorak and Marquès. Sant Andreu Church. Free, bookings ticketib.com. Sineu - From 4.30pm: Serra Mamera Festival; 7pm: Concert - Xanguito (Mallorcan pop-rumba); 8.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Sa Cova des Fossar. Plaça Fossar. Treading on grapes competition in Binissalem. Sunday, September 22 Biniamar , Santa Tecla Fiestas - 12 noon: Binivermut; music and vermouth. Plaça Major. 5pm: Pipers procession. 9pm: Folk dance and music with Brot d'Olivera and Los Xilvars. Església Nova.

, Santa Tecla Fiestas - 12 noon: Binivermut; music and vermouth. Plaça Major. 5pm: Pipers procession. 9pm: Folk dance and music with Brot d'Olivera and Los Xilvars. Església Nova. Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 10.30am: Tribute to senior citizens. Town hall. Followed by mass, folk dance and dances by giants. 5.30pm: The grape-treaders competition. Plaça Església. 8pm: Children's demons correfoc. C. Rectoria to Plaça Quartera.

, Vermar Fiestas - 10.30am: Tribute to senior citizens. Town hall. Followed by mass, folk dance and dances by giants. 5.30pm: The grape-treaders competition. Plaça Església. 8pm: Children's demons correfoc. C. Rectoria to Plaça Quartera. Calonge, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 10am: Calonge Fair; ecological products, artisan market, embroideries. Plaça Sant Miquel. 6pm: Show of old Mallorcan dress, followed by concert by O'Veus vocal group. At the church. Sant Miquel fair in Felanitx. Felanitx , Sant Miquel Fair - 9am: Opening of the fair. 10am: Hunting dogs competition. Plaça Pax. 10.30am: Third edition of the dance fair. Sa Torre Park. 11.30am: Music from Kool Katz. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.

, Sant Miquel Fair - 9am: Opening of the fair. 10am: Hunting dogs competition. Plaça Pax. 10.30am: Third edition of the dance fair. Sa Torre Park. 11.30am: Music from Kool Katz. Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. Montuiri - 7pm: Quantic Tamarell Band (blues). Son Fornés Archaeological Museum. Ten euros.

- 7pm: Quantic Tamarell Band (blues). Son Fornés Archaeological Museum. Ten euros. Palma - 5pm: La Familia Madrigal, family musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

- 5pm: La Familia Madrigal, family musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Palma - 8.30pm: Gigolo Aunts. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 30-35 euros. esgremi.com.

- 8.30pm: Gigolo Aunts. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 30-35 euros. esgremi.com. Port Adriano - From 6pm: Wipeout Surf Film Festival; music from Colorado, Go Cactus, DJ. 14 euros. wipeoutfilmfest.com.

- From 6pm: Wipeout Surf Film Festival; music from Colorado, Go Cactus, DJ. 14 euros. wipeoutfilmfest.com. Puerto Soller - 8pm: Havaneres Festival; Mar i Vent, Aires Sollerics, Aires Formenterencs. Repic Beach. Free.