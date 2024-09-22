From September 23 to 26, Mallorca offers a vibrant array of cultural festivities. Biniamar's Santa Tecla Fiestas start on Monday with traditional pipers, races, and theatre. Binissalem's Vermar Fiestas feature a tribute act, folk dancing, and a noodle party throughout the week. Music lovers can enjoy the Deya International Music Festival on Wednesday, while Porreres hosts a free orchestral concert. On Thursday, Cala Millor’s Tourist Fiestas offer a gastromarket and a flamenco show, and Palma presents a Balearic Symphony Orchestra performance.
Monday, September 23
Biniamar, Santa Tecla Fiestas - 11am: Pipers procession. 11.30am: Eucharist. 1.30pm: Jewel races. C. Pare Francesc Bonafé. 6pm: Children's entertainment; 10pm: Theatre night. Plaça Major.
Tuesday, September 24
Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 8.30pm: Supper for over-60s; Nino Bravo tribute act. Escola Graduada.
Wednesday, September 25
Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance with Tall de Vermadors. Plaça Església.
Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Paul Lecocq (piano); Bach, Scriabin and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.
Porreres - 8.30pm: Marga Pocoví, Biel Tous with Orquestra Oasis. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free, bookings ticketib.com.
Thursday, September 26
Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 9pm: Vermar noodles party. Can Arabi.
Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas - 9am-1pm: Gastromarket in Sant Llorenç. 8pm: Flamenco show. Cala Bona port.
Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Marco Mezquida (piano); Copland, Appalachian Spring and Mezquida, Talaiot. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros; teatreprincipal.com.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.