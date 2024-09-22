40 years of ‘fideus’ at Can Arabí

40 years of ‘fideus’ at Can Arabí. Some 3,000 people enjoyed the traditional Vermar dish at last night's dinner in this file photo from last year's event. | M.A. CAÑELLAS

Andrew EdePalma22/09/2024 00:50
From September 23 to 26, Mallorca offers a vibrant array of cultural festivities. Biniamar's Santa Tecla Fiestas start on Monday with traditional pipers, races, and theatre. Binissalem's Vermar Fiestas feature a tribute act, folk dancing, and a noodle party throughout the week. Music lovers can enjoy the Deya International Music Festival on Wednesday, while Porreres hosts a free orchestral concert. On Thursday, Cala Millor’s Tourist Fiestas offer a gastromarket and a flamenco show, and Palma presents a Balearic Symphony Orchestra performance.

Monday, September 23

  • Biniamar, Santa Tecla Fiestas - 11am: Pipers procession. 11.30am: Eucharist. 1.30pm: Jewel races. C. Pare Francesc Bonafé. 6pm: Children's entertainment; 10pm: Theatre night. Plaça Major.

Tuesday, September 24

  • Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 8.30pm: Supper for over-60s; Nino Bravo tribute act. Escola Graduada.
French pianist Paul Lecocq.

Wednesday, September 25

  • Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance with Tall de Vermadors. Plaça Església.
  • Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Paul Lecocq (piano); Bach, Scriabin and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.
  • Porreres - 8.30pm: Marga Pocoví, Biel Tous with Orquestra Oasis. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free, bookings ticketib.com.
Pianist Marco Mezquida.

Thursday, September 26

  • Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 9pm: Vermar noodles party. Can Arabi.
  • Cala Millor, Tourist Fiestas - 9am-1pm: Gastromarket in Sant Llorenç. 8pm: Flamenco show. Cala Bona port.
  • Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Marco Mezquida (piano); Copland, Appalachian Spring and Mezquida, Talaiot. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros; teatreprincipal.com.