From September 23 to 26, Mallorca offers a vibrant array of cultural festivities. Biniamar's Santa Tecla Fiestas start on Monday with traditional pipers, races, and theatre. Binissalem's Vermar Fiestas feature a tribute act, folk dancing, and a noodle party throughout the week. Music lovers can enjoy the Deya International Music Festival on Wednesday, while Porreres hosts a free orchestral concert. On Thursday, Cala Millor’s Tourist Fiestas offer a gastromarket and a flamenco show, and Palma presents a Balearic Symphony Orchestra performance.

Monday, September 23 Biniamar, Santa Tecla Fiestas - 11am: Pipers procession. 11.30am: Eucharist. 1.30pm: Jewel races. C. Pare Francesc Bonafé. 6pm: Children's entertainment; 10pm: Theatre night. Plaça Major. Tuesday, September 24 Binissalem, Vermar Fiestas - 8.30pm: Supper for over-60s; Nino Bravo tribute act. Escola Graduada. French pianist Paul Lecocq. Wednesday, September 25 Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance with Tall de Vermadors. Plaça Església.

Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Paul Lecocq (piano); Bach, Scriabin and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.

Porreres - 8.30pm: Marga Pocoví, Biel Tous with Orquestra Oasis. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free, bookings ticketib.com. Pianist Marco Mezquida. Thursday, September 26 Binissalem , Vermar Fiestas - 9pm: Vermar noodles party. Can Arabi.

Cala Millor , Tourist Fiestas - 9am-1pm: Gastromarket in Sant Llorenç. 8pm: Flamenco show. Cala Bona port.

, Tourist Fiestas - 9am-1pm: Gastromarket in Sant Llorenç. 8pm: Flamenco show. Cala Bona port. Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Marco Mezquida (piano); Copland, Appalachian Spring and Mezquida, Talaiot. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros; teatreprincipal.com.